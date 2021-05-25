PREP BASEBALL
Greenbrier East 9, Woodrow Wilson 8
fairlea — Woodrow Wilson suffered its second walkoff loss in as many nights, falling to Greenbrier East 9-8.
Woodrow scored four runs in the sixth inning to take an 8-5 lead before the Spartans scored two in the bottom half and then two in the seventh to end the game.
Jake Rashau threw one pitch and wound up with the win for East.
Jordan Mize and Tanner Skidmore both drove in two runs.
Reece Standard was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Flying Eagles.
WW 201 014 0 — 8 9 5
GE 012 202 2 — 9 9 4
Pitching — WW: M. Clay, L. Williams (6); GE: J. Graham, D. Wygal (5), J. Rashau (7) and D. Boswell. WP: Rashau; LP: Williams. Hitting — WW: C. Vaught 1-3, D. Dickenson 1-2, R. Standard 2-4 (hr, 2 rbi), Williams 1-3 (rbi), Clay 1-4 (rbi), J. Farnsworth 1-3 (rbi), A. Payne (rbi), T. Daniel 1-3, C. Tolliver 1-4; GE: Boswell 1-4 (rbi), J. Mize 1-3 (2 rbi), T. Skidmore 2-4 (2 rbi), C. Heaster 1-4, Z. Trump 1-1 (3 runs), G. Bennett 2-3 (rbi), I. Brooks 1-4.
Independence 18, PikeView 2, 5 innings
Clay Basham drove in three runs and scored three, Caleb Daniels and Andy Lester also had three RBIs and Independence routed PikeView 18-2 in five innings.
Atticus Goodson scored four runs and Michael McKinney drove in four. Elijah Farrington was 3-for-3 and scored three times.
Lester worked all five innings to pick up the win. He struck out seven and walked one while allowing five hits.
PV 100 01 — 2 5 4
I 249 3x — 18 15 1
Pitching — PV: J. Lyle, J. Coalson (2), N. Riffe (3) and A. Bisaha; I: A. Lester and C. Daniels; WP: Lester; LP: Lyle. Hitting — PV: Riffe 2-3; I: A. Goodson 2-4 (4 runs), M. McKinney 2-3 (2b, 4 rbi), C. Basham 2-2 (3b, 3 rbi, 3 runs), Daniels 2-2 (3 rbi), Lester 1-1 (2b, 3 rbi), E. Farrington 3-3 (3 runs), C. Miller 1-1 (2 rbi).
PREP SOFTBALL
Midland Trail 8, Wyoming East 6
hico — Midland Trail plated three runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth Tuesday to rally for the 8-6 triumph over Wyoming East.
Madison Campbell was 2-for-4 with a triple and a double and three RBIs to power the Midland Trail offense. Emmie Lopetrone (2-for-4) and Layla Tompkins produced two RBIs each.
Kayley Bane launched a grand slam home run for the Warriors, and Andrea Laxton was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and one RBI.
Meghan Gill earned the pitching verdict in relief of Lopetrone.
Midland Trail, 15-4 and winners of 12 straight, will host Shady Spring at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 28.
Wyoming East will entertain Princeton on Wednesday.
WE: 400 110 0 — 6 6 5
MT: 100 034 x — 8 11 3
Pitching — WE: O. Hylton; MT: E. Lopetrone, M. Gill. WP: Gill, LP: Hylton. Hitting — WE: K. Bane 1-3 (grand slam hr, 4 rbi), A. Laxton 2-4 (2 2b, rbi), M. Clark 2-4, C. Clay 1-3 (rbi); MT: M. Campbell 2-4 (3b, 2b, 3 rbi), E. Lopetrone 2-4 (2 rbi), S. Sheets 2-4 (2b), E. Dickerson 1-4 (3b), F. Bailes 1-4, M. Gill 1-4, C. Skaggs 1-3, Jo. Stonestreet 1-2, L. Tompkins (2 rbi)