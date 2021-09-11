Prep notebook: West's McClung honors grandfather

CHARMCO – Chase McClung was moving into a more comfortable position with his new sport, the season just beginning to get started in Week 2 when the first-year senior was dealt a cruel blow.
That Friday right before lunchtime, hours before Greenbrier West was supposed to depart for Summers County, McClung found out that his grandfather, and biggest fan, William A. “Bill” Dean had passed away.
McClung knew what he had to do.
“He always listened to all the games (on the radio) and I told my grandma (Judy Dean) before the game I was going to get him a touchdown just to make him proud,” McClung said. “I was determined I was getting one, no matter what I had to do.”
And he was true to his word.
Turns out it was a 43-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Cole Vandall that got him in the end zone.
“It was a lot (of emotion),” McClung said Friday night, after he had another outstanding performance in a 32-0 victory against Pocahontas County. “It was awesome. I knew he was smiling down on me, and very proud to be watching from the greatest seat.”
The grandson and grandfather would always discuss the latest Greenbrier West game during the week. McClung was also a part of the Cavaliers’ state tournament basketball team last winter.
“He was struggling with MS so he couldn’t get around easy,” McClung said. “He would listen to every game and every play. He never missed one. Every time I would get in there, he would tell me how many times my name was on the radio. He was a proud grandpa.”
McClung did not get into the end zone Friday night, but he did come up big again. After moving to safety this week due to injuries, McClung had his first high school interception.
McClung knows how good the defense was last season, though he was not a member of the team, focusing on hoops and baseball.
McClung is becoming a focal point of the offense in the passing game with three receptions – his first multi-reception game – for 60 yards.
“Being my first year, I knew I had a lot of work to do if I wanted to get on the field,” McClung said. “Me and (quarterback Vandall) would put in a lot of reps. I’d come in early or we would stay late. We put in a lot of extra reps. We’ve got a connection now. He knows my strength and I know his and we get along well.”
On the season McClung has five catches for 118 yards to lead the team.
l l l
Ayden Simms is the high school version of Cris Carter, the former NFL receiver about whom it was once said that “All he does is catch touchdowns.”
With Simms there is an addendum. He can run them, too.
In his last two games he has six touches, and he has scored a touchdown on all six.
In a school that has produced more than its share of talented football players and athletes, Simms is doing something that hasn’t been done. At least in the fall. When asked if he had seen a player score on six straight touches, he couldn’t help it. “In basketball,” he deadpanned.
Simms has been on fire when he gets the football.
Friday night against Meadow Bridge, the 5-foot-11, 150-pound senior scored on a 14-yard run and caught two passes for touchdowns, covering 20 and 40 yards on back-to-back third quarter possessions.
The previous week in a win against Tolsia, he scored on a 28-yard run and caught two TD passes covering 20 and 55 yards.
And defensively he has been key with three interceptions in the first three games, two against Tolsia and one against Meadow Bridge.
l l l
Oak Hill’s Leonard Farrow continued his early season assault on the 1,000-yard plateau, rushing for 133 yards in a 55-30 loss to a strong Princeton squad. Included in that was a 75-yard touchdown burst as well as another score, giving the Red Devil senior nine in three games.
They haven’t seen offensive production like this since his brother Abe was putting up quality numbers along with then-QB Khori Bass in 2017-2018.
And Farrow is getting it done in limited carries as well.
He had used just 36 carries to amass 488 yards, an average of 13.6 yards per carry and 162.7 yards per game.
The Red Devils are scheduled to host Lincoln County Friday night.
l l l
Speaking of Princeton, you knew it was going to come, and on Friday in that 55-30 win over Oak Hill it did.
Quarterback Grant Cochran went off.
The junior, who already holds the top two passing records for a season and is the career leader in passing yards (among other records), threw for 274 yards (surpassing his season total of 265 in the previous two games) and three touchdowns.
And even more impressive, he found eight different receivers.
All a good sign for a team that lost its top three receivers from a year ago, including Randy Moss Award winner Ethan Parsons.
“Something we felt we needed to work on was our receivers and it was heavily worked on as (our) game plan (against Oak Hill)," coach Chris Pedigo said in an early Saturday morning text.
The Oak Hill game was the 21st for Cochran, who is scheduled to be in Beckley Oct. 1 when the Tigers roll into Van Meter Stadium. Before that the Tigers have a tough task facing Linsly Academy out of Wheeling (which beat Fairmont Senior in Week 2) and Lord Botetourt, Va., which notably beat Bluefield in 2018 and 2019, the Beavers' only regular season losses in each of those seasons.
Cochran is approaching some notable milestones as well. He is 117 yards from 5,000 yards passing for his career and one touchdown pass from 50. He also is 40 completions shy of 350 and 31 attempts from 600.
In the 21 games he has played Cochran is 310-of-569 for 4,883 yards and 49 touchdowns with 23 interceptions, and 15 of the interceptions were in his freshman season.
Jordan Cooper had a chance to playt quarterback, going 4-for-5 for 32 yards, the first Tigers player other than Cochran to complete a pass since Reece Burton completed an 11-yard toss against Graham, Va., on Oct.4, 2019. That is a string of 16 straight games.
l l l
Woodrow Wilson did not get the results for which it was hoping at Parkersburg South, falling 61-13, but hard-running Matthew Moore did score his first two career touchdowns in the game.
Greenbrier East, too, fell, dropping a 31-16 contest with Robert C. Byrd, one in which RCB RB Jeremiah King ran wild for 330 yards and three scores.
In that contest, the Spartans’ Monquelle Davis showed what kind of offensive weapon he can be, rushing for 62 yards, throwing for 70 and a touchdown and catching three passes for 20 after Gavin Bennett relieved him at quarterback.
l l l
Richwood has yet to play a game this season, but the school did release an updated schedule in which the Lumberjacks will play 10 games across 45 days.
The season is now set to begin for Richwood Sept. 21, or nearly four weeks after it was originally scheduled to start.
To attempt to get its games in, Richwood will play its first five games on the road, at Webster (Sept. 21), Pocahontas (Sept. 24), Van (Sept. 28), Tygarts Valley (Oct. 1) and Grafton (Oct. 8).
The Lumberjacks won’t open at home until Greenbrier West comes to down on Oct. 15.