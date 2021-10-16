Prep notebook: Price has been right for Indy; Cline makes his mark for Spartans

Independence’s Judah Price has heard the comparisons. Midland Trail coach Frankie Isaacs said it most recently before his team’s game against Indy last week.
“The guy that concerns me is No. 10 (Price),” Isaacs said. “That kid is a player. I was telling somebody the other day that he reminds me of Tavon Austin.”
Austin, of course, is the diminutive yet multi-dimensional former West Virginia Mountaineer who put up big numbers and carved himself out a nice NFL career.
“That means a lot,” Price said, smiling at the comparison. “He was always fast, and I always wanted to be fast. And he was a West Virginia guy, you kind of had to look up to him. After (my) freshman year I was talking to coach (John H. Lilly) at the end of the season and a bunch of the guys were like, ‘You can be a Tavon Austin-type guy, and I think I can be. If I get a little faster and a little bigger, I think I can be.”
Price put on an Austin-like performance when he rushed for a career-high 251 yards on just 18 carries and three touchdowns in a 60-21 win over Trail.
He was at it again on Friday, rushing for 136 yards and three more touchdowns.
His coach, John H. Lilly went at it even further.
“He’s better than Tavon and I’ll tell you why,” Lilly said, eliciting a strange look. “Judah plays defense. So, I’ll give the edge to Judah.”
Price does both jobs well.
Offensively, Price began his career perceived as more of a receiver than a running back, although he was generally always a running back.
Backing up one of the best in the state in senior Atticus Goodson, Price this year has been able to burst on the scene, showing the reason why Lilly wanted to get him on the field, even if it was at receiver earlier in his career.
“It kind of flips,” Price said when asked if he considers himself a receiver or running back. “I think I’m leaning more toward running back but I can still play receiver really well.”
Consider that he had 33 carries for 298 yards and two touchdowns on run plays and nine receptions for 216 yards and a touchdown, as well as making plays on special teams for two years.
This year he has rushed for 607 yards and eight scores and has four receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown.
For his career Price is averaging 11.8 yards per carry and 23.5 yards per reception. Those are big-play numbers.
He is so feared as a return man Summers County coach Josh Evans refused to kick to him and just started going for it on fourth down in the second half of his team’s game against Indy two weeks ago. Now that’s a true Tavon Auston trait.
“Judah’s a beast,” Lilly said. “I said it all the way back in the Bluefield scrimmage and some people looked at me kind of weird. But he is a beast."
He showed that last week with his tour de force against Trail that helped the Patriots amass a season-high 706 yards.
But make no mistake, Lilly likes the thoughts of the duo being on the field together, or more precisely the thoughts of the nightmares it causes opposing defensive coaches.
“We are so much better when they are both on the field,” Lilly said, not having to note the fact that Goodson has gone over 1,000 yards (1,018) in just five games. “We are a whole lot more explosive when you have to worry about Atticus and Judah both.”
Price is emerging as a leader for the Patriots as well.
“Judah is a leader on our team, he really is,” Lilly said. “He might be small in nature but everyone in that locker room, when he speaks, they shut up. There is no doubt who the leader of the pack is.”
Or, in this case, the leader of the Pats.
l l l
That sophomore running back Ian Cline is already inserting himself into the record book at Greenbrier East is not a surprise.
It runs in the family.
His father Rick Cline was an all-state back at Greenbrier West, leading the Cavaliers to the state championship game in 1991, when he led the state in scoring.
On Friday night Cline was doing his thing. A durable back, he had 27 carries, second most of his career, for 284 yards and four touchdowns.
Those 284 yards placed him at No. 3 on the all-time rushing yards in a game, behind Zayvion Lawson who had two 300-plus rushing games in 2015. Lawson had 346 against Musselman and 326 against James Monroe en route to a season when he topped 2,000 yards and was a first-team all-stater. He topped Seneca Wilmer, who had 283 against Shady Spring back in 1996.
Cline has a stated goal now of topping 1,500 yards and right now he has three regular season games left and 920 yards on his season stat sheet.
On the same night that Cline had his best game to date, his cousin Eli Allen was having his best game for the James Monroe Mavericks in a 20-7 win over Midland Trail.
Allen, a first-team all-state basketball player and playing high school football for the first time as a junior, had three receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns and he also intercepted a pass and returned it for a score, accounting for all three touchdowns.
Allen, too, comes from good stock. His father Rodney turned the rare double of playing both football and baseball at West Virginia University. He holds the mark of having one of the shortest punt returns in NCAA history with a two-yard return against Miami. He was also the closer on the baseball team at WVU.
Allen has shifted around this year, playing some quarterback but looks like he may make a real mark at receiver for the Mavericks.
l l l
Oak Hill senior running back Leonard Farrow went over 1,000 yards rushing for the season last week and Friday night he was joined by two more running backs, Greenbrier West junior Ty Nickell and Independence’s Atticus Goodson.
Nickell has taken over the top spot with 1,028 yards after his 124-yard performance against Richwood. The one-time lineman – or, rather, one-season lineman – moved back to his normal backfield spot this season and has run off six straight 100-yard-plus games. He had a career-best 215 two weeks ago against Meadow Bridge.
Most already know the Goodson dossier.
If you don’t, he has rushed for over 100 yards 21 times in his 23-game career and has gone over 200 in 11 of those, and over 300 in three others.
Goodson has three straight 1,000-yard seasons and his 4,406 rushing yards is more than 1,000 more than the previous record. He averages 11.6 yards per carry.
The last time Goodson didn’t go over 100 yards was against Nicholas on Oct. 25, 2019, when he had one carry for 74 yards and a touchdown but was injured and did not return. His string of 100-yard games is now at 14.
The Patriots make the return trip to Summersville Friday.
l l l
Wyoming East had its game against Point Pleasant scratched Friday but in a loss to River View on Tuesday night Tucker Cook, another of the many first-year players playing football around the area this season, stepped into yet another roll for the Warriors at quarterback.
Starter Jackson Danielson is out with a hand injury and Chandler Johnson, who had been playing there, was forced to sit after the altercation with Shady Spring the previous Friday.
It was the third position for Cook, who started the season as a wide receiver, went to running back and finally was an emergency QB of sorts Tuesday. He was 5-of-12 for 64 yards, with no TDs but no interceptions as well.
That versatility is why coach Jimmy Adkins was lamenting the fact he had not played before.