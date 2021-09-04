In a game of big plays and highlight stats, including four fourth-down conversions, one a touchdown, and a running back logging 39 carries, it was a special teams play that was the key.
When Lucas McCallister scored on a 90-yard kick return to make the score 21-0, it ended up being more important than it initially appeared.
Woodrow would score twice, closing the score to 21-14 before the Spartans put it away with a 5-yard run by Ian Cline, the running back with 39 carries.
McCallister said he foreshadowed the return.
“I saw a lane open there, my blockers held their blocks,” McCallister said. “I told coach before that if it came to my side, I was going to take it back. I thought that was important to start the second half good and I trusted my blocks out there.”
Of course, Greenbrier East is no stranger to returners foreshadowing returns.
Last season Colby Piner, winner of the Fulton Walker trophy as the state’s special team’s player of the year, returned four kicks for a touchdown. In fact, Piner said he had predicted his return against Woodrow Wilson.
McCallister said he learned a lot from watching Piner, the state’s premier return man last year.
“I liked to watch him and learn from him,” McCallister said. “I try to copy my game off him a little bit and return like he does. Make something happen.”
l l l
The much-anticipated matchup between Poca and Independence scheduled for Friday night in Coal City has been moved to Monday, Sept. 13.
When you have two of the Top 5 teams in Class AA (Poca was No. 3 in the latest Metro News Power Poll, Independence No. 5), you want both teams to be at full strength.
The Independence release on social media said the change in date was precipitated by the school being in remote learning (Covid).
But it is also beneficial to the Dots, who are playing a game this Monday as well (Chapmanville) that was delayed by Covid.
How much is the game being anticipated?
Linebacker Jordan Harvey was asked about the week off before the Poca game (Indy was not scheduled to play this weekend) moments after a season-opening 47-0 win against Liberty.
“It’s nice because we don’t have to risk injury with other people and we’re playing a Top 3 team in the state,” Harvey said. “You’ve got studs over there like AJ Dillon and Toby Payne, who has signed with Marshall like his brother (former Kennedy Award winner Ethan).
"I think it’s really nice to get that time to prepare for them especially when they are a preseason Top 3 team.”
Now the Patriots will get just a little bit more time.
l l l
Yes, the pass has become such a staple in offenses these days.
Don’t try telling that to Oak Hill coach Dave Moneypenny.
The Red Devils did not attempt a single pass in a 54-6 victory over Westside Friday night.
Honestly, Oak Hill did not need to, the way it was running the football. The Red Devils ran for 403 yards and eight touchdowns on 40 carries (10.1 ypg) in the lopsided victory.
It was another big night for Leonard Farrow, who had 183 yards on 11 carries and four touchdowns. He now had 353 yards on 25 caries, seven (28 percent) of those carries going for touchdowns. Farrow, whose brother Abe came close to pulling off the rare double-double of 1,000-yard receiving and 1,000 rushing in the same season back in 2018, is averaging 14.1 yards per carry.
l l l
Shady Spring struggled in the run game in a 38-14 loss to Nicholas County last night.
How bad was it? Shady Spring had just nine carries for zero yards in a loss to the Grizzlies.
It was an area Vince Culicerto had hoped to have rectified this season.
But it wasn’t all on the backs or the line.
You must credit the Grizzlies, who controlled the clock and the game. Their scoring drives went 12, 11, 10, 6 and 10 plays and their TOP was a combined 24:47, or over two quarters of game clock.
Both Shady Spring’s scores were a combined 2:31 and both were passes from Cam Manns to Jake Showalter.
Kaleb Clark is quickly becoming one of the area’s top backs, rushing for over 100 yards for the second week in a row. He had 178 yards (second most in the area Friday night) and three scores and now has 321 yards and four touchdowns in two games.
l l l
Greenbrier West’s Chase McClung provided a nice tribute Friday night in the Cavaliers’ 20-8 victory over Summers County. He found out earlier in the day that his grandfather had died.
Honoring him, he not only played in the game but scored a touchdown on a 43-yard pass from quarterback Cole Vandall,
In the same game, Summers County honored former James Monroe Kennedy Award finalist Ben Thornton, who is in a battle with Covid in a local hospital. Thornton was a first-team all-state player on the 1999 James Monroe team that fell to Wyoming East in an epic Class AA semifinal in Beckley. Coach Donnie Jackson moved Thornton, a running back, to wildcat quarterback (before that was a staple) and he nearly led a comeback. Wyoming East would blow out Bluefield the next week on the island in Wheeling.
Summers County coach Josh Evans became friends with Thornton, who runs an insurance company in Evans’ native Fayetteville.
l l l
Here is a cool note. Or a Cook note.
In Wyoming East’s loss to Mingo Central at the War Zone, seven of the Warriors’ nine receptions were made by players named Cook. And all are seniors. And they are not brothers.
Zack Cook had three catches for 55 yards, Tucker Cook had two for 66 yards and a touchdown and Caden Cook had two receptions.
l l l
Ayden Simms had a big night in Midland Trail’s 34-20 victory against Tolsia.
If it seemed like Simms scored every time he touched the ball it’s because he did. Simms had two receptions for 85 yards, both going for scores from quarterback Josh Dickerson (7-of-13, 150 yards, 3 TDs) and the 5-11, 150-pound senior also scored on his one carry, a 28-yard touchdown run.