Prep notebook: Inside the vacuum of a kick return with Wes Hill

Nicholas County’s Wes Hill knows what a big kick return can mean to a team.
He has done just that the last two weeks for the 3-1 Grizzlies.
Hill had a 74-yard kickoff return to start the second half Friday against Wyoming East after returning one to start the second half the week before against Lincoln. It effectively ended the night for the starters in a 53-8 victory.
“I think being able to run that touchdown right off the bat was a good sealer to the game,” Hill said. “That really gave our JV a chance to go in and get some experience out on the field.”
Hill’s ascent to master kickoff returner didn’t come by accident. It is a skill that can be mastered, he said.
“Recently in practice I’ve been focusing more on kickoff return and punt return because I know it’s a key component in the game,” Hill said. “If you can get those points straight off the bat it’s really helpful to the team.”
There are few plays in football more electrifying than a kick return for a score.
Hill scored a touchdown on a sweep, Nicholas County’s first score of the night against the Warriors.
“I think both (a rushing touchdown and a kick return) are exciting but a kick return or a punt return is way more exciting,” Hill said.
So, what is it like, inside that 12 or so seconds of a return?
"Not really, you kind of zone in, you get super focused on getting to the end zone before getting tackled,” he said when asked if he can hear the electricity permeating the crowd. "As soon as you cross over that goal line, score that touchdown, you turn around and see all the players, you start hearing all the crowd cheering.”
A return left was originally called to start the half Friday, but Hill had to reverse field quick.
“We were supposed to be heading toward our bench but whenever I got over there it was already clogged up,” he said. “I looked to my right and there was a huge hole I could go through right in the middle of the field, so I cut up. As soon as I saw that hole and I was able to get halfway through it and nobody was touching me I knew I was gone then.”
His teammates are happy to have a weapon like Hill.
“That’s a guy you want on your team, right?" said offensive lineman Bryson Phipps. “Everyone needs their Wes Hill. And everybody (on the team) loves him, on the field and off the field. He’s just so smart when he gets the ball. And when he takes off nobody is going to catch him.”
It also pays dividends in other ways.
“When you have a weapon back there that is someone like Wes Hill that can take it deep, it will force teams to kick the ball short and it will give you good field position,” coach Gene Morris said. “You can’t blame them, but a lot of times they will kick it to the upback, and you end up with the ball at the 35-, 40-yard line. Statistically speaking your percentage of being able to score go way up when you get the ball near midfield like that.”
l l l
Woodrow Wilson picked up a critical, and crazy, overtime win against Morgantown, 28-27 at Van Meter Stadium Friday night.
Elijah Redfern’s tackle on a two-point try by Morgantown – a daring, but by the book play-for-the-win on-the-road move by coach Sean Biser – gave the Flying Eagles the landmark victory.
It was the program’s first victory against the Mohigans and put the Flying Eagles squarely back in the Class AAA playoff picture with a game against No. 6 Princeton coming up Friday.
Coach Street Sarrett used the Flying Eagles' week off when their game with Bluefield last week was postponed, to insert some wrinkles against Morgantown, like putting wide receiver Redfern at quarterback in certain situations and QB Maddex McMillen at running back. That allowed McMillen to be more active in the run game and he had 66 yards on the ground.
But perhaps the best move was no move at all but staying with the run game. Sarrett preached all preseason and through the first three games that Woodrow would run the ball and they would be effective in the run game.
That was the case against Morgantown. Especially for Matthew Moore, who two weeks ago scored his first two high school touchdowns. Miller had two touchdowns again and had a career-high 78 yards rushing.
“He's starting to believe in himself.” Sarrett told The Register-Herald after the win “We've always believed in Matt. Matt can be a big-time running back. He's got the size, he's got the strength. He's just got to believe in himself, and he did tonight and showed some people."
l l l
Liberty’s defense came up big Friday in yet another win over a Class AA ranked team, this one 14-2 at No. 7 Clay County.
Twice the Raiders made big goal line stands to withhold the Panthers.
Liberty had improved by leaps and bounds from the opener, a 47-0 loss to Independence. Last week Liberty righted the ship with a win over previously undefeated Logan and Friday beat another undefeated squad.
Liberty will move up the Class AA board again and will face its first non-Top 10 opponent when 1-3 Wayne comes to town.
Coach Mark Workman’s team had six sacks in the game, and four tackles for a loss. Connor Bradford, just a sophomore, had 13 tackles, two sacks and a tackle for a loss. Jacob Dickens had two sacks as well. The defense also had three takeaways, Ryan Simms with an interception and Tanner Beller and Jalen Cook with fumble recoveries.
l l l
Wyoming East coach Jimmy Adkins has found a weapon in first-year player Tucker Cook.
The senior had not played football before, but he has both Warriors touchdowns in the last two weeks.
A basketball player of merit, Cook scored on a 70-yard reception last week against Hoover and then had a 37-yard touchdown run Friday at Nicholas County.
Cook had 55 yards on eight carries. Last week against Hoover he had three catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.
“That kid is tough,” Adkins said. “But he’s a wide receiver. He’s never played in the backfield before. (If) you’ve never played in the backfield before, and you come out here and try to play varsity football it’s an eye opener.
“Listen, we’re thankful to have him. He’s a good football player. And he’s determined, I pick on him all the time. I’m like, ‘Man, you should have played football 10 years ago.’”
l l l
Nobody has generated more of a buzz this season than Oak Hill running back Leonard Farrow. Already having a big season, Farrow had his best game to date with a 223-yard, five-touchdown performance against Ripley in a 47-26 victory Friday.
And it could have been even better. He had several big plays called back, including a 60-yard run.
His 223 yards is the most since former teammate Te’amo Shelton had 227 yards against Lincoln County on Sept. 27, 2019.
This season Farrow has 833 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has done a lot with limited touches (remaining fresh this season), averaging 12.3 yards per carry, and he has scored on 25 percent of his totes.
Next up will be the Red Devils' toughest test to date when Cabell Midland comes to town. Oak Hill will hold a celebration for the 100 years of Red Devil football (it started with a 55-0 win over Ansted in 1921) and a lot of Farrow’s former teammates, still in the area, will be in attendance.
The Oak Hill senior is riding a six-game 100-yard rushing streak, dating back to last year’s season finale when he had 104 against University.
He has seven career 100-yard games, adding another his sophomore season when he had 112 against Wyoming East. He also had his first two varsity touchdowns in that game.
For his career Farrow has 114 carries for 1,327 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has always done more with less, averaging 11.6 yards per carry and he has scored 18 percent of the time he has a carry.
l l l
Dave Moneypenny’s wing-T offense is putting up the numbers in the run game. Oak Hill is averaging 356 yards rushing per game.
Lately the Red Devils have added a new wrinkle. Passing.
Last week Alex Colaiseno, with help from Farrow, threw for 104 yards.. Friday night Jacob Ward went 6-for-6 for 132 yards and two touchdowns. The Red Devils had just five completions entering the night. Oak Hill is the only area team to have three players (Farrow, Omar Lewis and Elijah Gray) with over 100 yards rushing in a game and two with over 100 yards throwing in a game.