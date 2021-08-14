There is a spotlight on the Independence offense this season, with good reason, with Kennedy Award candidate Atticus Goodson, a returning line and one of the area’s top receiving groups back this season.
But the Independence defense should be stout this season. In Saturday’s scrimmage with Bluefield the Beavers hit on some big plays, scoring three varsity touchdowns (Indy had three as well), but Independence did a good job limiting a quality opponent.
“I think our defense is as good as our offense in all honesty,” said one of the defensive mainstays, Jordan Harvey, who had 85 tackles in eight games last season. “We have 10 returning starters. Our defense is pretty much intact. We have that chemistry together. I think we’re ready to put up a big season defensively just as much as we are offensively.”
Last season the Patriots posted two shutouts and, while giving up 159 points (19.9 per game), it bears noting that 129 came in the team’s three losses to Petersburg, Liberty and Fairmont Senior.
There will be some slight alterations, with Atticus Goodson moving to linebacker alongside Harvey and Logan Phalin and Logan Lester, freeing up a spot in the secondary.
Coach John H. Lilly said the secondary of Judah Price, Trey Bowers and Cyrus Goodson will be joined by Shane Caron. On the line will be Logan Isom, Parker Withrow and Braxton McKinney, who can transition between line and linebacker.
Lessons were learned in a 43-15 Class AA quarterfinal loss to Fairmont Senior, the eventual state champion, Harvey said.
“We were able to stay in that game because we made defensive stops,” Harvey said, noting the Patriots trailed just 15-8 at the half. “We got to see what a championship team looked like. We struck first (leading 8-0 early) but they struck back.”
Harvey, as the middle linebacker (Mike), makes all the defensive play calls and adjustments.
“I kind of embrace it,” Harvey said. “It’s a nice thing to have. People think it’s kind of a burden on your shoulders but I kind of like it honestly.”
And Harvey gets to play for a coach in Lilly who has developed a plethora of outstanding, all-state linebackers over the years.
l l l
Westside’s Blake Goode always considers himself more of a Derrick Henry-type runner, one who is physical and not afraid to run defenders over, with enough speed to keep a defense honest.
He has rushed for over 1,000 yards.
This season he is switching modes.
“Coach (Tyler) Dunigan has talked to me about it a lot, he’s looking for me to be more of a Christian McCaffrey this season rather than a Derrick Henry.”
In other words, Goode will be more involved in the pass game.
With the graduation of Ethan Blackburn, Daniel Reed and Spencer Kenney, quarterback Jaxon Cogar is searching for weapons and Goode, out of the backfield, will be one.
“We will make the transformation,” Goode said. “I don’t think I’ll have to do much, it will do it itself with the plays. I’m in the passing game a lot more than I ever have been.”
Goode was a quarterback two seasons ago and had 643 yards passing and 643 yards rushing as a sophomore.
Last year, during Westside’s 2-2 Covid-shortened season, Goode completed his two passing attempts on trick plays for 72 yards and a touchdown and he caught five passes for 37 yards to go along with his 392 rush yards and six touchdowns.
l l l
The old football saying goes if you have two quarterbacks you don’t have one. Meaning, it’s better to settle on one quarterback, the belief being that a platoon system does not work at the position.
While it is certainly true in instances, it has been disproven in others over the years.
That very well may be the situation at Greenbrier West, which must replace Kaiden Pack this season.
Coach Toby Harris has been going with Kadin Parker and Cole Vandall thus far and that likely will continue.
Parker gives the Cavaliers a running threat at quarterback, while Vandall is more of the classic drop back passer.
“We can go with both, as the game dictates, or we can go with the hot hand, we may do a little of both,” Harris said
At Shady Spring a pair of juniors are battling for the job in Cam Manns and Brady Green. Manns was a part-time starter last year and passed for 410 yards and two touchdowns and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Green was at Independence but did not play football.
In a scrimmage at Richwood Friday, Green threw two touchdowns, both to Tyler Mackey, and Manns threw one.
l l l
Wyoming East coach Jimmy Adkins likes his line and its size.
One of the mainstays is junior Charlie Stewart, who played a key role in the line rotation on a playoff team as a freshman and moved into the starting unit as a sophomore despite playing on a torn meniscus.
He has been able to learn from some of the best in the state during his first two years, playing with first-team all-state tackle Tanner Jenkins as a freshman and second-team all-state center Josh Reilley the last two years.
Most of it was by example.
“Tanner taught me to never give up and always try my hardest and (Reilley) pushed me to the max every day and made me better,” Stewart said.
Now he hopes to impart similar wisdom to the guys he is playing with on the line.
The meniscus, he said, is healing.
“Before the season started, I tore it, I just had to play through it,” Stewart said. “I had surgery after the season. It’s doing better, I’m doing a lot better on it and it’s getting stronger.”
l l l
Summers County fullback Andre Merriam-Harshaw could be a walking advertisement for milk. He knows it does his body good.
“I just like it, it’s the first thing I go to if I’m tired or if I’m hot, I go to milk,” Merriam-Harshaw said.
There is a caveat. It must be cold milk.
“Warm milk just makes my stomach hurt, it’s got to be cold milk,” Merriam-Harshaw said.
People have their coffee, their soda. For Merriam-Harshaw it is milk, sometimes as much as a gallon a day.
He did say that occasionally in a restaurant he will order a Sprite.