Prep notebook: Goodson could kick again

Two seasons ago, Independence’s Atticus Goodson served part of the season as the team’s PAT kicker, a role he did not reprise as a junior.
It looks like Goodson, a rising senior, may get the gig back in 2021.
“We had an option (in 2020) and frankly, we were just trying to get him a rest (on PATs),” coach John H. Lilly said. “It’s hard to score on a 60-, 70-, 80-yard touchdown run and turn around and kick the PAT.”
Goodson had 18 PATs in 2019, including seven against Clay County when he scored three touchdowns and six against Westside when he scored six touchdowns.
This year he has gotten so adept at the kicking game it is causing problems. Lilly has had to move some of the Patriots’ PAT practice back to 40 yards. That’s not the problem.
“He kept kicking into the woods and we were losing footballs,” Lilly said, laughing.
As the Patriots’ leadoff hitter, and as such a guy who makes contact, Goodson has lost his share of baseballs on foul balls into the woods on the left side of the baseball field.
“It’s not really a fair tradeoff, baseballs are $3 and footballs are $100,” Lilly said, extending the humorous dialogue.
Goodson is one of the leading Kennedy Award candidates. Last season, in eight games, he rushed for 1,618 yards, a state-best 202.3 per game with 25 touchdowns. He rushed for over 300 once and 200 three other times. He averaged 10.4 yards per carry, or an average first down per carry.
In two seasons Goodson has 3,385 yards rushing and 44 touchdowns and 477 yards receiving and four touchdowns.
l l l
Woodrow Wilson rising senior Keynan Cook announced over the weekend that he has made a verbal commitment to Georgetown to continue his football career.
Cook had a huge junior season, leading the team in receptions with 33 for 385 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.
With the graduation of Jace Colucci, who led the Flying Eagles in receiving yards (558) and touchdowns (7), there should be more opportunities for Cook to make big plays. Especially with the return of quarterback Maddex McMillen, who threw for over 1,000 yards last year.
Though he will ultimately draw more attention, expect the 6-foot-4 receiver to have a big season for Woodrow Wilson.
l l l
Meadow Bridge quarterback Dustin Adkins had an outstanding season last fall and did so quietly. In eight games, Adkins passed for 1,262 yards, including a school-record 285 yards and six touchdowns against Van.
The rising senior passed for over 100 yards in seven of eight games.
That it came at a school where the run was king for years showed coach Dwayne Reichard’s willingness to adapt to his personnel.
That said, he still has the old Meadow Bridge T-shirt that reads “If it ain’t the Power I, it ain’t football.”
l l l
Wyoming East has never had a problem getting big bodies for its line and this season is no different.
Although record-setting running back Caleb Bower has graduated, a new back in the offense can benefit from the Warriors’ strong side of 6-5, 335-pound Blake Cook and 6-3, 280-pound Charlie Stewart.
The pair likely will gain a lot of interest in college recruiting film rooms.
The Warriors, under second-year coach Jimmy Adkins, also boast 245-pound Charlie Price.
l l l
New Westside coach Tyler Dunigon isn’t necessarily new, having been on staff last year and running a lot of the Renegades offense. He is aware of what quarterback Jaxon Cogar can do.
What he doesn’t know is what the receivers he has replacing the reliable trio of Daniel Reed, Ethan Blackburn and Spencer Kenney can do.
After a late July 7-on-7 at Man, he knows there is more work to be done. Cogar was 13-of-33 for 231 yards and four touchdowns. There were also nine dropped passes, two of those in the end zone.
Noah Lusk had five receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns, Ashton Reed had four receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown and running back Blake Goode had three receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Those offensive passing reps and some defensive looks are the value of the 7-on-7s.
l l l
Along with Dunigon at Westside, Josh Evans is one of the new coaches in the area.
He was at Oak Hill with Dave Moneypenny last year and played for Frank Spangler at Fayetteville. He also coached alongside other Fayette notables like Joe Dean, Jim Martin and Rick Helmick and said those five coaches helped shape his philosophy as a coach.
He replaced Chris Vicars, who, among other coaching highs at Summers County, led the Bobcats to the Class A semifinals in 2017.
James Monroe, meanwhile, has a new-old coach as John Mustain returns to the fold at Lindside after three years away from the sideline.