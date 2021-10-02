Prep notebook: Goode night for Renegades

Back in the preseason, Westside’s first-year head coach Tyler Dunigon, the former offensive coordinator, noted how last year the presence of Blake Goode helped open things for quarterback Jaxon Cogar.
Dunigon believed this year the reverse would be true, that Cogar’s success last year would open things up for Goode, a versatile playmaker.
It didn’t play out that way in the first four games, with Goode out of the lineup.
On Friday, with Goode back on the field, it looks a lot like last year is playing out again. Not only did the offense take off with the senior Goode, but the Renegades also beat Shady Spring 34-20 for Dunigon’s first win as a head coach. It is one of the season’s most surprising starts but maybe it shouldn’t be.
Not only did Goode return, but so did linemen Chase Morgan, Colton West and Tyler Sanders. If there is one thing Dunigon has been preaching it’s getting tougher on both lines, which happened against Shady Spring.
Still, the Blake Goode Effect paid dividends.
For starters, he had 160 yards rushing, a season high for the team and only the second 100-plus game of the season. Cogar has the other. Goode also had 37 yards receiving and a touchdown. And, a former quarterback, he attempted a pass though it was incomplete.
It’s helping the offense overall. Other than Cogar, the rest of the Renegades have combined for 43 total carries for 199 yards. No player has more than 11 carries, and that was Derrick Taylor, who just returned Tuesday from an injury.
And then there is Cogar, who obviously appreciates the help.
The junior was 9-of-15 (60 percent) Friday for 132 yards and three touchdowns, after going 31-of-75 (41.3 percent) for 294 yards and three touchdowns in the first four. A lot of that has to do with the line. When you aren’t getting constantly harassed in the pocket – Dunigon estimated Cogar was sacked 14 times by Oak Hill earlier this season — it’s easier to do your job as a quarterback.
Maybe most important is that Westside has an offense. In the first four games the Renegades scored a combined 40 points.
The Renegades (1-4) will be on the road at PikeView Monday, their third game in seven days. It’s worth noting Westside has aleady played more games than it did last season.
l l l
Woodrow Wilson saved its first-ever victory over Morgantown with a goal-line stand last week
On Friday the Flying Eagles were trying to protect their 7-0 second-quarter lead in what turned out to be a key part of a 21-14 loss to Princeton.
Turns out that Princeton would have seven shots at the end zone from inside the 10 and the seventh time was the charm.
Seven?
Yes, because Woodrow had stopped the Tigers on fourth-and-goal at the one.
Three straight Brodee Rice carries took the ball from the 10 to the 1. On fourth down, Rice again took the handoff. Elijah Waller crashed off the left end and was untouched, hitting Rice waist high at the two and Ty’lai Kimble came from the backside and got Rice at the ankles. Rice fell just outside the goal line.
It was a surprise to Princeton.
“Give Woodrow credit because we haven’t been stopped on the goal line all season,” coach Chris Pedigo said. “They were moving guys around, they were blitzing guys off the edge (like Waller), they were moving those linebackers, Maddex (McMillen, a defensive back) was coming up into the box. All credit to those guys. Coach (Woodrow coach Street) Sarrett and that bunch had his guys ready tonight.”
Woodrow was hurt when on its first play there was a fumble and Carter Meachum fell on the ball. Some Woodrow players believe the ground caused the fumble, meaning the ball should have been blown dead. Clips of the play show it was close.
“A little momentum (was lost) there,” Sarrett said. “We had the ball and gave it right back so that’s a big swing. But they still fought. They didn’t get it in (the second time) until third down. Good stuff there.”
It did take three more plays, but Princeton was able to score finally when Grant Cochran found Connor Padgett ahead of a Woodrow defender as both rolled to the right.
It was a big moment, setting up another big moment on a defensive play, Dominick Collins’ 93-yard interception return for a score that eventually stood up in No. 5 Princeton’s win.
l l l
There was another return of note Friday night.
Kaiden Pack returned to the lineup for Greenbrier West Friday from a fractured jaw suffered in the season opener at Buffalo.
On a team with many offensive weapons, the return of Pack is an added addition for Toby Harris’ squad.
Pack responded with five carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns and a catch for 41 yards in a 51-12 win against Meadow Bridge.
The Cavaliers have now won four straight and the offense was really running hot against the Wildcats.
Ty Nickell had a career-high 213 yards, and the converted lineman now has 696 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught three passes and quarterback Cole Vandall continues to impress, completing 9 of 11 for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
l l l
Liberty has rolled off three straight wins since an opening night loss to Independence and running back Logan Dodrill has been huge in the run.
He was at his best in a 30-22 win against Wayne Friday when he rushed for a career-high 223 yards and three touchdowns. Included in that was the game-winner with 1:45 remaining.
Dodrill has gone over 100 in each of the three wins and now has 467 yards for the season.
l l l
One day, and that day may be at hand, teams are going to stop kicking the ball to Nicholas County’s Wes Hill.
That day was not Friday.
And for the third straight week Hill made the opponent pay. This time it was Midland Trail when Hill returned a kick 75 yards for a score. That followed kickoff returns for a touchdown (the latter two starting the second half) against Lincoln and Wyoming East.
Among teams that report stats to MaxPreps Hill leads the state in kick returns, averaging 50 yards a kick return.
l l l
Midland Trail quarterback Josh Dickerson, who had never played high school football and never played quarterback at all, continues to shine behind center for the Patriots.
In the loss to Nicholas County, Dickerson completed 8 of 15 for 105 yards and three touchdowns. He now has nine touchdown passes, tops in the area with Monquelle Davis of Greenbrier East.
Speaking of Davis, he was once again flashing his versatility on a Friday night. In a 55-12 victory against Mingo Central, Davis completed 9 of 17 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown, he rushed nine times for 95 yards and a touchdown and he caught two passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns. He now has at least two touchdowns rushing, passing and receiving this season.