Prep notebook: Bragging rights exchanged, schedules torched

Week 3 was about early season rivalries and establishing an early push for the playoffs ahead of the first ratings release.
In some cases bragging rights were exchanged, while status quo was kept in others.
l Top dogs
Independence and Beckley were both riding three-game losing streaks to rivals Shady Spring and Bluefield. For Indy, the streak has come to an end. The young Patriots crossed to the other side of Sullivan road and took no prisoners in a 56-8 romping of the Tigers. It was the Atticus Goodson show again, but he wasn't alone. Isaiah Duncan connected on five of his six passing attempts, punishing a Shady defense that's missing its top two defensive backs. The Patriots had played a lighter schedule coming into Friday, but winning in the fashion they did in a bitter rivalry puts them firmly in the conversation to break their three-year playoff drought. For Beckley, the rivalry with Bluefield remains a lopsided one. The Beavers scored at will against the Flying Eagles, putting up 48 points in the first half, scoring on their first six possessions. Their showing on defense was impressive as they shut Beckley's offense out, with the only points coming on a fourth quarter safety.
l Superstar territory
Atticus Goodson isn't a hidden gem. He was the captain of the Class AA second-team all-staters last year after compiling over 2,000 yards and if his start this year is any indication, he's aiming for more. Through the first two weeks the junior running back had compiled 400 yards rushing despite sitting out the second half of both games. Against Shady he showed what he can do when left in. He added 300 more yards to his season total with a meager six rushing touchdowns — three in the first half and three in the third quarter. Goodson came in to the season as a Kennedy Award darkhorse and has firmly placed himself in that discussion as favorites such as reigning Kennedy winner Ethan Payne have yet to play due to COVID-19. If Goodson continues on his torrid pace, he'll be in the discussion for several postseason accolades.
l On a roll
Summers County, Greenbrier West and Liberty continued their winning ways Friday, all securing convincing victories. Liberty showcased its ability to score anytime from anywhere on the field with a stable of explosive playmakers. Afterwards head coach Mark Workman said it was time for them to establish whether they're contenders or pretenders. They'll have a chance to do so Friday when they host an undefeated Clay County team that's been on a roll as well.
Summers was able to build on a strong win against Shady Spring, shutting out Mount View. A lot of the Bobcats' success this year should be credited to their defense. Over their last 10 quarters, they've allowed just 13 points. Their lone blemish was a second quarter against Greenbrier West in which they allowed 28 points, most of which came in a three minute stretch before halftime. They'll need to keep that level of play up with a scheduled gauntlet of Independence and Williamstown coming in a few weeks.
For West it was business as usual as it scored 40 on Pendleton County, firmly establishing itself as a contender in Class A. Cole McClung's number was called and he responded, scoring three touchdowns in the blowout win. Thus far the Cavaliers have shown no sign of slowing down and it's no surprise. They're the rare team with four players capable of beating you at any point.
l Fayette floundering
Oak Hill head coach Dave Moneypenny used the term "disbelief" when he was told his team could practice and play last week. Unfortunately the events that occurred later in the week showed why. Oak Hill got the news Thursday night that Logan County had halted all games, canceling Chapmanville's scheduled game against the Red Devils. Afterwards Oak Hill's back up, Mingo Central, picked up a game against Tug Valley that ultimately met the same fate, so Oak Hill chose to wait until next week. It wasn't alone. Friday morning Fayette County went red on the color map, nixing Midland Trail and Meadow Bridge's game. Now, still in the red, Fayette County teams can't even practice until their color changes.
l Playoff race
On Tuesday the first WVSSAC playoff ratings will be released and it's hard to know what to anticipate. Several contenders in each class have either not played a game or not played enough games to qualify for the picture right now. For some teams with early success it could be a glimpse of what could be if they can maintain their level of play. For others that have stumbled early it could be an indicator of what they need to aim for moving forward if they want to make the cut in November.
l Housekeeping
As usual, Saturday's release of the map which dictates the following week threw a wrench in plans throughout the state. Starting with colors, Wyoming County is gold, meaning it can only play against in-county opponents or teams from other gold counties. Fortunately, Wyoming East and Westside were already scheduled to play each other on Tuesday. That game was originally scheduled for Tuesday because Westside was open last week, but still wanted to get the rivalry game in. Tuesday was the latest it could play before turning around and playing Independence on Saturday. Now Westside will not be able to play Indy on Saturday, but if Indy can't replace Westside this week, the two teams will play on Monday, Sept. 28, provided the colors match up.
Fayette County is red, meaning it can't practice or play.
Summers County was scheduled to play Midland Trail this week, but when it became obvious that option would be off the table, head coach Chris Vicars worked the phones and found a new opponent — Ravenswood. So the Bobcats will take the trip north of the Kanawha Valley as they attempt to improve to 3-1.
Beckley was scheduled to travel to Morgantown, but in what might become the new norm for the Flying Eagles, the game was cancelled. As such Street Sarrett and Co. will take the bye instead of adding a new game.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH