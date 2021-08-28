Prep notebook: Black helping "build" a winner at Summers County

Josh Evans is trying to build a winner at Summers County.
So why not turn to someone who knows construction to get the job done?
First-year senior Kalob Black was one of the surprises of the opening week of the season with 113 yards and a touchdown as a wingback on offense, one of three Bobcats backs with over 100 yards in a 36-7 victory over PikeView Thursday in Hinton.
Black also had two interceptions on defense.
That’s quite a debut from a guy who had not played football since eighth grade.
Why football now?
“It’s my senior year and I wanted to leave with a good year, play football,” Black said after his big performance Thursday night. “I was just being a student mainly.”
Not exactly a typical student though.
“I was working, too,” Black said. “I was working a lot of hours and making a lot of money. I was doing construction for a guy, and I was making $14 an hour, so I wasn’t really thinking about football. I never thought about playing football.”
Black’s was the don’t-leave-with-any-regrets-story.
“I had a lot of people talk to me, my mom and dad, grandparents,” he said. “So I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to play football, I’m going to stick to it, work hard and come out here and play.’”
He knows his name being among the trio of Bobcat 100-yard rushers that includes Andre Merriam-Harshaw and Duke Dodson will be a shocker to some people. Even some teammates.
“I definitely surprised some people tonight,” Black said. “But I‘m going to keep playing like that, working hard in the weight room, no plays off.”
It didn’t necessarily surprise Evans, though.
“The kid works hard,” Evans said. “He works hard every day. He’s an emotional kid, he wants to do well. He hasn’t played four or five years, so we need to stay on him. He made a lot of mistakes tonight, but his performance definitely outplayed his mistakes.”
Black mentioned his two fumbles as a couple of examples of what he would like to improve on.
If Black continues to build onto this performance, the sky is the limit for the Bobcats.
However, his construction career might be over.
“Well, I’m probably not going to do that,” Black said. “I’m probably just going to work out, focus on school, try to go to college, focus on that.”
l l l
Independence coach John H. Lilly has coached several outstanding linebackers in his career, some 15 first- or second-team all-staters.
Jordan Harvey may not be the biggest, strongest or even fastest, but he is probably the nicest. At least off the field.
“Thanks for interviewing me,” he said before beginning an interview Friday night after the Patriots 47-0 victory against Liberty.
Don’t let that fool you. Harvey is anything but nice to opposing ball carriers and quarterbacks. The Patriots' defensive leader who calls the plays finished with 13 tackles (four solo, nine assists) with four tackles for a loss of yardage and a sack.
Atticus Goodson also had his best game on defense with 11 tackles and Judah Price had 11 tackles. Braxton McKinney had 10 tackles, Colten Caron had an interception and Logan Lester had nine tackles, two tackles for a loss and recovered a fumble.
Like the offense, the strength of the Patriots’ defense lies in numbers.
“It was a great game for everyone all around, especially for people like Braxton McKinney, Logan Lester and Colten Caron got an interception that put us in the red zone,” Harvey said. “It was the whole defense. We allowed 60 total yards (Liberty had 50) that entire game. They almost broke a kickoff, but we did pretty good. We will have to get better for Poca.”
The Patriots are idle before that big matchup with the Dots.
With Harvey as a linebacker for Independence, the Patriots have now posted five shutouts and four other games in single digits in 19 games and they have given up an average of 18.7 points in those games.
Harvey said the game was the best of his career.
“Especially that last drive (that he played), I probably had four or five tackles and a sack,” Harvey said. “I probably had my biggest hit (on quarterback Clayton Williams) when Caron got that pick. I think it was a good game all around. I was gassed a lot of the time. I had Covid back in March. Braxton helped me get the calls because I was so gassed, I couldn’t make them. I appreciate my teammates keeping me up.”
In addition to the shutout, Independence had 15 tackles for a loss in the game.
l l l
It was a tough opener for Midland Trail, which fell to Clay County 22-21.
“They played great, we didn’t,” Midland Trail coach Frank Isaacs said. “They played extremely aggressive on defense and took us out of our game plan. I’m very happy for Clay. They deserved to win.”
Isaacs clearly was not happy with the loss, but he did find some good.
“The silver lining, Josh Dickerson came out of nowhere to take over at quarterback and played very well,” Isaacs said.
That was a concern coming into the season, with the loss of Chris Vines.
Dickerson threw two touchdown passes.
l l l
Jimmy Adkins was excited about his line coming into the season and by Friday night’s performance in a 28-6 victory over Westside, in which the Warriors took back the Golden Shovel, it’s understandable.
The Warriors were tasked with replacing Caleb Bower, one of the school’s top running backs since Tank Tunstalle was doing his thing, and they succeeded, at least for a week.
Chandler Johnson, a 6-4 versatile athlete, rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns and Tristan Hall added 81 and two touchdowns.
All told Wyoming East rushed for 232 yards in the game, which is a cap tip to that offensive line.
l l l
Another team that was looking to improve its run game was Shady Spring.
The Tigers ran the ball well in their preseason scrimmages but there was some concern as they were about to christen their new turf at H.B. Thomas Field. They’d been on grass all preseason.
All systems were go for the Tigers' run game, however, as Shady put up 168 rush yards and scored three rushing touchdowns. Last season the Tigers only had 482 rush yards in seven games with eight rushing touchdowns.
James Sellards led the balanced attack with 85 yards and a rushing TD. Caleb Whittaker had 45 yards and Bryson Pinardo and QB Cam Manns had rushing TDs.
l l l
Woodrow Wilson coach Street Sarrett said he can’t remember another game during his six years at the helm of the Flying Eagles when his team had five takeaways in a game. He said it was the most “by far.”
Everyone knew the offense was going to be improved, behind QB Maddex McMillen and a plethora of offensive standouts.
If the defense improves as it appeared to Friday in a 39-12 victory against Riverside, the Eagles may be on to something.
Consider this statistical nugget: Receiver Keynan Cook had as many receptions from McMillen (two) as he did from Riverside, and he turned one of those interceptions into a touchdown and Elijah Redfern had just one more reception (3) as he did from Riverside with a touchdown on both sides of the ball.
McMillen was 12 of 17 for 160 yads and two touchdowns,
l l l
Montcalm set what is believed to be a record for points in a game Friday in a 74-0 victory against Hundred.
Not that the Generals were trying to stick 100 on Hundred. Quite the opposite.
Seven different players scored a rushing touchdown for Montcalm, and two of them were linemen, starting left tackle Caleb Webb and starting freshman guard Isaiah Fink, a second-team running back.
Other rushing touchdowns were scored by Kevin Robertson, Grayson Thomason, Noah White, Hunter Hart and Ryland Parks.
And while seven players rushed for over 50 yards, nine had more than 59 and only one had double figure rushes, quarterback Robertson.
If anybody deserved a good offensive outpouring, it’s Montcalm and coach Adam Havens.
There have been seasons in the past when Montcalm didn’t score 74 points total.