Prep notebook: Adkins goes home, McMillen goes off, Culicerto goes historic

First-year Summers County coach Josh Evans lamented, even if only jokingly, the fact that Wyoming East coach Jimmy Adkins was able to do something he won’t Friday night at Garten Stadium.
“It’s going home for him and he’s enjoying it,” Evans said of Adkins coming back with his Warriors to play at Summers County High School, his alma mater. “It’s like I told him on the phone the other day, ‘At least you get to go home.’ Home for me is gone. We don’t have that anymore.”
Evans played at and starred for Fayetteville, which was closed by another round of Fayette County consolidations two years ago.
For Adkins, it was a trip down memory lane.
“Coming back down here was awesome,” Adkins said. “This is where it all started for me, on the (New) River. It’s kind of like a homecoming for me. A lot of my buddies and guys I coached with were here. A lot of these (Summers County) players I coached when they were 5, 6 years old. Now they are all grown up.”
Adkins was able to come out on the field and reflect before the teams took the field.
“I did come out while the boys were dressing and kind of had some flashbacks,” Adkins said. “I had a million things running through my head. I don’t know why but the very first thing I thought of was a kick I returned about 80 yards for a touchdown my sophomore year.”
As another train rolled by the stadium Friday evening as night was descending, Adkins laughed.
“Listen,” he said. “This is good sleeping music right here to me.”
l l l
There is “on fire” and then there was Woodrow Wilson quarterback Maddex McMillen Friday night in the Flying Eagles’ final scrimmage against Nitro.
The senior signal caller was 14 of 15 passing for 184 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for a touchdown. Woodrow Wilson led the Wildcats 31-8 at the half.
More impressive to coach Street Sarrett is the fact that 10 different players touched the ball in that first half, either running or catching the ball.
“A lot of guys got an opportunity, and they all did a good job,” Sarrett said. “And we didn’t run everything we have, so it was a really good scrimmage for us. Maddex was on point all evening. Every ball he threw was on the mark. I said it before, we are going to go as far as Maddex takes us and right now he is driving the bus.”
The weapons are plentiful for the Flying Eagles. Keynan Cook had two touchdowns receiving and 6-foot-6 Mike Miller caught another.
The Flying Eagles open hosting Riverside Friday night at Van Meter Stadium.
l l l
Speaking of Van Meter Stadium, Shady Spring played its final scrimmage at old Van Meter Stadium against Pocahontas County and Tolsia,
“High school ball on that field is historic,” Shady Spring coach Vince Culicerto said. “If that field could talk.”
His dad coached the last Woodrow Wilson team that won a state championship on that field, and Vince played there.
Now named Bobby Pruett Field, old Van Meter opened back in the 1920s and featured a scarlet oak tree estimated to be well over 200 years old.
As for the scrimmage, Shady Spring beat Pocahontas 28-0 and Tolsia, a quality Class A team, 7-6.
The running game struggled for the Tigers last year, when they averaged just 69 yards rushing and scored just eight rushing touchdowns.
Shady had four rushing touchdowns Friday and its rushing yardage on the touchdowns alone was 86 yards. Cam Manns scored on a 1-yard run, Caleb Whittaker a 40-yard run, Brady Green a 35-yard run and Bryson Pinardo a 10-yard run.
In the other scrimmage versus Tolsia, Green threw a 39-yard touchdown to Tyler Mackey.
Shady is scheduled to open on its new turf field Friday, hosting Tug Valley.
l l l
Wyoming East sophomore quarterback Jackson Danielson does not shy away from his struggles last year as a freshman quarterback for the Warriors.
He knows he was as 16 of 39 through the air for 325 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
The learning curve was steep for a 14-year-old playing against 17- and 18-year-old players.
“To be honest, I didn’t think I was going to play any last year,” Danielson said. “(Senior Brandon) Simpson was a great player and I thought he was going to stay at quarterback all year.”
Simpson was hurt Week 2 and was lost for the season. Enter the freshman.
“It kind of shocked me when I started,” Danielson said. “I tried my hardest to adjust and I did the best I could last year.”
He was aided by the fact that the seniors on the team, most notably Josh Reilley, took him under their collective wing.
“The seniors helped me a lot whenever I was up or when I was down,” Danielson said. “Josh Reilley is a perfect example. He is one of the greatest leaders I’ve ever been (around).”
Wyoming East has started freshmen at quarterback in the past. Thad Grogg, Aaron Griffith, Seth Ross all got a taste of Friday nights as freshmen, with varying results. Grogg went on to be an all-state player.
Wyoming East hosts county rival Westside Friday at 7:30 p.m.
l l l
Josh Evans spoke in glowing terms of his running backs Duke Dodson and Andre Merriam-Harshaw following the Bobcats’ scrimmage with Wyoming East, which finished 8-7 Bobcats if score had been kept.
He wasn’t the only one, as fans from both sides walked away impressed with the duo.
“They’re hard workers, both of them,” Evans said. “You couldn’t ask for a better 1-2 punch back there to lead this team.”
They are opposites as runners, Evans said.
“What Andre does well, Duke might not do as well but what Duke does well Andre might not do as well,” Evans said. “They feed off each other. If one busts a big run, the other is trying to do it.”
That is what happened Friday. Merriam-Harshaw started it with a first down run on Summers County’s first offensive play. Then Dodson had a first down run a few plays later. He had a touchdown called back but later got the ball to the 2 on a 12-yard gain and from there Merriam-Harshaw pushed it across.
“Duke is 195-200 pounds and Harshaw is 235 pounds,” Evans said. “You get inside the 5 with either one of them, we can look at the play script, close our eyes and pick a play. I’m confident in both.”
Summers opens against PikeView at home Thursday at home.
l l l
Liberty senior Ryan Simms was happy to get started on the Raiders’ new turfed field.
“It was pretty exciting (to get on it), especially having our logo on the middle of it and seeing the colors and how much work they put into it,” Simms said. “It’s really exciting. It’s a big game changer.”
Thursday’s scrimmage against Sherman was played at times in a steady rain.
In the past it might have delayed or even postponed something like a scrimmage.
“We really need the experience to see what we have (so it likely would have been played),” Simms said. “But it would have been really muddy.”
As if to show how much he appreciated the turf, Simms scored the first touchdown on the field, on a pass from quarterback Colton Williams.
The Raiders open against Independence Friday night on their new turf.