bluefield — Woodrow Wilson held Bluefield to three points in the first quarter and cruised to a 67-28 victory Tuesday night.
Abby Dillon had four of Woodrow’s eight 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 18 points. Sarah Hopkins sank three from deep en route to 14 points. Josie Cross added 11.
Bluefield got 10 points from Laken Harvey.
Woodrow (2-1) will host another Mercer County team, PikeView, Friday night.
Woodrow Wilson (2-1)
Abby Dillon 18, Josie Cross 11, Lataja Creasey 5, Sarah Hopkins 14, Leiloni Manns 5, Taylor Gunter 4, Danya Burton 4, Mya Wooton 6.
Bluefield
Raylee Simpson 2, Cara Brown 8, Addie Brown 5, Laken Harvey 10, Arionna Dowell 3.
WW 14 16 18 19 — 67
B 3 9 10 6 — 28
Three-point goals — WW: 8 (Dillon 4, Hopkins 3, Creasey); B: 1 (A. Brown). Fouled out — none.
Greenbrier East 41,
Princeton 26
FAIRLEA — Cadence Stewart had 17 points and eight rebounds in Greenbrier East’s 41-26 win over sectional rival Princeton.
Caroline Dotson added nine points and seven boards for the Spartans (4-1), who host St. Albans on Saturday.
Princeton got nine points from Asia Collins.
Meadow Bridge 44,
Richwood 34
RICHWOOD — Kierston Rozell had 14 points and 10 rebounds as Meadow Bridge defeated Richwood 44-34.
Charity Reichard added 12 points for the Wildcats, who improved to 4-0 and will take on Greenbrier West Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Chloe Cox scored 12 to lead Richwood.
Meadow Bridge (4-0)
Charity Reichard 12, Sierra Simmons 5, Riley Roberts 4, Kierston Rozell 14, Kaitlyn Cooper 6, Lillian Hayes 4.
Richwood
Bailey Jarrett 7, Carlee Dillard 7, Addison Dudley 2, Chloe Cox 12, Savanna Moose 4, Alexis Keefer 2.
MB 9 16 11 8 — 44
R 6 11 10 8 — 34
Three-point goals — MB: 3 (Reichard, Simmons, Hayes); R: 2 (Jarrett, Dillard). Fouled out — none.
Victory Baptist 34,
Seneca Trail Christian 31, OT
Victory Baptist overcame a three-point third quarter and defeated visiting Seneca Trail Christian 34-31 in overtime.
Landri Flohr and Evie Dillon both scored eight points for the Saints. Brooke Daniels added seven.
Jamie Benton led Seneca Trail with 12.
Victory (2-1) will visit Ballard Christian on Monday.
Seneca Trail
Laurie Moore 2, Layla Shorts 6, Jamie Benton 12, Sandy Benton 4, Paige Altizer 7.
Victory Baptist
Emma Brush 3, Evie Dillon 8, Molly Ward 6, Brooke Daniels 7, Landri Flohr 8, Julianne McNeely 2.
ST 7 8 10 5 1 — 31
VB 11 8 3 6 4 — 34
Three-point goals — ST: 1 (J. Benton); VB: 2 (Daniels, Flohr). Fouled out — ST: J. Benton.
Boys
James Monroe 97,
Meadow Bridge 20
LINDSIDE — Eli Allen buried seven 3-pointers and finished with 32 points in James Monroe’s 97-20 win over Meadow Bridge.
Allen also had eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks.
Josh Burks added 14 for the Mavericks. Braxton Charlton and Collin Fox (eight assists, six steals) both scored 12 and Cooper Ridgeway had 10.
Meadow Bridge got seven points from Brycen Sawyers.
James Monroe (3-0) will taken on Allegheny (Va.) Boys Home in the Allegheny Tournament Friday at 6 p.m.
Meadow Bridge
Conner Mullins 2, Dakota Hayes 4, Seaton Mullins 3, Brycen Sawyers 7, Blake Bennett 4.
James Monroe
Josh Burks 14, Cooper Ridgeway 10, Eli Allen 32, Braxton Charlton 12, Evan Hunter 7, Collin Fox 12, Ethan Ganoe 3, Frank Hunnicutt 6, Juan Hopkins 2.
MB 3 4 9 4 — 20
JM 29 19 23 26 — 97
Three-point goals — MB: 1 (Hayes); JM: 15 (Allen 7, Charlton 2, Hunter, Fox 2, Ganoe) . Fouled out — none.
Webster County 75, Roane County 45
UPPER GLADE — Riley Clevenger scored 19 points, dished out seven assists and grabbed five rebounds to pace Webster County in a 75-45 home win over Roane County.
Rayden Triplett added 17 points, and Logan Leichliter came off the bench to scored 16. Dakota Blankenship and Kyle McMillion both grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Highlanders (2-0) will host Saint Joseph Central Thursday at 6 p.m.
Greyson Keen and Cam Cumpston scored 11 and 10 for Roane County. The game saw four technical fouls called, three against the Raiders.
Roane County
Cam Cumpston 10, Preston Green 1, Greyson Keen 11, Ian Lance 5, Shay Harper 9, Cobun Cottrell 8, Will Odle 1.
Webster County
Noah Miller 7, Rayden Triplett 17, Riley Clevenger 19, Dakota Blankeship 8, Kyle McMillion 6, Logan Leichliter 16, Ashton Mall 2.
RC 6 8 20 11 — 45
WC 14 20 14 27 — 75
Three-point goals — RC: 2 (Cumpston 2); WC: 7 (Miller, Triplett, Clevenger, Leichliter 4). Fouled out — RC: Shawn Caldwell, Keen, Lance; WC: Triplett.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Girls
Independence 44, Trap Hill 24
I: Lacey Goodson 26, Allie Rash 6, Jessica Vandell 4
TH: A. Bowles 13, A. Bowman 5
Next: Independence (2-1) visits Pineville on Thursday
Boys
Independence 35, Trap Hill 30
I: Broc Johnson 15
TH: J. Workman 12
Next: Independence (4-0) will host Pineville on Thursday
