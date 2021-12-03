Friday's high school girls basketball results:
Shady Spring 51, Grafton 42
Kierra Richmond scored a game-high 28 points to lead Shady Spring to a 51-42 Friday night in Shady Spring.
Brooklyn Gibson added nine points for the Tigers, who evened their record at 1-1.
Sydney Friend finished with 14 and Hadley Horne 13 for the Bearcats.
Shady will play East Fairmont at Westside High School Saturday at 2 p.m.
Grafton
Sydney Friend 14, Hadley Horne 13, Amber Smith 4, Alyssa Satterfield 9, Jodi Keene 2.
Shady Spring (1-1)
Kierra Richmond 28, Brooklyn Gibson 9, Kellie Adkins 1, Kylee Barnes 6, Braylie Wiseman 3, Brooke Lipford 4.
G 4 9 19 10 — 42
SS 10 15 15 11 — 51
Three-point goals — G: 6 (Friend 4, Horne, Sattefield); SS: 5 (Richmond 3, Gibson 2). Fouled out: none.
Greenbrier East 73, Mountain Mission, Va., 63
FAIRLEA — Allie Dunford had a big all-around game as Greenbrier East defeated Mountain Mission (Va.) 73-63.
Dunford finished with 15 points, eight assists, seven steals (East had 22 total) and six rebounds for the Spartans (2-0). Cadence Stewart scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed seven boards, and Wyoming East transfer Daisha Summers scored 16.
East will host Oak Hill Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Mission, Va. (0-3)
J. Chacha 14, S. Chacha 3, C. Mbiya 11, A. Chacha 17, M. Chacha 4, Bekel 3, Bladness 11.
Greenbrier East (2-0)
Allie Dunford 15, Cadence Stewart 24, Brooke Davis 4, Daisha Summers 16, Layla Pence 6, Aubrey Glover 6, Caroline Dotson 2.
MM 13 13 25 12 — 63
GE 14 22 11 26 — 73
Three-point goals — MM: 5 (S. Chacha, Bekel, Bladness 3); GE: 6 (Dunford, Stewart 3, Glover 2). Fouled out — MM: Mbiya.
Tygarts Valley 51, Greenbrier West 30
MILL CREEK — Isabella Shumate led three scorers in double figures with 15 points in Tygarts Valley's 51-30 win over Greenbrier West.
Felicity Walden added 12 points and Kendall Cutright 10 for the Bulldogs.
Greenbrier West (1-1) got 10 points from Ava Barclay.
The Cavaliers will visit Summers County on Tuesday.
Greenbrier West (1-1)
Natalie Agee 2, Raelyn Palmer 2, Ava Barclay 10, Meagan Poticher 6, Brooke Nutter 2, Desteney Walker 2, Abigail Thomas 6.
Tygarts Valley
Felicity Walden 12, Isabella Shumate 15, Abigail Cabaniss 9, Landrie Lanham 5, Kendall Cutright 10.
GW 4 8 9 9 — 30
TV 12 9 11 19 — 51
Three-point goals — GW: 2 (Barclay 2); TV: 1 (Cutright). Fouled out — GW: Poticher.