PikeView 51, Shady Spring 38
Hannah Perdue scored a game-high 32 points to lead PikeView to a 51-32 win at Shady Spring.
Anyah Brown added 14 for PikeView, which will host Summers County on Wednesday.
Kierra Richmond and Brooklyn Gibson scored 13 apiece for Shady. The Tigers will travel to Riverside on Monday.
PikeView (1-0)
Anyah Brown 14, Brooke Craft 1, Cat Farmer 2, Hannah Harden 2, Hannah Perdue 32.
Shady Spring (0-1)
Kierra Richmond 13, Brooklyn Gibson 13, Liv Tabit 2, Ashleigh Gabbert 2, Kylie Barnes 2.
PV 11 13 7 20 — 51
SS 11 11 9 7 — 38
3-point goals — PV: 2 (Perdue 2); SS: 3 (Gibson, Barnes 2). Fouled out — SS: Tabit.
Parkersburg 68, Woodrow Wilson 63
PARKERSBURG — Class AAAA No. 7 Parkersburg outscored No. 4 Woodrow Wilson 21-10 in the third quarter and defeated the visiting Flying Eagles 68-63.
Cloey Frantz scored 12 points for Woodrow. Olivia Ziolkowski and Keanti Thompson added 11 apiece and Camille Fenton 10.
Parkersburg got 29 points from Brilynn Florence. Kirsten Roberts scored 15 and Sierra Mason 11.
Woodrow will visit No. 9 South Charleston today at 4 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson (0-1)
Keanti Thompson 10, Lataja Creasey 5, Cloey Frantz 12, Olivia Ziolkowski 11, Jamara Walton 9, Camille Fenton 10, Sierra Conley 6.
Parkersburg (1-0)
Mya Barrett 4, Kisten Roberts 15, Sierra Mason 11, Brilynn Florence 29, Hayley McCale 9.
WW 16 24 10 13 — 63
P 13 20 21 14 — 68
3-point goals — WW: 3 (Conley 2, Creasey); P: 11 (Florence 7, Mason, McCale 2).
Webster County 58, Roane County 50
SPENCER — Sydney Baird nearly outscored her opponent, going for 46 points in Webster County's 58-50 win over Roane County.
Baird scored 34 in the Highlanders' win over Clay County on Wednesday.
Maddie Hall scored 13 and Kamryn Starcher 10 for Roane.
Webster will host Braxton County on Monday.
Webster County (2-0)
Natalie Snyder 8, Madison Hamrick 2, Ava Durham 2, Sydney Baird 46.
Roane County (1-1)
Maddie Hall 13, Abbie Eastman 2, Lexi Wright 4, Madison Sinclair 5, Kamryn Starcher 10, Faith Mason 12, Paige Mealey 2, Grace Drake 2.
WC 11 12 15 24 — 58
RC 8 12 13 17 — 50
3-point goals — WC: 1 (Baird); RC: 3 (Hall, Starcher 2). Fouled out — WC: Hamrick; RC: Wright, Sinclair.