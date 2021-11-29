050221 WE vs PC 5.jpg

F. Brian Ferguson/For The Register-Herald

Wyoming East head coach Angie Boninsegna cheers on her Lady Warriors during their 61-50 win over Parkersburg Catholic for the Class AA state championship May 1 in Charleston. Wyoming East is the preseason Class AA No. 1 in the Associated Press girls basketball rankings. The Warriors will begin their season Tuesday at home against Shady Spring. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. The only other area game on tonight’s schedule is Class AAAA No. 8 Greenbrier East hosting Class A No. 9 James Monroe at 7:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Pts

Class AAAA

1. Huntington (9)99

2. Cabell Midland (1)88

3. George Washington65

4. Morgantown59

5. Wheeling Park54

6. Woodrow Wilson37

7. Parkersburg24

8. Greenbrier East19

9. Martinsburg17

(tie) Bridgeport17

(tie) Buckhannon-Upshur17

Others receiving votes: Jefferson 14, Capital 13, Parkersburg South 8, Hurricane 8, University 7, Spring Valley 4.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (8)98

2. Nitro (2)82

3. North Marion76

4. Logan73

5. Wayne47

6. PikeView39

7. Winfield29

8. Lincoln County15

9. Hampshire14

10. Midland Trail12

Others receiving votes: Lewis County 11, Sissonville 10, Independence 8, Shady Spring 8, East Fairmont 8, Philip Barbour 6, Keyser 5, Herbert Hoover 4, Wheeling Central 4, Lincoln 3, Elkins 1.

 

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (9)99

2. Parkersburg Catholic (1)91

3. Frankfort66

(tie) Williamstown66

5. Petersburg54

6. Charleston Catholic46

7. St. Marys36

8. Mingo Central26

9. Ritchie County22

10. Ravenswood14

Others receiving votes: Summers County 12, Chapmanville 5, Trinity 5, Poca 3, Roane County 2.

 

Class A

1. Tug Valley (4)80

2. Cameron (1)71

3. Tucker County (1)68

4. St Joseph (3)65

5. Calhoun (1)59

6. Gilmer County50

7. Webster County46

8. River View35

9. James Monroe16

10. Madonna15

Others receiving votes: Pendleton County 12, Tolsia 10, Sherman 8, Doddridge County 7, Clay-Battelle 3, Wahama 3, Man 2.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video