F. Brian Ferguson/For The Register-Herald

Wyoming East head coach Angie Boninsegna cheers on her Lady Warriors during their 61-50 win over Parkersburg Catholic for the Class AA state championship May 1 in Charleston. Wyoming East is the preseason Class AA No. 1 in the Associated Press girls basketball rankings. The Warriors will begin their season Tuesday at home against Shady Spring. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. The only other area game on tonight’s schedule is Class AAAA No. 8 Greenbrier East hosting Class A No. 9 James Monroe at 7:30 p.m.