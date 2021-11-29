CHARLESTON (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Pts
Class AAAA
1. Huntington (9)99
2. Cabell Midland (1)88
3. George Washington65
4. Morgantown59
5. Wheeling Park54
6. Woodrow Wilson37
7. Parkersburg24
8. Greenbrier East19
9. Martinsburg17
(tie) Bridgeport17
(tie) Buckhannon-Upshur17
Others receiving votes: Jefferson 14, Capital 13, Parkersburg South 8, Hurricane 8, University 7, Spring Valley 4.
Class AAA
1. Fairmont Senior (8)98
2. Nitro (2)82
3. North Marion76
4. Logan73
5. Wayne47
6. PikeView39
7. Winfield29
8. Lincoln County15
9. Hampshire14
10. Midland Trail12
Others receiving votes: Lewis County 11, Sissonville 10, Independence 8, Shady Spring 8, East Fairmont 8, Philip Barbour 6, Keyser 5, Herbert Hoover 4, Wheeling Central 4, Lincoln 3, Elkins 1.
Class AA
1. Wyoming East (9)99
2. Parkersburg Catholic (1)91
3. Frankfort66
(tie) Williamstown66
5. Petersburg54
6. Charleston Catholic46
7. St. Marys36
8. Mingo Central26
9. Ritchie County22
10. Ravenswood14
Others receiving votes: Summers County 12, Chapmanville 5, Trinity 5, Poca 3, Roane County 2.
Class A
1. Tug Valley (4)80
2. Cameron (1)71
3. Tucker County (1)68
4. St Joseph (3)65
5. Calhoun (1)59
6. Gilmer County50
7. Webster County46
8. River View35
9. James Monroe16
10. Madonna15
Others receiving votes: Pendleton County 12, Tolsia 10, Sherman 8, Doddridge County 7, Clay-Battelle 3, Wahama 3, Man 2.