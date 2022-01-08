PREP BASKETBALL
Girls
Greenbrier East 52, George Washington 38
FAIRLEA — Daisha Summers scored a game-high 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Class AAAA No. 5 Greenbrier East to a 53-38 win over No. 9 George Washington on Saturday.
Finle Lohan led GW with 13 points.
The Spartans (8-2) will host Woodrow Wilson on Friday.
George Washington
Kierstn Fore 6, Finle Lohan 13, Smith 5, Kens Thomas 2, Alaira Evans 9, Kelley 3.
Greenbrier East
Allie Dunford 6, Cadence Stewart 6, Daisha Summers 28, Layla Pence 4, Caroline Dotson 8.
GW139610—38
GE13121314—52
Three-point goals — GW: 7 (Fare 2, Lohan 3, Smith, Kelley); GE: 1 (Summers). Fouled out — none.
Summers County 42, Mingo Central 29
HINTON — Summers County defeated Mango Central 42-29 for its third straight victory.
Gracie Harvey and Jesse Ward scored eight points apiece for the Bobcats (7-3), who will start a three-game road trip at Mercer Christian on Tuesday.
Mingo Central
Alyssa Davis 4, Delaney Grimmett 2, Madisyn Curry 5, Addie Smith 16, Bella Hall 2.
Summers County
Maggie Stover 4, Gracie Harvey 8, Avery Lilly 4, Abby Persinger 5, Liv Meador 6, Sullivan Pivont 7, Jesse Ward 8.
MC9677—29
SC1291110—42
Three-point goals — MC: 1 (Smith); SC: 1 (Pivont). Fouled out — none.