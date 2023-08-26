wheeling — Cooper Ridgeway ran for 148 yards and three touchdowns as 2022 Class A runner-up James Monroe defeated Wheeling Central 45-32 Friday night.
Quarterback Layton Dowdy completed 7 of 9 passes for 100 yards and also ran for 85 yards and a touchdown. Chaz Boggs added a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown.
The Mavericks finished with 441 rushing yards.
James Monroe (1-0) is open next Friday.
Roane County 35, Shady Spring 20
Shady Spring dropped its season opener to Roane County, 35-20.
Quarterback Brady Green was 10-of-20 for 144 yards with a touchdown. Jalon Bailey had four receptions for 45 yards. Josiah McCoy and Adam Baker both had TD catches, one from Cal Culicerto.
The Tigers added 96 yards on the ground, led by Gavin Davis with 41 yards and a score.
Shady (0-1) will host Nicholas County next Friday.
Greenbrier West 41, Pendleton County 7
charmco — Cole Vandall completed 10 of 17 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns as Greenbrier West christened its new turf field with a 41-7 victory over Pendleton County.
The Cavaliers rushed for 199 yards as a team, led by Moses Gray’s two touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the defense held the Wildcats to 106 total yards, 21 on the ground.
West (1-0) will visit Summers County next Friday.
Meadow Bridge 24, Van 12
meadow bridge — Kaiden Sims ran for 106 yards and a touchdown as Meadow Bridge opened with a 24-12 victory over Van.
Trip Roles and Brayden Thomas also ran for touchdowns for the Wildcats, who had 270 rush yards on the night.
Defensively, Sims made 10 tackles.
Meadow Bridge (1-0) will visit Richwood next Friday.
Point Pleasant 26,
Greenbrier East 7
point pleasant — Point Pleasant scored the game’s last 20 points to defeat Greenbrier East 26-7.
Carter Hamilton’s 3-yard run gave the visiting Spartans a 7-6 lead going into halftime.
Spartans quarterback Brody Hamric was 9-of-20 for 127 yards.
Greenbrier East (0-1) will visit Woodrow Wilson next Friday.
