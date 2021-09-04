090421 Woodrow vs East 3.jpg

Woodrow Wilson band performing during game against Greenbrier East at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley Friday night. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)

 Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

Braxton County 38, Lewis County 22

Bridgeport 31, Morgantown 20

Cabell Midland 56, Riverside 0

Calhoun County 28, Valley Wetzel 6

Cameron 82, Hundred 0

Doddridge County 27, Tyler Consolidated 16

East Fairmont 37, Grafton 35

East Hardy 45, Clay-Battelle 12

Elkins 35, Robert C. Byrd 0

Frankfort 21, Hampshire 8

George Washington 35, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 21

Gilmer County 54, Webster County 14

Greenbrier East 28, Woodrow Wilson 14

Greenbrier West 20, Summers County 8

Hedgesville 14, Warren County, Va. 12

Herbert Hoover 37, Winfield 14

Huntington 38, Hurricane 0

Jefferson 41, Sherando, Va. 14

John Marshall 36, Weir 0

Keyser 45, Berkeley Springs 14

Lincoln County 30, Roane County 28

Logan 40, Sissonville 14

Madonna def. Carrick, Pa., forfeit

Martinsburg 56, Musselman 14

Midland Trail 34, Tolsia 20

Mingo Central 43, Wyoming East 12

Nicholas County 38, Shady Spring 14

Oak Hill 54, Westside 6

Paden City 58, Hancock, Md. 0

Point Pleasant 26, Gallipolis Gallia, Ohio 22

Princeton 39, Bluefield 36

Ripley 31, Buckhannon-Upshur 13

Scott 35, Wayne 14

Sherman 38, Tug Valley 14

South Harrison 30, Liberty Harrison 7

Spring Mills def. Washington, forfeit

Spring Valley 34, Parkersburg 10

St. Albans 6, Nitro 3

St. Marys 30, Ravenswood 14

Steubenville, Ohio 45, Wheeling Park 16

Trinity 28, Bridgeport, Ohio 14

Tucker County 16, Tygarts Valley 14

Twin Valley, Va. 52, Montcalm 6

University 62, Parkersburg South 33

Van 52, PikeView 28

Wirt County 27, Magnolia 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Grundy, Va. vs. River View, ccd.

James Monroe vs. Pendleton County, ppd.

Meadow Bridge vs. Richwood, ppd.

North Marion vs. Preston, ppd.

Oak Glen vs. Allderdice, Pa., ppd.

Pocahontas County vs. Moorefield, ppd.

