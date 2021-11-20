A look at high school football quarterfinal playoff results from around West Virginia:
Class AAA
Huntington 29, George Washington 13
Junior quarterback Gavin Lochow ran for a pair of touchdowns and freshman Zah Zah Jackson made several impact plays in the second half as the top-seeded and unbeaten Highlanders held off the No. 9 seed Patriots (8-4).
Huntington led 12-7 at halftime on a Lochow TD, a safety and the first of two field goals by Jonny Aya-Ay.
Jackson, who didn’t touch the ball on offense in the first half, wound up as Huntington’s top rusher with 82 yards on five carries. He also had two kickoff returns for 60 yards and intercepted a pass on defense at his own 32 with his team holding a 22-13 lead in the fourth quarter.
Huntington (12-0) moves on to play Cabell Midland (11-1) in the semifinals.
Abe Fenwick completed 20 of 30 passes for 234 yards for GW, hitting Taran Fitzpatrick with TD tosses of 7 and 74 yards.
Class AA
Fairmont Senior 33, Robert C. Byrd 28
No. 16 Fairmont Senior defeated No. 8 Robert C. Byrd in an instant classic Class AA quarterfinal in Clarksburg.
The Polar Bears blew a 21-0 halftime lead, and the Flying Eagles looked to have pulled off a stunner when Nick George dove in for a two-point conversion to make it 28-27 RCB with 1:31 to play. But on the ensuing kickoff, Dylan Ours ducked and dodged his way down the left sideline before breaking free and heading to the house for a 97-yard score.
It was the second dramatic road victory in as many weeks for defending champion Fairmont Senior, which eliminated top seed Herbert Hoover last Saturday with a late, game-winning safety. Quarterback Dom Stingo threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score Friday for the Polar Bears.
The Eagles complete their season at 7-4. The game marked the end of the career of record-breaking running back Jeremiah King, who was held to 39 yards rushing in the loss.
Bluefield 35, North Marion 21
Thanks to four forced turnovers and a 21-0 scoring run between the third and fourth quarters, the 14th-seeded Bluefield Beavers knocked off the sixth-seeded North Marion Huskies, 35-21, Friday on the road in the second round of the Class AA playoffs.
Bluefield’s win resulted in the second consecutive year the Beavers (6-3) have eliminated the Huskies (8-3) from the postseason, this time setting up a semifinal matchup at Independence High School.
In the game, Amir Hairston ran the ball 16 times for 139 yards, good for 8.7 yards per carry, setting the tone for the BHS offense all night.
Alongside Hairston offensively was Ryker Brown, who ran the ball for 35 yards while completing 10-of-12 passes for 105 yards.
For the Huskies, who outgained the Beavers 331-296 in total yardage in the game, Brody Hall completed 9-of-26 passes for 118 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.
Tariq Miller was his top target with three catches for 58 yards, while Dylan Kincell caught two passes for 34 yards to go along with five carries for 29 yards.
Class A
No. 6 Williamstown 44, No. 3 East Hardy 24
Maxwell Molessa pierced East Hardy for 321 yards with a ground assault including a pair of runs of over 65 yards for touchdowns as No. 6 Williamstown dominated the No. 3 Cougars 44-24 in a Class A state quarterfinal victory in Baker.
Molessa garnered four touchdowns on a 16-carry night to lead the Yellowjackets.
Williamstown's Rickie Allen netted 22 carries for 109 yards with two touchdowns.
Molessa accompanied three other Williamstown players in notching interceptions as the Yellowjackets secondary gave East Hardy fits all night (Colt Hesson, Lynken Joy, Louis Goodnow).
East Hardy's leading receiver was Dawson Price with eight receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown.
Damian Iman led the Cougars on the ground with nine carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns.
Williamstown advances to the state semifinals.
Friday Scores
Class A
Williamstown 44, East Hardy 24
Class AA
Bluefield 35, North Marion 21
Fairmont Senior 33, Robert C. Byrd 28
Independence 22, Roane County 8
Class AAA
Cabell Midland 46, University 21
Huntington 29, George Washington 13
Martinsburg 35, Spring Valley 6
Saturday's Schedule
Class A
No. 7 James Monroe at No. 2 Doddridge County, 7:30 p.m.
No. 5 Mount View at No. 4 Ritchie County, 1:30 p.m.
No. 16 Gilmer County at No. 8 Wheeling Central, 1:30 p.m.
Class AA
No. 13 Frankfort at No. 5 Poca, 1:30 p.m.
Class AAA
No. 6 Jefferson at No. 3 Bridgeport, 1:30 p.m.