Greenbrier West's Dalton Heath is brought down by Sherman players during Friday's game in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Prep football roundup: Cavaliers shut out Sherman (With Gallery)
From staff reports
CHARMCO — Ty Nickell ran for two touchdowns and returned a blocked punt for a third as Class A No. 9 Greenbrier West defeated Sherman 50-0.
Nickell carried 14 times for 128 yards and scored on runs of 15 and 10 yards. His 34-yard blocked punt return gave the Cavaliers (7-1) a 21-0 lead late in the second quarter.
Kadin Parker added 94 yards on three carries, including an 85-yard touchdown to close out the scoring with 7:17 left in the game.
1 of 14
102222 west football 01.JPG
Greenbrier West players storm the field before Friday's game against Sherman in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 02.JPG
Greenbrier West's Isaac Agee runs for a touchdown in the first quarter of Friday's game against Sherman in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 03.JPG
Sherman's Hunter Cooper tries to take down Greenbrier West's Isaac Agee during Friday's game in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 04.JPG
Greenbrier West's Ty Nickell tries to get past Sherman's Andrew Simpson in the first quarter of Friday's game in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 05.JPG
Greenbrier West's Tucker Lilly celebrates with coach Jared Robinson in the first quarter of Friday's game against Montcalm in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 06.JPG
Greenbrier West cheerleaders perform during Friday's game against Sherman in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 07.JPG
Greenbrier West fans react during Friday's game against Sherman in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 08.JPG
The Greenbrier West band performs during Friday's game against Sherman in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 09.JPG
Greenbrier West cheerleaders perform during Friday's game against Sherman in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 10.JPG
Sherman's Shane Ring tries to get past Greenbrier West's Evan Vandall during Friday's game in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 11.JPG
Sherman's Shane Ring runs the ball during Friday's game against Greenbrier West in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 12.JPG
Greenbrier West's Jacob Nutter takes down Sherman's Shane Ring during Friday's game in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 13.JPG
Greenbrier West's Ty Nickell runs the ball during Friday's game against Sherman in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 14.JPG
Greenbrier West's Dalton Heath is brought down by Sherman players during Friday's game in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
More like this...
GALLERY: Greenbrier West vs Sherman
1 of 14
102222 west football 01.JPG
Greenbrier West players storm the field before Friday's game against Sherman in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 02.JPG
Greenbrier West's Isaac Agee runs for a touchdown in the first quarter of Friday's game against Sherman in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 03.JPG
Sherman's Hunter Cooper tries to take down Greenbrier West's Isaac Agee during Friday's game in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 04.JPG
Greenbrier West's Ty Nickell tries to get past Sherman's Andrew Simpson in the first quarter of Friday's game in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 05.JPG
Greenbrier West's Tucker Lilly celebrates with coach Jared Robinson in the first quarter of Friday's game against Montcalm in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 06.JPG
Greenbrier West cheerleaders perform during Friday's game against Sherman in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 07.JPG
Greenbrier West fans react during Friday's game against Sherman in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 08.JPG
The Greenbrier West band performs during Friday's game against Sherman in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 09.JPG
Greenbrier West cheerleaders perform during Friday's game against Sherman in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 10.JPG
Sherman's Shane Ring tries to get past Greenbrier West's Evan Vandall during Friday's game in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 11.JPG
Sherman's Shane Ring runs the ball during Friday's game against Greenbrier West in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 12.JPG
Greenbrier West's Jacob Nutter takes down Sherman's Shane Ring during Friday's game in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 13.JPG
Greenbrier West's Ty Nickell runs the ball during Friday's game against Sherman in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
102222 west football 14.JPG
Greenbrier West's Dalton Heath is brought down by Sherman players during Friday's game in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Isaac Agee returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown to get the Cavaliers going.
Cole Vandall had a 1-yard TD run and Dalton Heath caught a 23-yard touchdown from Vandall. Greenbrier West also scored on a safety with 1:01 left in the first half.
Greenbrier West will travel to Midland next Friday, Oct. 28, for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Ripley 28, Shady Spring 26, OT
RIPLEY — Wyatt Simon's 17-yard touchdown reception and Virgil Myers' two-point conversion in overtime helped Ripley complete a comeback and 28-26 victory over Shady Spring.
Shady led 13-6 at halftime before falling behind. Brady Green's 7-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Davis early in the fourth quarter put the Tigers back on top, 20-12.
The Vikings tied the game with 19 seconds left in regulation when Hunter Brown caught a 1-yard pass from Myers, who then found Parker Boyd for the two-point conversion to send it to OT tied 20-20.
After Ripley took the lead, Green hit James Sellards for an 8-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion pass fell incomplete, giving the win to Ripley.
Green, who also had a 1-yard TD run, was 11-of-17 for 148 yards and three touchdowns. One went to Brian Locklear and put the Tigers ahead 13-0 late in the first.
Shady Spring (2-7) will finish its season at home next Friday, Oct. 28, against Liberty. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Parkersburg South 49, Greenbrier East 16
FAIRLEA — Robert Shockey passed for three touchdowns and ran for three as Class AAA co-No. 1 Parkersburg South ran away from Greenbrier East for a 49-16 win.
The Spartans led 2-0 when Sam Wright sacked Shockey in the end zone for a safety early in the first quarter. The Patriots (7-1) then scored the next 29 points going into the third quarter to take control.
Shockey was 23-of-35 for 334 yards and was picked off twice. Cyrus Traugh had a pair of touchdown receptions (18 and 4 yards) and Turner Garretson had the other (30).
Traugh finished with nine receptions for 126 yards and Garretson had eight for 112.
Shockey also carried 19 times for 152 yards and TD runs of 5, 10 and 66 yards.
Greenbrier East junior Ian Cline had a big night. In addition to 178 yards and two rushing touchdowns, Cline blocked a field goal and two PATs.
East (3-5) will visit Princeton next Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.