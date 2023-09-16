Summers Co vs Greenbrier West

Greenbrier West's Isaac Agee takes down Summers County quarterback Brandan Isaac Sept. 1 in Hinton.

BUFFALO — The Greenbrier West defense dominated Buffalo en route to a 59-0 victory Friday night.

The Cavaliers (4-0) held the Bison to 44 yards of total offense — minus-13 yards on the ground. They intercepted quarterback Grant Weaver three times, one a 70-yard touchdown return by Ethan Holliday.

West also recorded safeties on back-to-back Buffalo drives.

West quarterback Cole Vandall completed 6 of 11 passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns, one each to Tucker Lilly, Colten Dunbar and Ray Loudermilk. Jake Pate rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Isaac Agee had another.

The Cavaliers are off next week before hosting Shady Spring on Sept. 29.

Alleghany, Va. 49, Greenbrier East 10

FAIRLEA — Purcel Turner ran for four touchdowns to lead Alleghany, Va., to a 49-10 victory over Greenbrier East in the first Battle of the Border.

Quarterback Des Jordan ran for a game-high 85 yards and a touchdown and completed 8 of 13 passes for 123 yards. The Cougars ran for 263 yards and outgained Greenbrier East 411-148 overall.

Spartans quarterback Brody Hamric was 13-of-22 for 111 yards and threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Stone.

East (0-4) is off next week and will travel to Princeton on Sept. 29.

Westside 49, PikeView 6

GARDNER — Kadien Vance completed 9 of 14 passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns as Westside took down host PikeView 49-6.

Kyler Kenneda had two catches for 93 yards for the Renegades (2-2).

Colton Lester had two sacks and recovered a fumble.

Westside will take next week off before host Liberty on Sept. 29.

