Prep football preview: Top 6 teams Indy, Liberty put winning streaks on line

Liberty coach Mark Workman prefers to not talk about this season’s opening game.
“I’m done talking about Independence,” Workman said after last Friday’s 38-0 victory on a rainy night at Clear Fork. “We’ve kind of got on a roll here and it’s a credit to these kids. They work hard. We’ve got our foot down and we’re going to try to roll with it.”
You can’t blame Workman for that. But the fact does remain that since an opening 47-0 loss to their Raleigh rivals, nobody has done a better job than the No. 6-rated Raiders. The opening loss is simply a point of demarcation at which the season was turned around. Since, the Raiders have gone 4-0, beat two Class AA top 10 teams and outscored the opposition 102-38.
Liberty (4-1) will look to keep it rolling when it travels to Boone County to take on No. 15 Scott (4-2).
Look no further than the line and the run game as keys to that turnaround.
“We’re coming on up front,” Workman said. “We’ve got these guys and they’re sophomores, but I tell them all the time, you’re more juniors than you are sophomores. They are pretty disciplined up front, they know the blocking schemes with it. We’re going to roll.”
Once a more balanced squad (last year’s 6-1 team that fell 34-33 to Herbert Hoover in the first round of the Class AA playoffs averaged 235.4 yards rushing and 122 passing), the Raiders have morphed into a power run game offense.
Roll the Raiders have, to the tune of nearly 1,000 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns during the four-game streak. And there is a passing game if it's needed. Liberty has thrown for 207 yards, despite not having a single passing yard in two of the five games.
Logan Dodrill has led the rushing game this season, with 576 yards and six touchdowns. In its last game at Westside, Liberty ran for 336 yards and five touchdowns. Dodrill and Peyton Pettry each topped 100 yards and four different players had rushing touchdowns.
If you want to know how the players bought in to what Workman and staff are preaching, there is this from Dodrill.
“In our eyes we throw away that first game,” he said. “That first game, that didn’t even happen to us. It’s a new different offense than we had last year, a lot of new players in new positions. They had to get used to where they are at. Once they got to know what they were doing, got a feel for it, they did a lot better.”
A 4-game win streak better to be exact. Now, no more mentions on that, uh, first game.
Man (3-3) at Independence (5-0)
The best thing Class AA No. 3 Independence can get from its game with Man is, well, a game. A competitive game.
So far this season it’s been five up, five down for the Patriots, and they have come easily as the Patriots have outscored the opposition 55.2-11.8.
Independence has yet to play a game that hasn’t been, at best for the opponent, played on a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Three games have seen time cut off quarters, one beginning in the second quarter.
The Patriots need a full game for the starters, who, despite the lopsided scores, have put up some big numbers. Atticus Goodson, who has played in just four of the five games, and very little in the second halves of any of those, has rushed for 803 yards and 15 touchdowns. Basically, he has done all his damage in what amounts to maybe two-and-a-half games. Quarterback Logan Phalin has 12 touchdown passes, Cyrus Goodson and Trey Bowers have five and four touchdown receptions and Judah Price is closing in on 500 yards rushing.
Whatever type of postseason run the Patriots are going to make is going to depend largely on the Patriots starters doing something they haven’t had to do, play a whole game.
The Patriots do have No. 5 Nicholas County (5-1) ahead next week.
Because of the prowess of the offense, the defense has been overlooked. But it’s been stellar.
The Patriots are giving up just 70 yards per game rushing (350 yards) and 2.5 yards per carry (141 carries) and just three rushing touchdowns. Through the air the Patriots are giving up 84.6 but 240 of the 423 yards came last week by Trail quarterback Josh Dickerson. He had two of the four touchdown passes, Westside’s Jaxon Cogar had the other two.
In three games Independence had not given up a rush touchdown, and in three they’ve not given up a passing touchdown.
Midland Trail (2-3) at James Monroe (4-1)
The postseason starts for Midland Trail when they travel to Lindside for an important Class A matchup.
It’s not been the norm to see Midland Trail rated No. 29 at this point in the season. But the Patriots have struggled against the Class AA opponents they typically beat (0-3 this season). So it is imperative the Patriots win out to make the postseason for a fifth straight season.
Dickerson has been huge at quarterback for Trail. How huge? The first-year player threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns against Independence last week, a total more than Indy allowed in its first four games combined. He has 11 touchdown passes this season.
Getting Aden Isaacs back would be huge as well. The senior fullback/linebacker missed last week’s game against Independence. He is the team’s top tackler on defense, and he is one of the best receivers on the team out of the backfield.
Class A No. 5 (four-way tie) James Monroe’s Cooper Ridgeway is seventh in the area in rushing yards with 493 in just four games. He missed a season-opening loss to Sherman. Since his return the Mavericks are averaging 278.3 yards rushing per game after rushing for just 79 in that opener.
Trail will go to Summers Monday in a rescheduled game that will kick off at 6 p.m.
Mingo Central (2-4) at Shady Spring (4-2)
The Tigers are still in the thick of things in the Class AA playoff hunt, sitting just outside the bubble at No. 17.
They need to keep winning and they will have to do it without a few players who were ejected after an altercation last week at Wyoming East.
Quarterback Cam Manns has thrown for 586 yards and six touchdowns, and he has three rushing touchdowns. Running back Caleb Whittaker has 398 yards rushing and has scored three touchdowns.
Meadow Bridge (2-3) at Summers County (1-4)
Two teams who came at it from different ends of the spectrum will meet in Hinton.
Summers has 16 fumbles and has lost 14 of those, a fact that cost the team against Greenbrier West. That game could have turned the whole season around. The wing-T-oriented Bobcats have run on 91.1 percent of their offensive plays, and 93.9 percent of their total yards (1,238 of 1,319) have come via the run. Junior Andre Merriam-Harshaw has run for 625 yards and six touchdowns.
Meadow Bridge got its passing game back on track last week, when Dustin Adkins, a 1,000-yard passer last year, threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns.
Meadow Bridge has gained 65.5 percent of its total yardage through the air.
Nicholas County (5-1) at Westside (1-5)
Jaxon Cogar has had a hand in most of the Westside offense this season. He has attempted 113 passes, the most in the area (594 yards, eight touchdowns), and he has 127 carries, second-most in the area behind the Grizzlies' Kaleb Clark. That’s 240 of the Renegades' 349 plays (68.8 percent).
Clark has been exceptional, with 955 yards (second in the area behind Leonard Farrow, whose Oak Hill Red Devils are off Friday night) and 15 touchdowns. He also is active in the pass game with seven catches for 96 yards and three touchdowns.
Greenbrier East (4-2) at Ripley (1-6)
No. 12 Greenbrier East will try to rebound against the Vikings after falling to Oak Hill 23-3 last week.
A win won’t bring many points, but it will get the confidence back for an offense that was held in check by the Red Devils.
The Spartans rushed for just 158 yards and threw for only 103.
Ian Cline returned to the lineup for East and rushed for 119 yards after missing the previous week’s game.
Greenbrier West (4-2) at Richwood (1-4)
No. 17 Greenbrier West fell out of the Top 16 with a loss to James Monroe and now make the long trek to Richwood.
Ty Nickell has rushed for 534 of his 874 yards in the last three games for the Cavaliers, and six of his seven touchdowns.
Richwood, forced to forfeit its game at Van, is led by quarterback Cooper Donahue (183 yards rushing and two touchdowns, 299 passing yards and two touchdowns).
Idle: Oak Hill, Woodrow.
Postponed: Point Pleasant at Wyoming East