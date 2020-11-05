Prep football preview: Time for final cases to be made

Whether or not you believed we would get here, the final week of the regular season has arrived with stakes higher than any week before.
As it currently stands Greenbrier West, Midland Trail, Summers County, Liberty, Indepedence and Oak Hill are in the top 16 in their respective classes. Greenbrier East is sitting on the outside in Class AAA with a slim chance to squeak back in.
A new culture
Oak Hill struggled during its time in Class AA, going winless in 2016 before eventually squeaking in the backdoor in 2018. Based on that record, it would've seemed unfathomable that the Red Devils would step right into Class AAA and not only compete, but win, right? Wrong. Dave Moneypenny has his team in a tie for No. 13 heading into the week, overcoming adversity.
Oak Hill was one of three schools to lose the first four weeks of its season to the Covid-19 color map, but Moneypenny guided the Red Devils to a 2-0 start despite that. In just their first season back they've become the best Class AAA team in the area, excluding Princeton, and a win Friday night would be an incredible achievement.
But the playoffs still aren't guaranteed.
The Red Devils will host University, another team fighting for its playoff life, coming into the week rated No. 20. Last week University was rated No. 16 but a blowout loss to Morgantown booted it from the ratings cutoff. For Oak Hill, it's simple. Win and you're playing next week, map willing. Lose, and you're left to hope and wonder.
Of course, one of the teams that will be interested in the Oak Hill outcome is Greenbrier East. The Spartans come into the week at 5-4, rated No. 18 with what appears to be a favorable matchup against Class AAA Lincoln County. Ahead of the Spartans are John Marshall and Ripley, both coming off losses.
Whether John Marshall wins is a toss up, but Ripley, which is playing Class A Ravenswood and currently sitting at No. 16, is a tricky one. A Class A win won't yield much as far as points, but the name of the game right now is to not lose. East's most likely scenario to get in is for the teams they've beaten to win and net them bonus points.
That's a tall task considering two of those wins are against Woodrow Wilson, which hosts Class AAA No. 1 South Charleston, and the other two Class AAA wins are against Buckhannon-Upshur and Berkeley Springs — teams with a combined 4-9 record.
There's also the chance they could bump up due to teams in counties that are red not making the cut, but that's a dangerous proposition to bank on as schools in orange counties are already seeking court injunctions to play postseason soccer. That could foretell what's to come over the next week.
Preparing
Liberty hasn't played since beating Scott three weeks ago and that doesn't appear to be changing. The Raiders will head into the playoffs next week with a month of rest, currently sitting at No. 5 in Class AA.
Independence is also off this week and will look to retain its playoff spot.
After a murky midseason patch where the Patriots lost two straight games then had to sit for two weeks because of the virus, they've closed with two straight wins — one over Class AAA Lincoln County. However, if the playoff spots hold and Indy retains its spot at No. 12 and Liberty at No. 5, the Raleigh County rivals would meet one more time in a first round playoff game in Glen Daniel next week.
Class A picture
Class A No. 2 Greenbrier West will head into the playoffs with three weeks of rest, finishing its season at 8-0. That's the sweet spot as the top two seeds are guaranteed home field advantage throughout the playoffs — though they're not in the clear. Tug Valley is currently No. 1 at 3-0, but Mingo County has been in the red for a month. Unless there's a change on Saturday's map, Tug would be excluded from the playoff field, moving West to No. 1. That's good news for the Cavs, who hold a lead of 0.44 point over No. 3 St. Marys. One movement is the difference between them hosting a semifinal game, provided they make it that far, and going on the road.
Midland Trail comes into the week at No. 5 in Class A, which would be good enough to host a playoff game if the Patriots can hang on. There's little room to leapfrog Doddridge County at No. 4, but it's not impossible.
The final Class A team jockeying for position will be Summers County. The Bobcats have had a few weeks to get healthy, but quarantines and the virus have kept them off the field. Fortunately they're still in at No. 15 and play Mount View, a team they've beaten once this season. There is almost no margin for error as they're tied for No. 15, with Wheeling Central hot on their heels at No. 18.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TackRH