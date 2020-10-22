Prep football preview: The battle for playoff positioning has begun

This week didn’t have the usual musical chairs feel that’s come with the schedule all season, but there have still been numerous changes.
As such, this week’s slate sees local teams face off with out-of-area teams with redemption on the line as we head into the final few weeks of the season.
Another tall task
It goes without saying that Oak Hill has had the toughest schedule of any area team this year. The Red Devils opened with Mingo Central, which has won at least one playoff game over the last four years (eight in total over that span), hosted Greenbrier East and traveled to Spring Valley, and will next travel to Bluefield Friday night.
Despite the classification difference, this game has been a rivalry between two Region 3 teams, but one that’s been one-sided. In addition to their regular season success over the Red Devils, the Beavers ousted Oak Hill in their 2018 playoff matchup with ease.
But this version of Oak Hill appears to be a different one.
In addition to the success they’ve had, starting 2-1, the Red Devils have proven they’re more than capable of playing in Class AAA. It's been a pleasant surprise after their recent struggles in Class AA, where they made just one playoff appearance in four years.
In this matchup, the teams are similar as far as personnel, with Oak Hill’s stable of Omar Lewis, Te-amo Shelton, Leonard Farrow and Braxton Hall matching athletic wits with Bluefield’s Jaeon Flack, Amir Hairston, Jacorian Green and Brandon Wiley.
Both teams are fighting for playoff position in their respective classes after cruising early. Bluefield’s loss last week at Parkersburg dropped them from the top seed in the Class AA ratings to No. 4 this week, while Oak Hill’s loss at Spring Valley dropped them to No. 12 and out of position to host a home playoff game.
Both teams will be licking their wounds, eager to add to the win column with much at stake. For Bluefield, another win against a Class AAA foe (they boast three already) could put them in a position to have homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. For Oak Hill, a loss to a Class AA team is damaging, but fortunately Class AAA has enough parity that the Red Devils will remain within striking distance of a playoff spot regardless.
Fighting for position
Midland Trail entered the game late but has made up for lost time.
Despite not being able to play a game the first four weeks of the season, the Patriots have rolled right out of the gate, picking up two wins over Class AA teams en route to the top rating in Class A. The Patriots are no strangers to homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, something they had in 2017 and 2018. Saturday they’ll host a 3-1 Buffalo team that doesn’t have too impressive of a resumé with wins over Tyler Consolidated, Mount View and Ravenswood, but still poses a threat.
Meanwhile, another area team in the running for the No. 1 seed is Greenbrier West, which has played every week and won every game convincingly, with its closest margin of victory being 23 points against Class AA Westside. One thing working against the Cavaliers, though, is their schedule.
They’ve routinely looked like the best team in the state, but the teams they’ve beaten, outside of Summers County, aren’t giving them much help in the bonus point department. That may change a little Friday night given they host a 4-2 Sherman team.
The goal this week for both Trail and West will be to secure a victory and be healthy before they meet next week in a matchup that will likely decide who gets homefield advantage throughout the Class A playoffs.
Return to the gridiron
It's been a tough month for Independence. After flying to a 3-0 start, the Patriots were doused with cold water when they suffered back-to-back losses to Petersburg and Liberty, then had their next two games canceled because of Covid-19. Despite those setbacks, the Patriots are sliding in at No. 16 in the latest Class AA ratings, though barely.
They’ll host Nicholas County Friday night, which is having a down year at 2-4 and rated at No. 25. The chances of Nicholas making the playoffs are slim, but do still exist. This matchup comes down to two teams fighting for their playoff lives with the loser, and possibly even the winner, facing an uphill battle to make it in.
Silent night
Wyoming East and Westside are both off this week after the schools were shut down because of Covid-19. For Wyoming East, the dream of back-to-back playoff appearances is in all likelihood dead, as the Warriors sit at No. 29, 13 spots back of where they need to be to make the postseason. For Westside, time is running out. Sitting at 2-2 and No. 20 in the ratings, they need to make a serious sprint to eek in and they’ll likely be battling with Indy for that spot.
Liberty will be taking another bye this week after its game against James Monroe was canceled. The Raiders currently sit undefeated at No. 5 in Class AA and will likely look to play it safe and keep players healthy for the playoffs, which appear to be a lock at this time.
