Prep football preview: Shady's Whittaker has Liberty connection

Shady Spring running back Caleb Whittaker is getting a chance to continue Shady Spring’s late season run at the place his brother made all-state runs as a member of the Liberty Raiders.
Christian Whittaker was an all-state running back for the Raiders in the middle part of last decade. He was a two-time 1,000-yard back for Liberty (5-2) and was a second-team all-state running back in 2014.
These days little brother toils for the Tigers and has really come on of late, giving the team a shot in the arm in the run game. He has rushed for 617 yards and is coming off his best performance of the season with 158 yards in a win against Ripley.
The senior talked about looking up to his brother back in the day in an August interview.
“When he started as a freshman at Liberty, I’d go outside with them and I’d do drills,” Whittaker said. "Those guys are still my friends, but I’d love to beat them. We still battle.”
Whittaker was a sophomore on the Shady team that went to the state playoffs in 2019, but last year it was Liberty that made the trek to the postseason.
Shady Spring’s playoff picture is clearly in focus. At No. 18 in this week’s playoff ratings, the Tigers need to continue to win to build their postseason standing.
For Liberty, it’s a chance to improve on its No. 8 rating (tied with North Marion).
Shady Spring junior quarterback Cam Manns has thrown for 777 yards and nine touchdowns, and he also has four rushing touchdowns.
The Tigers’ linebacking duo of Bryson Pinardo (18.6) and James Sellards (18.1) are among the leaders in tackles in the state.
Liberty rebounded from a loss at Scott with a 46-12 victory at Class A No. 7 James Monroe, helping the Raiders get back into the Class AA Top 8.
A victory over rival Shady Spring (5-3) would help solidify a potential first-round home game in the Class AA playoffs.
Logan Dodrill has led the Raiders' ground attack with 822 yards and nine touchdowns, but has gotten help from a bevy of ball carriers and backups along the way, including Ryan Simms, back in the lineup after an injury cost him two games, Peyton Pettry and Connor Bradford. Even guard Chris Mickey has gotten a couple carries, and a couple touchdowns.
Midland Trail (4-4) at Greenbrier West (6-2)
Perhaps the biggest question that playoff-experienced Greenbrier West and Midland Trail had coming into the season was who would take over at quarterback for their teams' respective veteran signal callers lost to graduation.
Chris Vines led the Patriots to the playoffs last fall and closed out his career with an outstanding contest in a 52-49 playoff loss to St. Marys when he rushed for 203 yards and four touchdowns.
Kaiden Pack had led the Cavaliers to the Class A quarterfinals the last two seasons and helped West win 19 games over the past two season with his versatility.
Safe to say both found their answer.
Greenbrier West’s Cole Vandall has thrown for 707 yards and 10 touchdowns, and he has rushed for 316 and five more TDs.
He has been aided by the running exploits of the area’s leading rusher Ty Nickell (129 carries, 1,295 yards, 14 TDs), who has rushed for over 100 yards in seven straight games, including 267 last week in a win against No. 13 Sherman.
As usual, there are never too many ball carriers at West and 15 different Cavs have logged carries this season. Kadin Parker has returned from a fractured jaw to rush for 264 yards and four scores, Marcus Adkins has 225 yards and three scores and Jayden Robinson had 120 and three touchdowns.
Greenbrier West is No. 11 in the Class A playoff ratings this week.
First-year player Josh Dickerson, who had never played football outside of a dabble in sixth grade and never considered quarterbacking the Patriots – content being a fan his first three years of high school – has been one of the stories of the season, though he doesn’t really consider it like that.
“I figured I’d just come out senior year and hang out with my buddies and stuff,” Dickerson said last week after a win at Summers County. “I never really expected to start or anything like that. I get a lot of help from my receivers like Ayden Simms, Cody (Harrell), Aden Isaacs, Robert (Ruffner). They help me out a lot. The weapons on the outside and the (running) backs make it easy on me.”
Easy to the tune of passing for 1,075 yards and 14 touchdowns. That yardage is the most a Trail quarterback has thrown for in the past five years.
With forecasts calling for 100 percent chance of rain the Pats will likely have to rely more on their typically productive run game, led by Ruffner (606-4) and Aden Isaacs (280-6).
Midland Trail is trying to reach the postseason for the fifth straight season.
The teams didn’t meet last year due to Covid. Greenbrier West beat the Patriots 27-20 in 2019, breaking a three-game losing streak. Prior to that the rivals hadn’t played since 2011.
Oak Hill (3-5) at Woodrow Wilson (3-5)
It’s been a while since Oak Hill won at Woodrow Wilson. It was 1976, in fact.
It’s been even longer since the Red Devils beat Woodrow Wilson in back-to-back games. Try during World War II – 1943-44 (14-6 and 20-7).
The stakes won’t be as big as they were in 1976, the bicentennial year. Both teams are holding slim playoff hopes and can reach .500. On Wednesday, Woodrow Wilson received a forfeit victory from Bluefield, in turn helping the Beavers get to eight games needed for playoff eligibility.
In 1976, Oak Hill came in 6-3, Woodrow 8-1. Woodrow needed a win to get into the playoffs and had to wait a day when the contest was postponed from Friday to Saturday because of a Friday snowstorm. Oak Hill’s 12-0 win knocked Woodrow Wilson out of the playoffs. Woodrow Wilson would win the state championship the following year, going 12-0.
Woodrow Wilson is getting it done through the air this year, Maddex McMillen keying a pass attack that has accounted for 75.8 percent of the offense (1,186 of 1,565 yards).
McMillen is 93-of-167 for 1,186 yards and nine touchdowns. His top targets are Keynan Cook (38 receptions for 532 yards and five TDs) and Elijah Redfern (25-353, 3).
Oak Hill is ground-oriented running the wing-T. Leonard Farrow leads the way with 1,096 yards and 20 touchdowns. Oak Hill has rushed for 2,346 yards, 83.5 percent of the team’s 2,808. Omar Lewis (83-479-4), Elijah Gray (27-313-03) and Ethan Vargo-Thomas (25-229-2) factor into the run game.
Two former Oak Hill head coaches, and two of the most successful based on postseason success, are now assistants at Woodrow Wilson – Jim Martin and Eddie Souk. Both are long-time Fayette County coaches.
It’s the 77th meeting between the two and Woodrow leads the series 58-16-3.
Princeton (5-1) at Greenbrier East (6-2), 7 p.m.
Another matchup of Class AAA teams pits suddenly run-oriented Greenbrier East against one of the area’s most balanced teams, Princeton.
Ian Cline leads the Spartans after putting up some record-setting numbers the last two weeks. Last week the sophomore sensation ran roughshod over Hampshire with a school-record 357 yards and five touchdowns, that coming on the heels of 284 yards and four touchdowns the week before against Ripley. Those numbers are notable when you consider his 641 yards is over half his 1,277 yards and he has nine of his 13 rushing TDs in that span.
Cline, who has a 39-carry effort against Woodrow Wilson, has run the ball 57 times in the last two games, averaging 11.2 yards per carry in that stretch.
Teamwise, the No. 9 Spartans have run the ball 89 times (847 yards and 13 TDs) and passed the ball just 17 times (100 yards, 1 TD) the last two weeks, but the Spartans do have a passing attack. Monquelle Davis has completed 54 of 90 passes for 751 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also has 353 yards and five rush TDs.
Visiting Princeton is coming off its first loss of the season, 42-7 to Bridgeport, which dropped the Tigers from No. 4 to No. 7.
Grant Cochran was intercepted three times, his first picks of the season, but he did throw a touchdown pass, running his streak to 14 straight games with a touchdown pass. He has 53 career touchdown passes.
Brodee Rice has rushed for 617 and six touchdowns.
Princeton won 56-14 last year, ending a five-game losing streak to the Spartans.
James Monroe (5-2) at Nicholas County (7-2)
It’s the second straight game against a top 10 Class AA team for the Mavericks, who saw their winning streak ended at six games last week.
Nicholas also had a streak ended by Independence in a 57-21 loss.
James Monroe is ranked No. 7 this week in the playoff ratings and a win over Class AA No. 6 Nicholas would give the Mavs a boost.
The Mavs have been versatile on offense with several moving parts. Leading rusher Cooper Ridgeway has 618 rush yards and seven touchdowns and has also thrown a team-best three TD passes. Freshman Layton Dowdy has three touchdowns rushing and two receiving and first-year junior Eli Allen has three receiving touchdowns, and he has passed and rushed for a score.
Kaleb Clark has been one of the area’s best backs this season. He has 1,072 consistent yards this season, going over 100 in all seven Grizzlies games. He has been between 117 and 178 yards in those games and has 14 rushing touchdowns.
Wyoming East (1-7) at Independence (7-0)
Coach John H. Lilly, in his fourth year in Coal City, has some of the top playmakers in his arsenal, chief among them Atticus Goodson, who is averaging an area-best 184.2 yards per game and 12.6 yards per carry, those numbers putting the Kennedy Award candidate among the leaders in the state.
There is also Judah Price, who is averaging 12.5 yards per carry and had a pair of rushing touchdowns and receiving touchdowns against Nicholas last week, big-play receivers Cyrus Goodson and Trey Bowers, who are both averaging over 23 yards per reception and have combined for 12 touchdowns and quarterback Logan Phalin is setting passing records (17 TD passes) and is on the verge of 1,000 yards passing.
Outside of pancake blocks there aren’t many offensive stats for linemen but if there were the Independence offensive line would be award winning.
Left to right the Patriots' front five of tackle Logan Isom, guard Michael Cheeks, center Fisher Williams, guard Brady Grimmett and tackle Aaron Shifflett have been getting the job done all season.
Consider as evidence Independence’s 2,585 yards rushing (369 yards rushing per game) and 41 touchdowns rushing. Exhibit A. Or the fact that Phalin rarely gets touched unless he is scrambling on a designed run and is outside the pocket.
Dig deeper, though. Independence is averaging a touchdown every 5.9 rushes.
The Patriots will celebrate Senior Night for two key elements, Goodson and Phalin, along with offensive linemen Michael Cheeks and Joel Garretson.
Wyoming East has been bit by the injury bug but did get quarterback Jackson Danielson back last week in a loss to PikeView. The sophomore has thrown for 101.8 yards per game.
Wyoming East leads the all-time series 12-10. The teams did not play last year but Wyoming East won a muddy shootout in 2019, 42-28.
Richwood (2-6) at Summers County (1-7)
Sophomores have begun to shine in Hinton and Richwood and will brighten up this matchup.
Summers County’s Drake Cole has emerged in the last two games for the Bobcats, rushing for over 100 yards in each game. He has 229 yards on the ground. The Bobcats are trying to end a seven-game losing streak.
Richwood enters 2-5, with sophomore Tyler Barnhouse, a versatile rising star, leading the way with 405 yards receiving and three scores and 112 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Westside (1-8) at Mount View (7-1)
Speaking of quarterbacks, Ryan Long, will lead the 6-1 Knights into this game looking to keep their hopes of hosting at least two playoff games alive.
Long threw for 409 yards and five touchdowns last week in a win over Tolsia. He has thrown for 1,416 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has a bevy of receivers, including Tony Bailey (33-620-11), Justin Haggerty (19-368-6) and Jaylen Hall (12-351-3).
Westside signal caller Jaxon Cogar is one of the area’s more versatile quarterbacks. Last week Cogar threw for 156 yards and ran for 154 in a loss to Tug Valley.
He has 451 yards rushing and four touchdowns and 750 yards passing and 10 touchdowns.
Sherman (5-3) at Meadow Bridge (4-4)
Meadow Bridge got back to its recent new wave of passing, Dustin Adkins reemerging to throw for over 200 in four straight and he has 1,243 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Sherman is trying to stay in the playoff hunt, rated No. 13 this week.