Prep football preview: Schedules in a scramble

Up to this point, much of the schedule had been spared.
That changed last week as the latest Covid-19 map updates plunged Fayette County into the red and Wyoming County into the gold.
The result has been teams rescheduling on the fly to get games in after the latest West Virginia Secondary School Activities playoff ratings were released on Tuesday.
On the road again
There weren't a lot of teams scheduled to play in the area this week to begin with, but because of the coronavirus even more games will played far from home. Independence was originally scheduled to play Westside on Saturday, but the game was moved to Monday after Wyoming County went in the gold. Now that game has been canceled altogether after the Wyoming County Board of Education revealed a staff member at Westside High School had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, shutting the school down and pausing all activities until Oct. 8. Indy was able to find a replacement Thursday morning in Petersburg and will make the long trek north to play the Vikings Friday night.
The Patriots won't be the only team making a long trip north.
Summers County has replaced its game against Midland Trail with a matchup at Ravenswood, hoping to move to 3-1. Greenbrier East will travel to Buckhannon-Upshur and Greenbrier West will head up to Webster County.
Contenders or pretenders
Liberty head coach Mark Workman didn't mince words last week when talking about what needs to happen next for his team. After their second consecutive 3-0 start, Workman said it was time for the Raiders to decide if they're going to be contenders or pretenders. They'll have the opportunity to prove one way or another Friday night when they host Clay County in what will likely be the biggest game for the program in five years. Clay comes in with a 3-0 record as well, its most recent win a 35-3 win over Class AAA Hedgesville.
The No. 5-rated Panthers are led by star quarterback Grant Krajeski, who threw for 2.300 yards and 30 touchdowns. He's on pace for another stellar season with 741 yards passing and eight passing touchdowns coming into Friday. In the backfield, Krajeski is joined by 1,000-yard rusher Elijah Payton.
No. 9 Liberty isn't without its own stable of explosive playmakers. Quarterback Isaac Atkins has already secured Player of the Week honors after a Week 2 comeback win on the road and he's just one part of the equation. Ryan Simms scored on all three of his runs last week and Logan Dodrill and Braden Howell are threats at receiver. The winner of this game will comfortably move into the driver's seat for a home playoff game if they maintain their current success.
Back on track
It's been a rough two weeks for Shady Spring.
After a comeback win against Nicholas County, the Tigers have scored just 15 points in their last two games, dropping both as injuries have piled up. Fortunately the schedule eases up for the Tigers this week as they host PikeView, but it's still not a gimme. The Panthers come in at 2-1, but both wins are over Class A opponents after a 71-0 loss at Independence to open the season. A win is critical for the Tigers' playoff hopes — even a 7-3 record doesn't guarantee you a spot in the postseason. Making matters worse is the fact that next up on the schedule is Westside, a game that won't be played. Afterward is Wyoming East, which, even if allowed to play at that point, may not even be in the right color to match up with Shady, leading to the possibility of scrambling for two games in the middle of the season. The outlook isn't better after that.
Following the back-to-back contests against the Wyoming County teams, the Tigers are scheduled to travel to Mingo Central, and Mingo County currently sits in the red on the color map, preventing athletes from even practicing.
End of the tunnel
With all the games that have been canceled, there is some good news. James Monroe will take the field for the first time all season after Monroe County got its Covid-19 cases under control. The Mavericks will make their Class A debut when they host Montcalm Friday night.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH