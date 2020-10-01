Prep football preview: Raleigh rivalry, Fayette back in action and a blessing in a bye

At this point it's hard to plan from week to week as the coronavirus rears is head around the state.
Three area games that were scheduled to be played Friday and four that were scheduled to be played this week have all been lost to cases of the virus. Westside/Independence was supposed to be played Monday and the Friday games lost are Shady Spring/Westside, Summers County/Chapmanville and James Monroe/Nicholas County.
Westside was shut down for two weeks when a staff member tested positive for the virus last week. Chapmanville has shut down football operations until Monday after players came in contact with a positive Covid-19 case and Nicholas County officials confirmed to WOAY that its game was also canceled due to the virus.
Despite all of that, there are still positives.
Battle of '76
After the start of the season was pushed back one week, the annual battle between Raleigh County rivals Liberty and Independence was thought to be put on hold for a year. After a series of cancellations took place this past week, both teams were the only ones left in the area without a game or alternative. Naturally, they agreed to a contest that carries heavy playoff implications.
Independence suffered its first loss of the season last week to Petersburg in a game scheduled on short notice. Liberty, meanwhile, has completely trended in the opposite direction with a 4-0 start, coming off a huge 33-0 victory over Clay County, which was rated No. 5 in Class AA last week. Between the two teams there should be no absence of explosive plays. Indy running back Atticus Goodson is setting up for another run at a 2,000-yard season. He is flanked by quarterback Isaiah Duncan, who has found Cyrus Goodson — Atticus' younger brother — several times this year for big plays in the passing game.
For Liberty, big plays are the name of the game.
The Raiders have thrived with the quartet of Isaac Atkins, Ryan Simms, Braden Howell and Logan Dodrill, who can score from anywhere, anytime. In the end this one likely comes down to the team that can make a play on defense, whether that be a big stop or a turnover.
Back in action?
It's going to be hard to believe it until it happens, but Fayette County is actually set to play football this weekend. Oak Hill will host Mingo Central, while Midland Trail will travel to Meadow Bridge. It took four weeks, but it seems like it's finally here. Of course, the last time that was assumed, hope was robbed late Thursday for Oak Hill, then Friday morning for Trail and Meadow Bridge when Fayette County turned red on the color map. Now comes the sprint to the finish line, as all three teams hope to get their final six games in, and possibly more depending on the arrangements they can make each week through the remainder of the season.
Healing up
One concern coming into the season was the health of the players. Most schedules weren't built with bye weeks in mind after the start was pushed back. That, along with shorter prep time, limited focus on contact in practice and a shortened, if not nonexistent offseason workout program, raised questions about how effectively teams could make it through a season, excluding the chaos the virus might bring. With that in mind Summers County and Shady Spring both elected to take the week off to get healthy.
Fro Shady, the injury bug hasn't been terminated. After losing their starting quarterback, top two receivers and center, disaster struck again when Cameron Manns, who replaced Jared Lilly at quarterback in Week 1, went down last Friday against PikeView with an ankle injury. Fortunately, Lilly was healthy enough to step in for the injured Manns, but Shady head coach Vince Culicerto was forced to remove him on defense to avoid another injury. With a week off, Culicerto is hoping to get his roster situated and should be able to do so as the team anticipates welcoming back all-stater Jadon Hershberger next week against Wyoming East.
The Bobcats, meanwhile, have been punching up most of the season and handled themselves just fine. Behind what's shaping up to be another excellent coaching job by Chris Vicars and his staff, the Bobcats have fought to a 3-1 record despite a roster that's seen players moved to different positions weekly because of injuries and already had less than 30 players to begin with. Despite that they accepted the challenge of playing Class AA Chapmanville in a schedule that was already brutal by most standards. After that game was nixed, with options limited because of Summers County's gold status, Vicars did the smart thing and gave his team an extra week to get healthy.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH