Prep football preview: Pandemic wreaks what was to be a big week

Ready or not, the penultimate week of the high school football regular season has arrived and the playoff picture is anything but set in stone right now.
In fact, this week is probably the most important as it pertains to matchups, seeding and positioning for area teams across all three classes.
Or at least it was.
Once again the pandemic struck a day before kickoff, wiping Liberty-Shady Spring, Richwood-Summers County and Greenbrier West-Midland Trail from the slate. Still, there are important games being played.
Friday will be a big night for Class AAA teams in the area with two late season games holding playoff implications for the first time in at least four years. First, Oak Hill will renew its rivalry on the gridiron with Woodrow Wilson. The Flying Eagles are already out of playoff contention, sitting at No. 29 in the ratings, but Oak Hill still has a shot to make the field. The Red Devils sit at No. 20, with their final game of the season coming next week against Class AAA No. 16 Class AAA.
But one week at a time.
Don't be surprised if this one turns into a shootout. The Flying Eagles have struggled to add to the win column, but they're close after nearly overcoming a 45-14 deficit last week in a 45-42 loss to George Washington. Beckley quarterback Maddex McMillen and receiver Jace Colucci rewrote the record books, with McMillen passing for a school-record 366 yards and a record-tying four touchdowns. Colucci's 170 receiving yards also set a school record.
On the flip side, Oak Hill's offense has sputtered in recent weeks, but that has a lot to do with the competition they've faced in Spring Valley and Bluefield — two of the favorites in Class AAA and AA, respectively.
The two teams also run similar offenses at times, though Oak Hill is more fond of running while Beckley will rely on McMillen and its stable of playmaking receivers.
The other hot ticket in Class AAA? No. 15 Greenbrier East at No. 11 Princeton.
In his fourth year, Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo has built the program to one that's not only contending for a playoff spot, but a home playoff game. Behind star sophomore quarterback Grant Cochran, the Tigers have looked like the best Class AAA team in the area. Cochran and the high-flying Princeton offense will get a chance to flex its muscles against a Greenbrier East team that's scored routinely throughout the year, but has struggled on defense. The Spartans have allowed over 40 points in each of their last three games, topped by a 60-47 loss to Sissonville last week.
As usual, the focus for Princeton will be on stopping Colby Piner who can score in a variety of ways. The talented senior has scored on kickoff returns, rushes and receptions as teams have been unable to slow him down. If the last few weeks are any indication, they'll need more of the same from him Friday night. Cochran has emerged as an all-state caliber quarterback for the Tigers, but his supporting cast of Ethan Parsons, Josiah Honaker and Amir Powell have over 500 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns apiece this year. Expect points and a box score nearly as long as a CVS receipt.
The only two remaining games involving area teams are Meadow Bridge at Nicholas County and Independence at Lincoln County.
Indepenence-Lincoln County is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. All other games will start at 7 p.m.
