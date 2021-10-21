Prep football preview: No. 4 Indy expects stern test at No. 5 Nicholas County

The area’s biggest Class AA game has arrived, and so does what looks like might offer the first real challenge for No. 4 Independence.
No. 5 Nicholas County has charged through the season with one hiccup along the way, a loss to No. 6 Lincoln. And that’s a game many think the Grizzlies were in control of until a turnover in the red zone.
Friday's kickoff in Summersville is set for 7 p.m.
Independence (6-0) has not been challenged, outscoring its six opponents 350-66 (58-3-11.0). Most starters have not played much past halftime.
Independence coach John H. Lilly knows Gene Morris with have his charges ready in Summersville, especially after having a week off to prepare after last Friday’s game at Westside was postponed.
“Gene does a great job,” Lilly said, just off the field Friday after polishing off Man 74-7. “I think the kids know we’ve got a battle on our hands next week. We’ve got to go up there. They beat the snot out of us the last time we went up there. I think everybody in that locker room knows that we have to play our best football to get out of there (with a win).”
In Nicholas County’s 48-12 victory in 2019, the last time Atticus Goodson played in Nicholas County’s Memorial Stadium, he started with a bang, a 74-yard touchdown run. But Goodson was injured and did not return. That game on Oct. 25, 2019, was the last time Goodson did not have 100 yards rushing in a game, a string of 15 straight games.
This season Goodson is averaging 203 yards per game (1,018 yards rushing, second in the area) and has scored 18 touchdowns in five contests, and junior running mate Judah Price is averaging 101.2 and has eight scores.
Nicholas County (6-1) counters with its own outstanding rushing attack, led by junior Kaleb Clark, who is 45 yards short of 1,000 and has scored 13 touchdowns. He is fourth in the area rushing.
Independence has the distinct advantage in the pass game, where quarterback Logan Phalin has completed 32 of 59 passes for 729 yards with 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions and he has 272 yards and four touchdowns.
Big-play receivers Cyrus Goodson and Trey Bowers lead the receiving corps with the exact same stats of 14 receptions for 335 yards and five touchdowns.
Nicholas QB Brycen Morriston is 13-of-28 passing for 158 yards and three touchdowns and he has rushed for 292 yards and five scores. Wesley Hill (8-80-1) and Clark (7-96-3) are the top targets.
Independence is averaging 394.2 yards and over six rushing touchdowns a game. Overall, the Patriots average 527 yards offense. Nicholas County averages 296 rushing yards a game and 336.6 yards of total offense.
Both defenses have been stout.
Independence has allowed just 439 yards rushing (73.2 per game, 2.6 yards per rush) and 483 yards passing (36-83, 43.4 completion percentage) and four passing touchdowns.
Nicholas County has allowed 786 rushing, but just 473 after Leonard Farrow-led Oak Hill ran for 313 in the opener. Nicholas also has given up seven rushing touchdowns, three after the opener. Opponents have thrown for 583 yards, 219 of that by Lincoln and five of the eight touchdowns came in Weeks 2 and 3 vs. Shady and Lincoln.
Whoever wins this game is almost guaranteed at least two home playoff games.
“We watched them, they fight to the end, we know that,” Price said after the Man game. “But there’s not been anybody that’s been able to stop our offense.”
Liberty at James Monroe, 7 p.m.
James Monroe has quietly put together some quality wins to improve its to No. 7 in the Week 8 playoff ratings. but this game will be a new challenge against a quality Class AA team.
For the Mavs, it’s a chance to hang a bushel of playoff points on its playoff ratings resumé. For Liberty, it’s a chance to rebound from a streak-halting slip up at Scott.
Liberty is a team with playoff aspirations and last week’s 41-14 loss at Scott knocked the Raiders out of a top 8 slot (No. 6) but the team is still in the thick of the playoff race at No. 11. The Raiders are right between Frankfort and RCB to give you an idea of the current company they are keeping.
Scott did a good job of holding what had been a potent run game on a four-game win streak in check, limiting the Raiders' bread-and-butter, a power run game, to just 129 yards. Logan Dodrill had been old reliable on the streak with four straight 100-plus-yard games, but he was held to 31.
James Monroe, a team that features an outstanding run game of its own, scored the points it needed in a quality win over Midland Trail last week, scored through the air for the points it needed in a 20-7 win.
At the same time his cousin Ian Cline was running up a storm for Greenbrier East, Eli Allen, best known as one of the state’s rising junior basketball players at James Monroe, was putting on a show of his own with two receiving touchdowns and another score on an interception return.
Bluefield at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Two teams fighting for their playoff lives, though in different ways, meet at John P. Duda Stadium.
For Bluefield, unless the rule is altered as was the case last year, it’s probably going to come down to getting in the required eight games to qualify for the postseason. The Beavers, 2-2 and hampered by Covid closure throughout September, have just three games remaining.
Still, they must win. Amir Hairston has been a key component in the run game and Ryker Brown at quarterback and Jacorian Green offer the big-play combo Bluefield has been known for over the last few years.
For Oak Hill, the Red Devils had the week off after a big 23-3 win over Greenbrier East. Everyone knows the Red Devils can run the football, led by Leonard Farrow's 1,007 yards rushing (third), 149.3 yards per game (fourth) and 18 rushing touchdowns (18, tied for first).
Oak Hill, No. 20 in Class AAA, is still in the playoff discussion but must win out to make the postseason.
Bluefield has won 19 straight against Oak Hill dating back to 2003, including a playoff win in 2018, and leads the all-time series 41-8-1.
Greenbrier East at Hampshire
For the second time in as many weeks a ranked Class AAA team from the area will make the trek to the Eastern Panhandle.
Last week it worked for Princeton in a 21-16 victory at Hedgesville. This time Greenbrier East makes the trip, albeit a much shorter one once the bus hits I-81.
Greenbrier East is No. 10 in this week’s Class AAA ratings and Hampshire is 3-4 on the season.
Monquelle Davis has completed 50 of 84 passes (59.5 percent) for 718 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Bryson Ormsbee has 19 receptions for 237 yards and five of those scores.
Ian Cline has 920 rushing yards and eight scores.
Greenbrier West at Sherman, 7 p.m.
The Cavs head to Boone County needing to win to keep pace in the Class A playoff race. Right now, the Cavaliers are No. 14.
Two players replacing two all-staters at West have responded well this season.
Ty Nickell, taking the lead role after the graduation of Noah Brown, leads the area in rushing with 1,028 yards and recently has been on a scoring tear for the 5-2 Cavaliers, with nine of his 10 touchdowns in the last four games. Nickell has also topped 100 yards rushing in the last six games.
Quarterback Cole Vandall, taking the quarterback role after the graduation of versatile Kaiden Pack, has 603 yards passing with eight touchdowns and has rushed for 263 yards and five scores.
Meadow Bridge at Montcalm, 7 p.m.
The passing game seems to have rounded into shape for the Wildcats, with Dusin Nickell passing for 257 yards in a 22-18 loss to Richwood on Tuesday. That puts him at the top of the leaderboard with 1,001 yards passing and he has 13 touchdown passes. He has 749 yards passing and eight touchdown passes in the last three games. In the last three games he has 270, 222 and 257 yards passing. He added a new wrinkle Tuesday with two rushing touchdowns.
Connor Mullins leads a contingent of talented receivers with 342 receiving yards and six touchdowns (18 receptions) and James McClure, fresh off a 9-reception, 142-yard performance, has 24 receptions for 223 yards and a touchdown.
Midland Trail at Richwood
Midland Trail is on the outside looking in as far as playoffs go at No. 24 and they need some help to make a sixth straight playoff appearance.
A win over Summers County was the team’s first since Sept. 10.
Just when you thought quarterback Josh Dickerson didn’t have enough weapons, another emerged when Matt Light returned with 84 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Richwood picked up a nice 22-18 win over Meadow Bridge Tuesday with Cooper Donahue throwing for two touchdowns and Tyler Barnhouse with a rushing and a receiving touchdown. Tristan Miller had his first 100-yard rushing game.
Ripley at Shady Spring
Shady is clinging to playoff life at No. 20 and needs a win one in a bad way. Ripley is playing out the string at 1-7 but does have Class AAA points available for the Tigers if they can get the win.
Summers County at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.
Josh Evans is playing a young team as the season comes down the stretch and although the Bobcats have taken some lumps, he is pleased with the way they are moving.
“Tyson Adkins has played every down for us at middle linebacker since the start of the season, he’s a 14-year-old freshman,” Evans said after Monday's loss to Midland Trail. “His knowledge of the game is unreal; I’ve never coached a kid like this. Jonah Pugh did not get the start tonight, but he was in on the second series at center. He’s got a huge heart. Chris Thompson has played every down for us at offensive guard, he’s a freshman. Ryan Oliverio started at corner for us tonight, he’s also a freshman.”
On the line there is one junior, the rest sophomores and freshmen and the Bobcats have had four players go over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.
Tug Valley at Westside
For the second time this year Westside is riding a quarantine just about up to game day, this one expiring Thursday. The Renegades did the same earlier, returning Monday before a Tuesday encounter with Independence.
Woodrow Wilson at George Washington
The Flying Eagles and George Washington engaged in a shootout last season. Something to watch will be big-play receivers Keynan Cook (25 receptions, 360 yards, four touchdowns) and Elijah Redfern (19-300-2) and quarterback Maddex McMillen 906 passing yards, seven touchdowns).
PikeView at Wyoming East
Two teams in search of a second win will meet at PikeView coach Jason Spears' alma mater.