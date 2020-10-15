Prep football preview: More local flavor on Friday's menu

Over the last couple of weeks, area teams have had to travel or welcome opponents from afar.
Midland Trail went to Wayne, Williamstown came to Summers County and Woodrow Wilson welcomed Huntington.
This week's schedule looks much different, with five games between local teams taking place Friday night.
Much at stake
In one of the marquee matchups of the week, Shady Spring will play host to Class A Midland Trail. Despite a late start, the Patriots have powered to No. 2 in the Class A ratings with wins over Meadow Bridge and Class AA Wayne. Shady Spring comes in sharing many of the feelings the Patriots had for weeks. The Tigers have not played since beating PikeView on Sept. 25, having taken a bye when their game against Westside was canceled the following week and then having last week's game against Wyoming East canceled after both schools confirmed coronavirus cases. A loss for the Tigers likely ends their hopes of making the Class AA playoffs, while a win for Trail would open the possibility of not only maintaining a top three slot in the ratings, but pushing for the No. 1 seed. Fortunately for the Tigers, the time off allowed them to get healthy. Wide receiver Jadon Hershberger is slated to return at wide receiver for Shady, giving them another option to move the ball.
Rematch
Very rarely do you get a chance to avenge a previous loss. Beckley has the chance to do so Friday when it takes the bus ride down I-64 for the second time this year to face rival Greenbrier East. The Flying Eagles are coming off a drubbing by Huntington, while East took a narrow loss at Oak Hill. One thing that may work in Beckley's favor is facing a hobbled East quarterback in Monquelle Davis. Davis suffered a lower leg injury against the Red Devils last week and missed the second half of the game, but East coach Ray Lee said he will play. The signal caller accounted for three touchdowns in the opening week matchup between the two. For the Flying Eagles to come away with a different result they'll need to finish drives, something they struggled with in the prior matchup. For the Spartans, a steady dose of Colby Piner could be the key to another victory.
A true test
Oak Hill has excelled in its first two weeks in Class AAA, beating Class AA power Mingo Central and Class AAA Greenbrier East, which hosted a playoff game last season. The Red Devils were originally scheduled to play Hurricane, but because of the color map that game was nixed. Instead, they'll travel to Spring Valley, one of the premier programs in the state of West Virginia. The Timberwolves made the Class AAA title game each year from 2016-18 and have routinely rolled out Division l athletes. Oak Hill head coach Dave Moneypenny is no stranger to seeking out the toughest teams. During his tenure at Fayetteville, he routinely played up, traveling to Wheeling Central and playing county rival Oak Hill. Fortunately for the Red devils, they're not reliant on one player. With guys like Omar Lewis, Te-amo Shelton, Leonard Farrow, Braxton Hall and Logan Lawhorn, opposing teams must always be on their toes, but Spring Valley also needs to get back in the win column. Despite snapping Martinsburg's record win streak this year, the Timberwolves are coming off a loss to Class AA Fairmont Senior. This game could show the Red Devils exactly where they stand in the Class AAA hierarchy.
Back in action
Westside has been off since Sept. 22 with Covid-19 canceling its attempts to play since. If everything stays in place, the Renegades will travel to Nicholas County. At this point Westside is 2-1 and one more game will put it at the WVVSAC's threshold of games to qualify for the postseason. Plus, a win could boost it back into the playoff picture. For Nicholas County, it's been a rough season. Its only win came against Wyoming East early in the season as the Grizzlies have been in a rebuild after years of postseason berths. There's more at stake for the Renegades, but a win for Nicholas could be a needed boost as their younger players grow.
Pressure's on
Summers County has proven it's more than good enough to make a deep run into the playoffs. The Bobcats' only losses have come to Williamstown and Greenbrier West, with the one against Williamstown being a narrow one last week. Meadow Bridge, Summers' opponent this week, got off to a late start because of Covid-19 and dropped its opener against Midland Trail. A rebound win last week put the Wildcats back in the hunt, but down the stretch each game carries more weight. The loser of this game could be in danger of missing out on the playoffs altogether with tough tests ahead on both schedules.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH
Friday's Schedule
all games 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Scott at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Richwood at Greenbrier West
Oak Hill at Spring Valley
Midland Trail at Shady Spring
Summers County at Meadow Bridge
Westside at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson at Greenbrier East
Games canceled due to Covid-19 restrictions
James Monroe at Midland Trail
Ripley at Greenbrier East
Oak Hill at Hurricane
Shady Spring at Mingo Central
Independence at Man
Woodrow Wilson at Princeton
Point Pleasant at Wyoming East