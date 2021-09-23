Prep football preview: Light Friday night

For a true sign of the times, look no further than Friday night’s area football schedule.
One by one the games started falling off the Week 5 slate. And then there was one.
Woodrow Wilson’s game with Morgantown is the lone game being played in the Beckley area.
Wyoming East’s trip to Nicholas County, originally scheduled for Sept. 10, is the only game involving two area teams.
The week was a little light anyway, with several teams scheduled for off (Greenbrier West, Greenbrier East, Wyoming East and Nicholas off the original schedule). But six games were postponed/canceled off that schedule.
Here is a look at the games that are left:
Morgantown (1-2) at Woodrow Wilson (1-2)
Given the Covid-related situation permeating the air and punching holes in schedules across the state, coaches generally hate seeing that break where once a game was scheduled.
But perhaps the fact that Mercer County went to remote learning last week, thus postponing the Flying Eagles' trip to Mitchell Stadium. will end up being an advantage for Woodrow Wilson.
It’s a chance to get back to the basics after a 61-13 loss to Parkersburg South.
Turnovers cost the Eagles early as they fell behind 26-0, but Michael Moore scored his first two touchdowns to cut that deficit in half.
Woodrow did recover a pair of onside kicks in the first half, Moore’s second TD coming after the first. The Eagles just couldn’t sustain the momentum and the game got out of control in the second half.
The passing game has been consistent for the Flying Eagles, Maddex McMillen is second in the area in passing behind Princeton’s Grant Cochran (the two are scheduled to meet next week in Beckley) and his two top targets, Keynan Cook and Elijah Redfern are tied for second in the area in pass receptions with 12.
McMillen is 39-for-69 through the air for 493 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Morgantown lost myriad talent from last season’s team.
After losing back-to-back games to No. 5 South Charleston (37-28) and No. 6 Bridgeport (31-20) to start the season, second-year coach Sean Biser saw his team explode last week in a 63-19 victory against Hedgesville.
Wyoming East (1-2) at Nicholas County (2-1)
This game was originally scheduled to be played Sept. 10 but had to be rescheduled due to Covid restrictions at Nicholas County.
Nicholas entered the initial West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission playoff ratings at No. 3.
In a Thursday night special last week, Nicholas welcomed Lincoln to town and the visitors walked away with a 21-13 win.
Nicholas will try to right the ship against Wyoming East. The No. 10 Grizzlies have been led by a running game led by Kaleb Clark, who has three 100-yard games in three starts. Wes Hill had a big game against Lincoln, his fumble recovery setting up the first score and then he electrified the crowd with a 94-yard kick return to give the Grizzlies a 13-7 lead.
The Nicholas defense played well against the run, allowing just 71 yards and the Grizzlies have allowed just 80 yards rushing in the last two games (38-14 win over Shady Spring in Week 2). Alex Pritt had nine tackles, a sack and three tackles for a loss last week.
It was three interception returns for touchdowns that helped Hoover, No. 3 this week in the most recent WVSSAC playoff ratings, in a 70-6 win over Wyoming East.
Things snowballed quickly, making that a game tape nobody in the program was interested in watching.
The Warriors do have the ability to throw the ball. Jackson Danielson had a 70-yard touchdown pass to Tucker Cook last week and he has thrown for 333 yards, a definite cause for optimism for East after Nicholas gave up three passing TDs to Lincoln.
The last time the two met at Memorial Stadium, the Warriors were revving up the playoff engines on a veteran team and walked away with a rare 22-18 victory. Nicholas won last year’s meeting 16-14.
Liberty (1-1) at Clay County (2-0)
Liberty produced the area’s biggest win of the young season with a 20-14 victory over previously undefeated and Class AA No. 10 Logan last week The win, coming on the heels of a season-opening 47-0 loss to Independence, helped the Raiders check in at No.13 in this week’s playoff ratings.
A win over No. 7 Clay (2-0) would further enhance that resumé.
The inability to run against Independence ended up being a two-pronged problem. No. 1, the Patriots have a veteran defense, but also because Liberty was shuffling linemen, putting a couple of skill position guys on the line against that defense.
The problem seemed to be fixed by game two against Logan and Ryan Simms ran for the Raiders' first three touchdowns on its new turf and Logan Doddrill did a number on Logan with 117 yards.
All three of the Raiders' first three opponents have been in the Class AA Top 10 of the playoff ratings
Oak Hill (1-3) at Ripley (1-3)
Oak Hill, which will celebrate its football beginnings 100 years ago next week at home against Cabell Midland, will be on the road at Ripley. Over those 100 years of football, Oak Hill has never played Ripley, which started its football program in 1919.
While they have not played, they have at least one common opponent this season, both having lost to Lincoln County this season.
Oak Hill has lost two of its three games by five points, falling to Lincoln County 44-41 last week (the other close loss a 27-25 defeat against Nicholas County in the season opener).
Leonard Farrow has been stellar for Oak Hill.
He’s 4-for-4 in 100-yard games, and last week added a wrinkle when he went over 100 yards receiving, helped by a 75-yard pass from Alex Colaiseno. It was the first time a Red Devil player had over 100 yards receiving and rushing in the sane game since his brother Abe did it against Trail in October 2018.
Farrow leads the area in rushing with 610 yards and he has an area-best 13 touchdowns.
But he isn’t the Red Devils' lone weapon in their wing-T offense. Omar Lewis has two 100-yard games and led the team last week in that loss to Lincoln with 140 yards and a score. It was his second 100-yard game of the season. Elijah Jones has the other.
By contrast, Ripley hasn’t had a 100-yard game, and Farrow’s total is more than Ripley had as a team in four starts. Brady Anderson, a 6-foot-3, 238-pound sophomore, leads the way with 225 yards and six touchdowns and Joey Ramsey, a 6-3, 205-pound junior, has 223 yards and a touchdown.
Richwood (1-0) at Pocahontas County (2-1)
Richwood had to wait until Tuesday night to finally play a game, but the wait was worth it.
The Lumberjacks opened with a 14-12 victory at Webster.
Cooper Donahue had a rushing score in his first start, replacing four-year starter Caleb Jantuah. Keaton Crowder had a big night with 18 tackles on defense and a kickoff return for a touchdown. He also had what would be the winning points when he caught a two-point conversion from Donahue after the kickoff return.
Pocahontas County's lone loss was to powerful Greenbrier West. The Warriors have bookend wins against Tucker County and Petersburg.