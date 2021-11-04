Prep football preview: Big Class A games on tap

This is the point in the season when calculators need new batteries and pencils need resharpened.
The playoff scenarios are hot and heavy as everyone who is in the playoff hunt is trying to cipher exactly what their destination might be, or, what they need to do to make the postseason.
There are several big Class A games on the docket.
Mount View at Greenbrier West
Big Class A Game No. 1.
It appears under most scenarios that both these teams will make the postseason.
There are some scenarios where No. 11 Greenbrier West (6-3) could end up playing a home game with a win and another where it will miss the postseason with a loss.
For No. 5 Mount View (8-1), a win would mean two home playoff games if they can win the first and the school’s refurbished field and facilities have been approved to host the playoffs,
On the field, Mount View has quietly put together an 8-1 season and the Golden Knights have rolled off seven straight wins with a deep pool of play-making skill position players.
Quarterback Ryan Long is the leading passer in the area, with 1,476 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. His leading receivers include Tony Bailey (35-616-11), Justin Haggerty (19-368-6) and Jaylen Hall (12-351-3).
T.J Bell leads the ground game with 724 yards and seven touchdowns and Haggerty has 593 yards and five touchdowns.
Greenbrier West’s best defense will to be to keep that Golden Knights offense off the field.
That would mean a heavy dose of Ty Nickell, who is second in the area in rushing yards with 1,349 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Last week against Midland Trail, Greenbrier West employed both Cole Vandall and Kadin Parker at quarterback. Vandall has thrown for 758 yards and nine touchdowns, and he has 344 yards on the ground and four TDs.
Pocahontas County at Midland Trail
Big Class A Game No. 2.
No. 17 Midland Trail (5-4 and tied with Meadow Bridge) has taken care of its business since a loss to James Monroe dropped the team to 2-4 with three straight wins, including a 33-6 victory against Greenbrier West last week that got the Patriots in position to make the postseason for a fifth straight season.
A team that can pass the ball with success, the Patriots have gone back to basic Midland Trail smashmouth football during the three-game win streak. Last week Midland Trail ran the football on 53 of its 59 plays for a season-high 245 yards. On the win streak Trail has run the ball 83 percent of the time after running the ball 67.9 percent of the time in the first six games.
Robert Ruffner had his third 100-yard game of the season last week and has averaged 9o on the win streak, and big fullback Aden Isaacs added 92 and averaged 50.3 on the win streak.
However, quarterback Josh Dickerson has still been effective, maybe even more so. He has thrown just one incomplete pass in each of the three wins and is 16-of-19 for 360 yards and six touchdowns.
For the season Dickerson is 63-of-126 for 1,199 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Ayden Simms is still the leading receiver despite missing the last two games (22-482-7) and lately Cody Harrell (15-138-3), Matt Light (5-183-2) and Isaacs (16-258-4) have been more active in the pass game. In fact, Isaacs has a touchdown reception during the current three-game winning streak.
Pocahontas enters the game at 5-3 and No. 20 in Class A.
Gilmer County at Meadow Bridge
Big Class A Game No. 3.
No. 17 Meadow Bridge (5-4 and tied with Midland Trail) faces a tough challenge en route to a first playoff appearance since 2015, against Class A co-No. 12 Gilmer County.
And this one may take a while, with both teams favoring the passing game.
The Titans' Ean Hamric is one of the state’s top quarterbacks. He has completed 107 of 163 passes for 1,717 yards and 23 touchdowns with just one interception.
Senior Avery Chapman has 35 receptions for 722 yards and 12 touchdowns, Garrett Butler eight for 400 and six touchdowns and Elijah Facemire 22 for 276 and three TDs.
Colton Hall does have 680 yards rushing with four 100-yard rushing games and seven touchdowns.
Meadow Bridge counters with the reemergence of Dustin Adkins, who has thrown for over 200 yards in four of the last five games and he had 186 in the other. In fact, after missing a game at James Monroe, he has thrown for 1,334 yards and 14 touchdowns in the last six.
His top pass catchers include Conner Mullins (26-437-7), James McClure (35-337-2), Rian Cooper (20-333-3), Devin Brown (4-119-1) and Seaton Mullins (14-97-4).
The Wildcats rely much more on the pass than Gilmer, passing for nearly three times as many yards as they have rushed for this season (1,453 to 554), led by Brown (199 yards, three touchdowns) and Landon James (161-3).
Woodrow Wilson at South Charleston
Regarding the postseason, it’s been a while since Woodrow Wilson has played a meaningful football game this deep in the season.
Flying Eagles head coach Street Sarrett put an interesting twist on the situation, which shows Woodrow at South Charleston Friday where a victory would mean the team’s first playoff berth since falling to University 28-6 in 2014.
“I told some people last week that our playoffs have already started,” Sarrett said. “Our game (a 49-10 victory) against Oak Hill was our sectional game. The game against South Charleston is our regional. And if we win that one, we are in.”
It’s an interesting analogy, Sarrett perhaps drawing on some mojo from the basketball program’s storied success in the sectional-regional-state format of the postseason.
Fact is, Woodrow Wilson only does need that regional to do it.
To do it the team must get by the defending state champion (you can insert the Covid asterisk here since we know no state championships were played last season).
You’d think two schools the proximity of Woodrow and South Charleston would have their own history, but the teams have played just 10 times previously. The series is tied 5-5, but South Charleston has won the last five games.
Woodrow got its run game in gear against Oak Hill, 226 yards on the ground, or 37.3 percent of their rushing yardage this season.
South Charleston will be a tougher challenge.
“They have a great team down there, playing good football,” Sarrett said. “They were up on (Class AAA No. 1) Huntington early. They have had some injuries, but they are a good team.”
They are led by quarterback Trey Dunn, who has thrown for 2,068 yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Wayne Harris has 51 catches for 764 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Woodrow is led by Maddex McMillen, a record-setting quarterback who has thrown for 1,277 yards and nine touchdowns. Keynan Cook has 39 receptions for 533 yards and five scores and Elijah Redfern has 29 catches for 407 yards and three scores.
Lincoln County at Greenbrier East
Greenbrier East (7-2) will attempt to enhance its playoff positioning – the Spartans are currently No. 8 in Class AAA – and earn another home game in Fairlea, as they had in their last appearance in 2019.
The Spartans have morphed into more of a run team in the last three games – all wins after a surprising loss to Oak Hill. That might be by circumstance because sophomore running back Ian Cline has been running at a record pace – setting the school mark with 357 yards at Hampshire Oct. 22. In the win streak Cline has 787 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has rushed for an area-best 1,423 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season.
But they have several weapons, most notably Monquelle Davis, the area’s top dual-threat quarterback with 857 yards and 10 touchdowns and 436 rush yards and six touchdowns. His overtime touchdown last week against Princeton was the game-winner in a 23-17 victory. He also has two touchdown receptions, so he is a triple-threat quarterback.
Liberty at Wyoming East
Class AA No. 13 Liberty (5-3) will likely have to win to make the field in the Class AA tournament and will face a Wyoming East team playing its final home game of the season with nothing to lose.
Jackson Danielson is back at the helm for Wyoming East, which has had three different starters at quarterback this season and five players attempt a pass.
In a injury-plagued season Danielson has still passed for 526 yards and three touchdowns.
Tucker Cook, one of those players who made a start at quarterback (and has played in the backfield), is the leading receiver with 324 yards and three touchdowns. Gabe Riling is the leading rusher healthy with 106 yards.
Liberty’s Logan Dodrill has a chance to go over 1,000 yards rushing for the season with 954 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Clayton Williams has 312 yards passing and three touchdowns and Ryan Simms (12-182-1) and Dodrill (4-128-2) are the leading receivers.
PikeView at Nicholas County
Nicholas County (7-2) is in the playoffs at No. 6 and would like to stay home for a playoff game.
They face a PikeView team that has really come on strong in its pass game with a healthy Dylan Blake and a quarterback in the athletic Peyton Greer who has gotten better each week.
Greer went over 1,000 yards passing in Tuesday’s 40-26 loss to Shady Spring and now has 1,100 yards passing and 14 touchdowns.
Blake leads the area in receiving yards (691) and has 10 touchdown catches, two last week. He has seven touchdown passes in the last three games and has over 124 yards receiving in all three games.
Nicholas is led by the running of junior running back Kaleb Clark, who has 1,293 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns. He is the only back in the area with over 100 yards rushing in every game this season.
He had a high of 221 last week in a win against James Monroe.
Nicholas County’s two losses have come to highly ranked AA teams Independence (No. 2) and Lincoln (No. 4).
Oak Hill at University
Oak Hill (3-6) will be at University in Morgantown to close the season.
Leonard Farrow has been one of the area’s top backs this season and is sitting at 1,228 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Summers County at James Monroe
The Mavericks are in the postseason at No. 9 in Class A.
Cooper Ridgeway has 781 yards and 11 touchdowns to lead the Mavericks and freshman Layton Dowdy has 242 yards and five touchdowns.
Summers County is led by Duke Dodson with 727 yards and seven touchdowns and Drake Cole has 498 yards and three touchdowns.
Independence and Shady Spring are both done with the regular season and await their playoff road which will be known shortly after the games are completed late Friday night.