Prep football preview: A quiet night in Raleigh County

Here's one you've probably already heard this year: the schedule is in flux.
As the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc in the offices of the elected officials at the top of our country, we're reminded that it can show up anywhere. That's the case this week as most of Raleigh County has been shut down because of the virus.
Missing links
Liberty, Independence and Shady Spring were all scheduled to be back in action this week, playing Wayne, Midland Trail and Wyoming East, respectively. All three were nixed because of Covid-19 concerns, and James Monroe-Valley Wetzel joined the list Thursday morning. From the ashes, though, some games have already fallen in place. With open slots, Midland Trail and Wayne agreed to play each other Friday at Wayne. For Midland Trail, that's the second-best outcome since the Patriots have already lost four of their games to Covid-19 this year as Fayette County routinely sat in the orange or red. Not only does that fill a need for the Patriots, but it also gives them the opportunity to pick up a points boost against a Class AA team if they can pull off the win.
Another team from the trio of lost games — Wyoming East — doesn't have good news to share. The school confirmed on Tuesday that a student contracted Covid-19, shutting the entire school down and suspending extracurricular activities indefinitely. This puts next week's game in question at a time when the Warriors need every break they can get if they want to make the postseason. After an 0-4 start, the Warriors won last week to stay alive, but moving forward it won't be easy as no Class AA team has made the playoffs with four losses since 2016. Taking away a game, and potentially more, lessens those chances even more.
Momentum shift
After a dreadful start to the season, Woodrow Wilson turned its fortunes around last week with a road win over Preston. Now comes a bigger challenge in Huntington. Unfortunately, when the Flying Eagles and Highlanders have played as of late the games haven't been competitive, with Huntington taking them decisively 50-0, 47-14 and 38-13 dating back to 2017. But this year there's more opportunity as Huntington rolls into town off its bye sitting at 0-4. Class AAA has been lenient in recent years, giving way to multiple four-win teams in the postseason, so the outcome of this game could highly impact either team's playoff chances.
Class A power
After a week off, Summers County gets thrown right back into the fire with arguably its toughest game of the year. Williamstown will make the trek from the edge of Ohio down to Hinton in a showdown between the No. 7 and No. 10 teams in Class A. A win here puts either team in great position for a home playoff game, while a loss muddies that water. For Summers, this is a good test for what it could see in the playoffs if it makes the cut. The Yellowjackets have consistently been to the Class A semifinals, making it to the championship game in 2018. They beat Summers County in the first round during that postseason run.
The Bobcats took last week off to rest up for this game and the stretch run, while Williamstown beat St. Marys 20-7 to knock them from the ranks of the unbeaten.
A new rivalry
For the first time in four years, Oak Hill is back in Class AAA and its reintroduction last week wasn't shabby. The Red Devils took down Class AA power Mingo Central at home and will look to keep the momentum rolling when they welcome Greenbrier East. The Spartans have done enough to put a solid stake in a bid for a third consecutive trip to the postseason, but complacency could nix that in a hurry. On the other side, Oak Hill is trying to play catch up as it's already lost four games to Covid-19. As we head into the second half of the season, this is a matchup that could not only decide the seeding of a jumbled playoff picture, but also whether or not either team makes the cut with Class AAA makeup games becoming harder to find.
Loose ends
Other area teams in action include Westside, Meadow Bridge, Greenbrier West and Nicholas County.
For Westside, it's a welcome return after a staff member at the school tested positive for the coronavirus two weeks ago. The Renegades will head up to Logan (0-2) and look to improve to 3-1 and move up the Class AA ratings after treading water at No. 16.
Greenbrier West travels to Pocahontas County (2-3) with its eye set on home-field advantage. When the ratings were released Tuesday, the Cavaliers had scaled their way up to No. 3 in Class A, with Tug Valley, which has played three fewer games, sitting ahead of it. If the Cavs can continue moving up, they'll be able to secure home-field throughout the playoffs, something largely within the realm of possibility.
Meadow Bridge will aim for its first win tonight when it travels to Webster County. As with the other two Fayette County teams, each game is weighed differently with the late start and the Wildcats are already sitting at 0-1. Fortunately, Webster is having a down year, yielding 50 points in all five of their games, including 70 in each of the last three. Those are encouraging numbers for Meadow Bridge, which was shut out on offense last week.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @tjackRH