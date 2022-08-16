Prep football: Plenty to see in 2022

Here is a look at some of the best games in the area each week of the 2022 football season:
Week 1
Friday, Aug. 26
Wyoming East at Westside
Two programs with pretty good football resumés but have fallen on hard times of late have a chance to turn the tide in this rivalry opener.
The game marks the coaching debut for Justin Cogar, the former Westside standout who quarterbacked the Renegades to their last playoff victory in 2015.
Since moving to the top of the schedule the game annually provided a barometer for who would have a good season. Last season Wyoming East won the game but did not win again. Westside also won just once last season.
Kaiden Vance will make his first start for Westside. Ironically, Jaxon Cogar had been the primary starter since 2019 and the last full-time QB for the Renegades was Brady Vance, Kaiden’s brother in 2018.
Week 2
Friday, Sept. 2
Woodrow Wilson at Greenbrier East
In a grinder of a game last season, sophomore running back Ian Cline carried the ball a career-high 39 times and had 134 yards and a touchdown in a 28-14 Spartans win.
Cline and dual threat quarterback Monquelle Davis — the only player last year to have a game of two touchdown passes, a game of two touchdown rushes and a game of two touchdown receptions – return to lead the Spartans.
Woodrow is replacing record-setting quarterback Maddex McMillen and record-setting receiver Keynan Cook.
This year’s game is at Spartans Stadium.
It’s always one of the most anticipated rivalries in the area.
This is the 50th meeting between the schools. The rivals started playing in 1971 — and met twice in 2020 — taking a short break between 1979-1982. Woodrow, which won the first 10 meetings between the schools beginning in 1971, leads the all-time series 29-20.
Week 3
Friday, Sept. 9
Independence at Poca
These two teams have been trying to get together for the last two seasons, but Covid had other ideas.
Independence should enter the game 2-0 with an opportunity to go on the road and post an impressive win.
The game will also provide Independence a good test ahead of big matchups later in the year with Bluefield and Nicholas County.
Independence last played the Dots in the regular season between 1988-91 and won all four meetings.
For all the talk about a weak schedule, the Patriots have replaced Class A Midland Trail and Summers County with Poca and Bluefield.
Week 4
Friday, Sept. 16
Bluefield at Woodrow Wilson
One of the quirks of the Covid era was teams could get together and declare a no-contest rather than force a team to accept a loss by forfeit.
Bluefield’s Fred Simon helped his own squad and Woodrow by accepting a loss by forfeit. That counted as a game – needed to make the postseason — and the win helped Woodrow advance to the postseason for the first time since 2014.
Bluefield ultimately had to travel each week, its playoff run ending at Independence.
Prior to last year’s win, the last time Woodrow had beaten Bluefield was in 2016.
Week 5
Friday, Sept. 23
PikeView at Shady Spring
Last year Shady Spring needed a win to get in the postseason and got it, but just barely, overcoming a halftime deficit to win 40-26.
Bryson Pinardo, better known for his exploits on defense, had a career day with 147 yards and three touchdowns. His previous high was 38 yards against Independence, and he had 165 yards and two touchdowns coming into the game.
The Tigers are breaking in quarterback Brady Green, a junior who missed last season when he was injured in the season opener playing receiver. Three-year starter Cam Manns has elected to concentrate on baseball this fall.
PikeView is led by quarterback Peyton Greer, who passed for 1,212 yards.
Week 6
Friday, Sept. 30
Bluefield at Independence
The Beavers return to Covey Field looking to avenge a 34-20 Class AA semifinal loss to the Patriots last November.
Independence has no shortage of offensive threats, led by Judah Price in the backfield, Trey Bowers, who is moving to quarterback, and Cyrus Goodson at receiver. The entire line is made up of all-staters. The defense returns all 11 players.
Bluefield has maybe the fastest player in the state in Amir Hairston but must replace its quarterback and top defender Ryker Brown. When he went out on defense in the second half Independence was able to move the ball at will and ultimately win the game on the legs of Kennedy Award winner and graduated Atticus Goodson. Cyrus Goodson had a game-changing interception in that game.
It will be the first regular season meeting between the two schools.
Week 7
Oct. 7
Greenbrier West at James Monroe
Two of the top Class A teams in the area meet to start the stretch run of the season and this game will be a big one for playoff positioning.
It really was a must-win situation last year for James Monroe – with Class AA teams Liberty and Nicholas, both of whom made the postseason – and the Mavericks came through with a close 20-14 win.
You can expect the same thing in this one, and it will be one of the most anticipated games in Class A this season.
A bonus, two of the top running backs in the area – Greenbrier West’s Ty Nickell and James Monroe’s Cooper Ridgeway — will be showcased in this contest.
Week 8
Oct. 14
Greenbrier East at Ripley
This could one day be a key game in the Class AAA Coalfield Conference standings.
Last season this game provided Ian Cline with his first 200-plus game (284) and came a week before he broke the school record with 357 yards. It was the start of a two-game stretch where Cline rushed for 641 and nine touchdowns.
Since the series was rekindled this will be the fourth meeting in five years, the one year being interrupted by Covid in 2020. Greenbrier East has won two of the previous three.
Week 9
Oct. 21
Nicholas County at Independence
This was THE anticipated matchup a season ago, two Top 5 teams in undefeated Indy and 6-1 Nicholas County and it was close, for a while. But with Nicholas County driving in the second quarter after just scoring and making it 19-7, and getting a defensive stop, Cyrus Goodson, an all-state defensive back, picked off a pass and that changed the course of the game. Indy went up 35-7 at the half and rolled 57-21.
Again, it should be a big game in Class AA. And again, it features two top backs, Price of Indy and Kaleb Clark of Nicholas County.
It should be noted Nicholas was the only team to hold Atticus Goodson under 100 yards – partly due to an injury – and Indy quarterback Logan Phalin had a big night with 254 yards and four touchdowns. Price rushed for two scores and caught two touchdown passes and Clark ran for 117 yards and one touchdown.
Week 10
Oct. 28
Woodrow Wilson at Oak Hill
These two ancient adversaries didn’t meet for several years when Oak Hill was in its fluctuating days between Class AAA and AA.
The teams have met just six times since 2000 — Woodrow winning five of those — but the series looks like it will now be a yearly event, at least for the immediate future.
And separated by about 15 miles, that’s a good thing.
Woodrow won last year’s game 49-10.
The Red Devils have one of the state’s top kickers in Ethan Vargo-Thomas.
Week 11
Nov. 4
Moorefield at Greenbrier West
Perennial powers from opposite sides of the state collide in a game with likely large playoff implications.
Moorefield replaces Mount View on the schedule, which looks like an even trade, but what it does is give the Cavaliers a game-ending contest at home. Last year West fell to Mount View but still made the playoffs.
Coach Toby Harris has already said 6-4 won’t be acceptable this season and this game will play big into exactly what the Cavaliers' potential playoff path will look like.
The two schools have never met.
