Prep football: Oak Hill, Greenbrier East pick up victories

Monquelle Davis

BUCKHANNON — Three players ran for touchdowns, Ethan Vargo-Thomas kicked a pair of field goals and Oak Hill left with a 27-7 win over Buckhannon-Upshur.

JD Mauritz was the Red Devils' leading rusher with 94 yards on 15 carries. Malachi Lewis was close with 92 yards on six rushes.

Lewis scored on a 2-yard run and Mauritz from a yard out.

Alex Baxter (8 carries, 45 yards) scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter to put Oak Hill up for good after trailing 7-3.

Vargo-Thomas had field goals of 27 and 33 yards for Oak Hill (5-3), which has won four of its last five games.

The Red Devils will visit Bluefield next Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Greenbrier East 47, Ripley 8

FAIRLEA — Monquelle Davis threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as Greenbrier East took down Ripley 47-8.

Davis completed 8 of 11 passes for 146 yards. His touchdown passes went to Logan Hayes (29 yards), Lucas McCallister (45) and Jake Pate (33) and helped the Spartans take a 35-8 lead into halftime.

Davis also ran the ball eight times for 88 yards.

Ian Cline also had a big night, with 151 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. His scores covered 30, 3 and 12 yards.

Virgil Myers hit Hunter Brown for a 44-yard touchdown for the Vikings' only score, at the 4:10 mark of the first quarter.

Myers completed 2 of 8 passes for 86 yards and was intercepted once.

East outgained Ripley (2-6) 470-163.

Tamara Stafford was crowned Homecoming queen and Adam Seams the Homecoming king.

The Spartans (3-4) will host Class AAA No. 2 Parkersburg South next Friday at 7:30 p.m., while Ripley welcomes Shady Spring.

Logan 36, Liberty 14

Drew Berry completed 10 of 18 passes for 194 yards and four touchdowns to lead Class AA No. 9 Logan to a 36-14 victory over host Liberty.

Berry threw two TDs each to Julius Clancy (3 receptions, 81 yards) and Aiden Slack (2-34). Garrett Workman had five catches for 79 yards for the Wildcats (6-2).

Josh Bradford led Liberty (1-6) with 143 yards on 33 carries. He had both Raider touchdowns, from 3 and 14 yards.

Liberty will host Class A No. 3 James Monroe next Friday at 7 p.m.

