Former Woodrow Wilson Hunt Award-winning lineman Doug Legursky casts a large shadow, as a Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2008.
Legursky is living in Beckley these days, close to the school, and is a frequent visitor to the football facilities. Coach Street Sarrett says having a player with his pedigree is a positive on the program. And his players benefit.
“They’re in awe,” Sarrett said Wednesday evening after the Flying Eagles’ third practice of fall camp at Van Meter Stadium. “He is a person who was in their shoes, went to college, went to Marshall and was all-conference and moved on to the pros and was a Super Bowl champion. Those guys like that. It’s huge for us to have a guy like that to come in and spend time with our guys.”
Sarrett said Matt Morris, also a former Woodrow Wilson and Marshall football player who is a former strength coach with the Memphis Grizzlies with an extensive fitness management background in southern West Virginia, often drops by and imparts his extensive weight room knowledge.
“It’s just like a little kid from Southwest (midget football) coming in our locker room,” Sarrett said. “Everybody looks up to Doug Legursky and Matt Morris. They listen to them, and they can drop little pearls of wisdom on us coaches and the players. And the good thing about Doug and Matt is they are going to be coaching at one of our middle schools this year. Their sons are at Park. So that’s going to be great. It’s always great to get guys to come back that help out in our program.”
In fact, Legursky a few years back outfitted the Beckley weight room with new equipment.
He also has gleaned knowledge from his brother Shaun, currently offensive line coach with the San Diego Chargers and formerly the Steelers.
“We get to together all the time, and we talk football, but it’s a little tougher now with him being on the other side of the country,” Sarrett said.
“We vacation together. Sometimes he’ll come in for a week and we’ll come over (to Van Meter Stadium) and we will sit here on the board drawing stuff up just having fun. We send each other screen shots and clips of things. When he was in Pittsburgh it was a little easier to get together.”
He told a story about a car ride he took with his brother and Mike Munchak, a former All-Pro and coach who was with the Steelers at the time.
“One of the best car rides I ever had, me and my brother and Mike Munchak drove from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati to the o-line clinic (the NFL) puts on every year,” Sarrett said.
“I mean, if you get a chance to hang out with Mike Munchak, you take it. Man, that’s a lot of ball talk, all the way there and then all the way back. And it was all line talk, eight hours of it.”
One of the best performances of the summer came when Princeton receiver Dom Collins put on a show at a special WVU camp right before fall camp started.
Collins laid down a 4.25 40 (handheld time), which, as was noted, is world class speed in the realm of former Mountaineer sprinter/wide receiver James Jett.
He had run similar times at camps throughout the summer and it got first-year Oak Hill head coach Davon Marion, a former Princeton assistant, and former Mountaineer and Concord standout, thinking one day back in June.
“Dominique Collins just ran a 4.27 at their camp and they didn’t offer him on the spot,” Marion said. “I don’t care where you’re from, a 4.27 is a 4.27. Things like that always rub me the wrong way.”
Huntington’s Duane Harris, who recently committed to Kent State, is considered the top receiver in West Virginia. Collins is in the discussion after a junior season that saw him catch 58 passes for 1,019 yard and 19 touchdowns. He scored 24 touchdowns overall.
His game is more than speed, coach Keith Taylor said.
“Unfortunately, sometimes people forget that the state goes past Charleston, and we play a good brand of football down here,” Princeton coach Keith Taylor said. “I truly believe he is one of the most electrifying players in the state of West Virginia. Not taking anything away from the kid at Huntington. I put them as 1A and 1B, but Dom is my guy. He’s one of the strongest guys on our team. When you look at him on the field he may not be as tall as people like when you look at metrics. He’s a 400-pound quarter, probably a 275 clean. He’s super strong.”
He’s primed to have a huge season.
James Monroe’s Cooper Ridgeway is going for his third straight 1,000-yard season and that is impressive, even at a school that has seen its share of great running backs.
In the last two seasons Ridgeway has 2,451 yards and 32 rushing touchdowns on 390 carries.
Ridgeway said the goal is never 1,000-yard seasons. He prefers to take it in 100-yard increments.
“My goal is to win every game first, but I try to get to 100 yards rushing in every game and if I can get there, I hope I’ve done enough for us to get the win,” Ridgeway said. “I feel if I don’t get to 100 yards, I haven’t done enough myself to help the team.”
Using that measurable, more times than not he has held up his end of the bargain with 12 100-plus rushing games in the last 23.
Coach John Mustain loves to hear that kind of talk from his all-stater.
“The thing that I like about that kind of attitude out of him is what I try to tell my players all the time,” Mustain said. “You’ve got your eventual goal, but you have to take it one step at a time. For him to say I want to get 100 in the first game, and then focus in the next game, that’s the way I want these kids to think. You can’t look forward to doing something in this game if you haven’t played this one first.”
Ridgeway also has 32 catches for 403 yards and six touchdowns in the past two seasons combined, 32 for 358 and six touchdowns last season.
Rumors that Wyoming East might not have enough players to field a team are not true.
Coach Steven Cook reports that he had 37 players for the first two days of practice.
