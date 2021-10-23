Prep football notebook: Trail's Isaacs blocks out adulation on way to impressive career

You can talk about Midland Trail running back/linebacker Aden Isaacs' contributions in the tangible aspects of the Patriots pass game, or you can talk about statistical success of his contributions in the run game, and both have been important to the team’s success this season.
Isaacs has rushed for 280 yards and six touchdowns, and he has 15 receptions for 250 yards and three touchdowns.
You can add the fact that he is Trail’s top defender at a linebacker spot and there is a lot to talk about when you talk Aden Isaacs’ game.
But if you talk to the man himself, he’d rather talk about ... blocking?
“Honestly I think I block the best, out of all three of the things I think I do for the team,” Isaacs said
He adds that, at about 6-0, 215 pounds, he feels he is also a good down and distance runner.
“When it’s third-and-short, fourth-and-short, I think I can run the ball and punch it through to get us those few extra yards,” Isaacs said.
Yet that is selling the senior’s skill set short.
His 15 receptions allude to the fact that the fullback by trade is skilled enough to make plays in the pass game. His rushing does harken to a short-yardage specialist, but he can still turn it up if he gets loose.
And then there is this — he has caught a touchdown pass and run for a touchdown in the last two games and has done that four times in the last two seasons (14 games), including a shootout loss against St. Marys in the Class A state playoffs last season.
Isaacs leaves it for others to talk about his statistical prowess.
His dad, coach Frank Isaacs, knows how important Aden has been to the squad.
“People can argue this, but he’s probably one of the more well-rounded or all-around talented kids that I’ve ever coached,” Frank Isaacs said. “He can run, he can catch, he can block, man he can block, and he can play defense. So he’s like a coach on the field.”
He has taken all those components and put them together to make a football player.
“He can do a little bit of everything,” the coach said. “He’s not going to be the fastest, he’s not going to be the biggest or the strongest, but he’s going to be one of the better athletes out there night in, night out.”
Midland Trail, which has now won two straight after wins last week on Tuesday and Friday, faces a big game this week when it makes the short trek to Charmco to take on Greenbrier West.
Midland Trail needs to win to keep its postseason hopes alive.
l l l
And speaking of Greenbrier, If Mercer is the county where area teams like to air it out – evidenced by the numbers put up by quarterbacks like Princeton’s Grant Cochran, Bluefield’s Ryker Brown and PikeView’s Peyton Greer — then Greenbrier County is the county where running is preeminent.
Look no further than the area rushing leaders as justification.
No. 14 Greenbrier West junior Ty Nickell is the leader with 1,295 yards and right on his heels is Greenbrier East sophomore Ian Cline, who has put together one of the hottest two-game streaks in the area this season.
Nickell has had a red-hot second half of his season, especially when it comes to getting in the end zone.
In the last four games Nickell has rushed for 784 yards on 71 carries (11 yards per carry) and he has scored 11 touchdowns. In the first four games Nickell rushed for 511 on 58 carries (8.8 yards per carry) and he scored just three touchdowns.
The one-time running back-turned-lineman-turned-running back again has now rushed for over 100 yards in seven straight games, which ties Nicholas County’s Kaleb Clark for the longest current streak of 100-yard games, including Friday’s 267-yard, 4-touchdown effort against No. 11 Sherman.
Nickell is the first Greenbrier West rusher over 1,000 since Noah Brown rushed for 1,952 yards in 2019.
Nobody has put together back-to-back games better than Cline, who set the school record for rushing in a game when he blitzed Hampshire for 357 yards and five touchdowns.
He topped the mark of 346 set by Zayvion Lawson in 2015 against another Eastern Panhandle team, Musselman.
He became the first Spartans sophomore to top 1,000 yards and just the 16th 1,000-yard rusher in school history.
That game came a week after he had a 284-yard, 4-touchdown outing against Ripley, which was the third-most in school history.
In the last two weeks Cline has rushed for 642 yards and nine touchdowns, which was more than he had in the first five games combined (636). He also missed a game against Mingo Central earlier this season.
Both those guys are recent Register-Herald Athlete of the Week winners.
Spartans head coach Ray Lee also won his 50th game in his 100th career game at Greenbrier East.
l l l
Speaking of records, they were falling Friday, especially in the Woodrow Wilson at No. 12 George Washington game (GW won 48-35), which was also rendered records last season.
This time Keynan Cook was a big winner, setting three marks in the contest.
Cook had 13 receptions against George Washington, topping the mark of 10 set by David Allen in 2008, and he topped the record for yards in a game with 172, breaking the mark set by Jace Colucci last season in the same game.
He also broke the season receptions mark with 38, topping Matt Morris' mark set in 2001.
Maddex McMillen also was a record-setter in the game, topping the career completions mark with his sixth completion of the night. He finished the night with 25 completions and now has 235 for his career, topping the mark of 215 that had been held by Phil Culicerto and Andrew Johnson.
Independence quarterback Logan Phalin also entered the record books at his school, when he threw for four touchdowns, giving him 17 for the season, breaking the previous mark of 15 set by Mark Edwards.
His four touchdowns also tied the record for touchdown passes in a game set by Timmy Justice, a mark Phalin had also tied earlier in the year.
l l l
You can file this under the for what it’s worth department, but Independence running back Atticus Goodson (88 carries, 1,108 yards and 20 touchdowns) is averaging a touchdown every 4.4 carries.
That’s trending in that rare Mookie Collier air.
Collier – who just so happened to score the winning touchdown Saturday for North Carolina Central in a win over Morgan State – averaged a touchdown every 4.9 carries in 2017, the year he won the Kennedy Award.
And it was around the 4.4 area during the regular season.
Like Goodson, Collier did more with less that season.
It was a great run by Collier during the playoffs that many credit with propelling him to the Kennedy. He still had 1,472 yards and 24 touchdowns but was a little-known commodity coming into that season, after Bluefield went 4-6 in 2016.
Goodson has quietly remained in Kennedy consideration after being one of the favorites when the season started. He has rarely played past a half in any game this season.
l l l
Shady Spring coach Vince Culicerto said the Tigers would run the ball and this season and on Friday night the No. 20 Tigers kept their playoff hopes alive with 242 yards rushing in a 28-14 victory against Ripley.
That’s a season high.
The Tigers were led by Caleb Whittaker who had a career-high 158 yards and scored a touchdown.
Cam Manns added 40 and James Sellards had 37 and a touchdown.
Manns also passed for 118 and two touchdowns.
That is the kind of balance Culicerto likes to see from an offense that has been, traditionally, one of the more balanced offenses in the area.
Last season though the Tigers struggled on the ground, rushing for 482 and eight touchdowns. Shady has got back to pounding the ball, rushing 50 more times this season in the same number of games (207-157) and they have 1,002 yards on the ground and 12 touchdowns.
l l l
Some shorts
l Meadow Bridge quarterback Dustin Adkins went over 2,500 yards passing for his career in the Wildcats' 34-0 victory against Montcalm.
Adkins was 17-of-25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns. It was his fourth straight game of 222 yards or better.
Adkins' career numbers – 193 completions, 334 attempts, 2,505 yards and 32 touchdowns — are likely all school records.
l Westside is playing out the string but Jax Cogar, to his credit, didn’t get the memo.
The Renegades junior quarterback completed 12 of 27 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns (Hansel Bledsoe and Kaiden Vance) and rushed for 154 yards on 32 carries in a 29-22 loss to Tug Valley. He either ran or passed on 59 of the Renegades 61 plays. For the season Cogar has had a hand in 299 of the Renegades 411 plays (72.7 percent).