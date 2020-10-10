Prep football notebook: Strong start for Fayette; Cavs defense dominating

Fayette County teams are trying to make the most of a season that got started a month late.
Oak Hill, Meadow Bridge and Midland Trail are a combined 5-1 since they were finally able to start playing last Friday. Oak Hill and Midland Trail are both 2-0 and Meadow Bridge, which fell to Midland Trail in both teams' opener, is 1-1.
The Red Devils have been impressive in wins over Mingo Central and Greenbrier East. In Friday's 42-35 victory over the Spartans, the Class AAA No. 11 Red Devils had to make a defensive stand at their six-yard line in the final seconds.
Oak Hill had two backs go over 100 yards. Senior Te-amo Shelton finished with an even 200 and scored four touchdowns, while sophomore Omar Lewis ran for 136 and a TD.
Midland Trail and Meadow Bridge both went on the road to capture victories.
The Patriots took down Wayne 31-20. Robert Ruffner had his second straight 100-yard game, finishing with 120 yards and two touchdowns. Chris Vines threw a pair of touchdowns to Liam Gill, and Talon Shockley had a 32-yard field goal.
The Wildcats narrowly missed becoming the fourth straight team to score 70 points against Webster County. They won the game 68-22 and are now ready to host rival Summers County on Friday.
l l l
When Greenbrier West advanced to the Class A state championship game in 2013, defense was a huge part of the reason for that success.
Defensive end Marquis Frazier was on another level, amassing 23 sacks and a total of 26 tackles for loss. He also had six fumble recoveries, of which the team had 23. And, led by the likes of Mikey Goddard, Dustin Yoakum and Malik Boatwright, the Cavaliers also had 12 interceptions.
Three of their 14 games resulted in shutouts, including an 18-0 win at No. 2 St. Marys in the second round of the state playoffs.
Seven years later, the Cavaliers are again getting it done on the defensive side of the ball. West, 6-0 and rated third in Class A, has shut out Scott and Pocahontas County in consecutive games, winning by a combined score of 105-0.
The Cavs have allowed a combined 81 yards the last two weeks, including just 23 to Pocahontas County, and are giving up 127.0 yards per game. They have also come up with 14 turnovers, led by senior Kaiden Pack's four interceptions, and have seven sacks in six games.
West will look to keep its shutout streak going Friday when it returns home to face Richwood.
l l l
The new Covid-19 metrics color map released Saturday showed a largely green state once again. Every local county except Nicholas (yellow) was in the green category.
Still, the area's football schedule has been affected.
Midland Trail was supposed to host James Monroe, but the Mavericks cannot play because they are in quarantine. They played at Tug Valley on Tuesday, and the Panthers had a player test positive for the coronavirus the next day.
Meanwhile, Shady Spring was set to travel to Mingo Central, but Mingo County is orange and cannot play.
So Shady Spring and Midland Trail have agreed to a game Friday night in Shady Spring. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Also in Fayette County, Oak Hill's scheduled game at Hurricane is canceled because Putnam County is gold and restricted to playing teams only from gold counties. Oak Hill responded by agreeing to a huge challenge at Spring Valley. The Timberwolves were rated No. 2 in Class AAA but were upset by Class AA No. 15 Fairmont on Friday.
Greenbrier East's home game against Ripley (gold) was also canceled. A replacement game had not been announced as of press time.
