Meadow Bridge coach Dwayne Reichard has a t-shirt that proudly proclaims, “If it ain’t the Power I, it ain’t football.’ Meaning, the Power I run game.
Recently, with quarterback Dustin Adkins throwing for over 1,265 yards and 17 touchdowns (2000) and 1,652 and 19 touchdowns (2021) the Wildcats became Air Reichard.
Last year Meadow Bridge still tried to pass, but a funny thing happened on a trip to Webster County. The Wildcats went back to the bread-and-butter Power I and ran for 186 yards and four touchdowns, only attempted just three passes, and won 28-0.
This year, Reichard said the team has gone full circle and the Power I is back in Meadow Bridge.
“I coached with coach (Larry) McClintic for years and we were always successful in our power run game, even prior to me coming on, and I played in that scheme,” said Reichard, a Meadow Bridge alum. “It’s been a staple of Meadow Bridge football.”
McClintic is the legendary coach who spent over 50 years on the Meadow Bridge sidelines, won the 1988 state championship, and was quoted as once saying he never met a pass he liked.
“Five or six years ago I saw a group of kids coming that didn’t have our prototypical big running backs and blocking tight ends and I made a decision to learn as much about the Air Raid, spread offenses and throwing the football as I could anticipating that was the way we were going to have to go,” Reichard said.
That’s what happened.
“We ended up making the playoffs. Dustin Adkins threw for about 1,700 yards for a couple years there and it was successful for us,” Reichard said. “Realistically we thought we could stay with some of that last year. It ended up not working out for us. We struggled with an offensive identity. Midseason we went to Webster County with our I formation stuff in. Honestly, we went up there and ran about three plays and beat those guys 28-0.”
With big backs back on the roster – Trip Roles tips the scale at 205 and Kaiden Sims at 195 pounds, the time is perfect to go back to ground and pound.
“Between those kids they are going to carry most of the load and Brycen Sawyers is a 185-pound kid too and he’s going to carry the ball,” Reichard said. “It looks like we will have a 195-pound freshman playing tight end. You start piecing this stuff together and you have 195-to-200-pound kids who can block and run the football it just seems like the right time to go back to the Power I.”
Reichard said he hope that Sims and Roles each touch football 20 or more times per game.
Can the smashmouth style win football games?
“Football is still blocking and tackling,” Reichard said. “It’s still a physical game and whether you are in a spread game or a power run game, whoever is the most physical is going to come out on top.”
Reichard’s “if it ain’t the Power I, it ain’t football t-shirt is now back in vogue as well.
“We lived by that mantra around here for a lot of years and we won a lot of football games at Meadow Bridge,” Reichard said. “It really pained me a little bit inside to go away from that when I did. I believe that this is the time to go back to that style of offense.”
The run game is Meadow Bridge football, with big backs like Richie Shepherd, Jake Parker, Tyler Bennett, Davonte Pettit, Shane Harless to name a few dotting all-state teams and piling up ground yardage by the 100-plus yards a t a time.
For those who love the power run game, it is back at Meadow Bridge, and it is proof you can come home again.
· · ·
Speaking of returns, could there be a Great Wall of Hico sighting at Midland Trail this fall.
The “Great Wall of Hico” was the pseudonym for the Midland Trail offensive line that for over a decade paved the way for a Trail offense that piled up yards and victories.
Midland Trail center John Bowman believes so.
“There is a lot of young talent filling in and I can see it coming back this year,” Bowman said. “We’ve talked about it a good bit. We just have to make sure everybody is on the same page, the same level and bringing the same effort and we can build a great offensive line.”
The Great Wall of Hico was a way that the offensive linemen, generally invisible if they were doing their job, brought a little notoriety to the position. It was their badge of honor to be a member of the Great Wall of Hico.
“As offensive linemen you usually don’t get a lot of recognition unless all five guys are working their tails off and that’s the level (Great Wall of Hico) that we’re trying to get to.”
· · ·
Like Atticus Goodson and Judah Price before him, Independence’s Trey Bowers thinks he has a shot at potentially winning the Kennedy Award, making it three straight for the Patriots.
Bowers and Tyler Linksweiler have both been in early chatter about the award.
“It’s not something I’m really worried about right now,” Bowers said. “I think Tyler and I can both have big years. It would be nice if we could have a third one but it’s nothing we are worried about.”
He does have goals he’s like to meet that would not only help the team achieve its goal but also have him firmly in postseason award talk.
He said he wanted to get 1,000 rushing and 1,000 passing last year but missed it by just 101 rush yards. He threw for a school-record 1,622 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 899 and 15 touchdowns.
“I think I can do more, honestly, I have high expectations for myself,” Bowers said. “I think I can get 20-20 touchdowns (rushing-passing), maybe, 45 total, 50 maybe, and 1,000-1,000, I think I can get that and maybe push it up to 1,500-1,500.”
· · ·
As a longtime coach with two decades in, Liberty coach Mark Workman says taking last year off due for medical reasons was tough.
“I’ve been doing it since 2003 and it’s a piece of you that gets taken away and you can’t wait to get it back,” Workman said recently after a Raiders practice. “I’m back. I’ve missed these kids; I’ve missed the camaraderie and now we are ready to rock’n’roll.”
In a way he feels reinvigorated by the whole ordeal.
“I do. It makes you miss it and when you get back you feel rejuvenated and ready to go,” Workman said.
· · ·
Greenbrier West will accomplish a first this fall.
When Cavaliers kicker Hayden Ridgeway’s name appeared on a roster with a K for his position, he became the first player at West in the schools over half-century of existence to be listed as a kicker only.
Ridgeway was big for the Cavaliers last year, with 43 extra points for West’s high-scoring offense. And he will get ample opportunity again this year.
