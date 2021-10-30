Prep football notebook: Receiver depth key for Midland Trail

Midland Trail has a bevy of receivers, giving first-year senior Josh Dickerson a bunch of reliable targets.
It’s the reason why Dickerson is making the quarterback position look easy to play.
He is 63-of-126 for 1,199 yards and has thrown 18 touchdown passes. Having never payed the position.
Early in the season Ayden Simms was lighting up the stat sheet, at one time scoring on six straight touches, four of those on pass receptions. He leads the team with seven touchdown catches but has not played in the last two games.
Cody Harrell has been an asset in the passing game with 15 catches for 238 yards and three touchdowns.
On Friday night in what looks like a season-changing 33-8 win against Greenbrier West, Harrell had a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown, coming on the heels of a punt return for a score last week.
Matt Light had a breakout game with three receptions for 102 yards, one a 54-yard touchdown pass.
Then there are the running backs, Aden Isaacs and Robert Ruffner, who have contributed to the Trail pass game. Isaacs has caught four touchdown passes himself, his fourth Friday on an eight-yarder late in the game.
That’s a lot of weapons in the pass game.
“Our receiving corps is deadly,” Harrell said. “We’re deadly. And Josh just knows where to put the ball.”
“He has a great connection with his receivers,” Light said of Dickerson with regards to the passing game. “Even before practice we try to get some routes in, make sure we have that connection down.”
Not eligible the first part of the season, Light is making up for lost time.
And he showed a knack for knowing his position and the role he has on the play before his 54-yard touchdown stuck a dagger in the Cavaliers, coming after Greenbrier West seemed to grab the momentum in cutting the lead to 19-8.
“On the snap prior to that, the (Greenbrier West defensive back) wasn’t guarding me that great so I looked over at my coach and tapped my head, told him to get me the ball,” Light said. “I just had (Dickerson) throw it deep to me and luckily I was open, and I scored on that.”
That’s a continuing connection for Trail, which, according to the always reliable wvtailgatecentral.com will be just outside the Top 16 needed for a postseason berth, tied at No. 17 with Meadow Bridge, which beat Sherman Friday night.
Trail plays Pocahontas (5-4), which is right below Trail and Meadow Bridge, while Meadow Bridge has rated Gilmer in what should be a passing fan’s dream game.
The teams right above the Patriots and their opponents are Sherman (vs. 4-5 Wirt), Clay Battelle (vs. 0-8 Hundred), Tyler Consolidated (vs. 5-4 St. Marys) and Madonna (vs. rated and 6-2 Trinity Christian.).
l l l
Speaking of the postseason race, wvtailgatecentral.com also reports that Liberty and Shady will be tied at No. 15.
That means Shady’s wild win over Liberty, when Jacob Showalter turned a botched snap on a potential game-tying field goal attempt into a nine-yard thing of beauty in a 29-26 win, could get the Tigers back in the postseason after being left out last year.
None of it looked imaginable after Shady Spring limped off the field after a 50-17 loss to Independence left them 1-2.
But you can expect a botched snap on a field goal that only would have tied the game into a victory to save a season during a year in which a 34-20 loss at Westside turned into a win after a forfeit and the next week several players get ejected in a 6-0 win in a torrential downpour at Wyoming East.
To say it’s been a wild season at Shady would be putting it mildly, but the Tigers have closed to this point with a 5-1 record. Of course, they still must win at PikeView and hope it’s enough to get a trip to Hoover or Poca or perhaps a return trip to Independence.
It looks like they may have to do it with one of their leading tacklers, a quality running back in James Sellards, who suffered a knee injury Friday,
For Liberty, the road might be a little tougher, with only Wyoming East (1-8) remaining. It’s a game the Raiders should win, but the all-important bonus points will come into effect because looming right behind is powerful Bluefield.
Liberty is in the mix but has only one-win Wyoming East remaining. Bluefield has three-win Mingo Central remaining.
It’s shaping up to be a wild finish. Just ask Shady Spring,
l l l
Woodrow Wilson needed its 49-10 victory against Oak Hill Friday night like nobody’s business.
It puts the Flying Eagles in position to make the postseason for the first time since 2014 (a 28-6 loss to University). Now the Flying Eagles will have to do something they haven’t done in 40 years. Beat South Charleston.
Strange as it seems, South Charleston and Woodrow Wilson do not have much history, playing just 10 times. The series is tied 5-5 but South Charleston has won the last five meetings by a combined 169-36, including 37-0 in the 1994 playoffs. Woodrow Wilson outscored South Charleston 91-6 in the first five meetings (1937-38-39-57-81).
History aside, Woodrow was able to find the end zone five times on the ground Friday night (and had a special teams and defensive touchdown) after scoring seven rushing touchdowns in the previous eight games. Nate Grayton had three of those scores. The Flying Eagles rushed for 242 yards after combining for just 379 in the opening eight.
That kind of production against South Charleston will go a long way to helping the Flying Eagles try to become the third area AAA team, with Greenbrier East and Princeton, in the big school postseason.
l l l
With his yard-eating performances of the last three weeks, Greenbrier East’s Ian Cline has gone from the middle of the pack among area rushers to the top.
Friday night’s 146-yard, two-touchdown performance in a 23-17 overtime victory against Princeton has him at the top of the leaderboard after Week 10 with 1,423 yards.
Those last three weeks? Cline, who has and rightly continues to give his line most of the credit, has rolled up 787 yards and 11 touchdowns.
It’s not so much that Cline is doing it, but the way he is doing it.
He is a throwback to the days of the runner who could carry the load for his team with 30-carry games. With the advent of the pass in high school football over the last couple decades, you just don’t see the 30-carry back out there much anymore.
Cline is the only back in the area with multiple 30-carry games. In fact, aside from Nicholas County’s Kaleb Clark, who has one, no other area back has a 30-carry game.
In any age it’s very seldom you get those types of carries from a 5-foot-7, 155-pound sophomore.
Cline now has back-to-back 30-carry games, taking the ball 36 times Friday night after a 30-carry night during his record-setting 357-yard game at Hampshire last week. He also has a 39-carry effort against Woodrow Wilson.
Cline will tell you he isn’t the fastest back, but he is also not slow. But in Friday’s game he showed that the old three-yard-and-a-cloud-of-dust (which now is likely rubber pellets from the turf) is still a viable option.
If a team has one of the top signal callers in the state as Princeton does in Grant Cochran, how do you neutralize that? Keep him on the sideline. Move the chains.
Cline had just two carries of 10 or more yards (one a 16-yard touchdown).
Finally, Cline doesn’t try to dance to gain extra yards. And he is seldom tackled for a loss of yardage, amassing only 36 negative yards among those 213 carries.
Cline has said his goal is 1,500 yards and he now has that goal in site. The Spartans will be headed to the postseason, meaning they have at least two games remaining, including the season finale next Friday against Lincoln County. The Spartans have an excellent shot at a home playoff game with a win there.
Cline may want to reevaluate that goal.
The rest of the Top 5 in area rushing is Greenbrier West’s Ty Nickell (1,349), Nicholas County’s Clark (1,293), Oak Hill’s Leonard Farrow (1,224) and Independence’s Atticus Goodson (1,108), who missed Friday’s 60-8 victory against Wyoming East with a lingering injury from the Nicholas County game a week before.
l l l
Drake Cole has really come on for Summers County this season, and on Friday night in a 46-0 win against Richwood, he doubled his late-season production, running for 249 yards and two touchdowns.
The sophomore is one of the reasons Josh Evans, the former Marshall offensive lineman, via Fayetteville, has high hopes.
“He started at cornerback and split end the first four games and had at least one carry in every game,” Evans said. “He’s a sophomore who showed signs of being a great player but lacked varsity experience. As the season went on, I got him involved in the counter game and then in there at halfback. He is dependable, smart and tougher than woodpecker lips, three things I look for in a good player. He is not the most athletic kid on the team, but he makes up for it with toughness and heart.”
His 249 yards was just 56 yards from the school record. He now has 498 yards. Duke Dodson added 156 and two scores and now has 729 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.
Several young players have gone through a grueling season and Evans expects better things soon.
“With the likes of Drake Cole, Tyson Adkins, Bryce Taylor and Jonah Pugh, and a handful of others, I expect to see a complete turnaround in 2022,” Evans said.
l l l
Speaking of Independence earlier, the Patriots have finished off their first undefeated season since 1986 and will host their first-ever playoff game at Independence in two weeks.
It was that season 35 years ago when Independence last won a playoff game (beating Man 12-0). They lost to Tucker in the semifinals, 20-19, both those games at Flying Eagles Stadium.
The last time Independence “hosted” a playoff game was 1994, falling to Iaeger 26-16 at Flying Eagles Stadium.
Independence is 0-11 in the postseason since that win in 1986.
Tyler Linkswiler became the third Patriots player to lead the team in rushing this season on Friday when he went for 142 yards.
Judah Price had three more touchdowns and had his fourth 100-plus game of the season with 114 (four carries) and his three touchdowns give him 17 for the season.
The junior also had three more two-point conversions, giving him eight, and has converted seven of eight in the last two games. He has 118 points for the season.