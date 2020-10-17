Prep football notebook: Patriots rolling along, Woodrow-Greenbrier East sequel a nailbiter

Midland Trail played football for a third straight week on Friday night. In normal times, that would mean little.
But these are not normal times, and Patriots head coach Frank Isaacs fully appreciates the chance.
Midland Trail and Fayette County brethren Meadow Bridge and Oak Hill all missed out on the first four weeks of the season due to the county's status on the Covid-19 metrics color map. All three have since been able to play three consecutive Fridays, the significance of which is not lost on Isaacs.
"We just feel fortunate that we get the opportunity to play, because we're seeing some of these other schools (unable to play)," Isaacs said after the Patriots defeated Shady Spring 38-13 on Friday. "At the beginning of the season we were frustrated and disappointed, but we had that hope that we were going to get to play.
"The end of the season is nearing and some of these teams are seeing that there is no light at the end of the tunnel, and it's got to be frustrating. We just feel fortunate and blessed that we get the opportunity."
The Patriots have seized every opportunity and sit at 3-0 with the No. 2 rating in Class A. They scored on their first four drives of the first half against Shady to go ahead 28-6, then battled through a tough second half to get the victory.
Robert Ruffner posted his third 100-yard game, finishing with 103 on 16 carries. Isaacs carried 19 times for 96 yards and Aaron Sisler had a 23-yard touchdown. Quarterback Chris Vines was 10-of-13 for 103 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.
Shady Spring's defense rebounded a bit in the second half and kept the Patriots out of the end zone. A 23-yard field goal by Talon Shockey and Ruffner's 60-yard interception return accounted for the Patriots' only points after halftime.
Shady will visit Ripley on Friday, while Trail will host Buffalo. Both games were thought to be in danger of being canceled because of the color map since Jackson County (Ripley) was gold last week and Putnam (Buffalo) had been trending in that direction. But both counties were in yellow on Saturday's map update.
The sequel provided much more suspense, but the ending fell a little short for Woodrow Wilson's liking.
Rivals Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East played for the second time this season after both of their originally scheduled opponents had to cancel due to Covid-19 concerns. East won the first matchup 39-12 the first week of the season.
The Class AAA No. 16 Spartans were again victorious, but by a much closer margin of 49-46.
In a game that had 95 points and 987 yards of total offense, neither team scored consecutively. The Spartans (4-2) never trailed, but Woodrow did tie the game three times.
Three Greenbrier East players ran for over 100 yards, including quarterback Monquelle Davis. A week after missing time with an injury in a loss at Oak Hill, Davis ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
Woodrow Wilson quarterback Maddex McMillen had his strongest game as the Flying Eagles starter. The junior was 8-of-13 for 160 yards and two touchdowns and ran 18 times for 52 yards and three more scores.
Woodrow (1-5) will host George Washington on Friday. The Spartans were supposed to welcome St. Albans, but will instead be visited by Sissonville.
Wyoming County is the only orange county on the Covid map, forcing Westside and Wyoming East off the field. Westside — which was already shut down after Wyoming County Schools announced another positive test at the school Friday night — was set to go to River View, while the Warriors were scheduled to play at PikeView.
