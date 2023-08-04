Jaxson Morriston doesn’t have to go far to get advice as he battles for the quarterback job at Nicholas County during fall camp.
He doesn’t have to leave his house.
Morriston’s brother Brycen was the Grizzlies quarterback last fall, and he passed for 312 yards (26 of 55) with five touchdown passes and ran for 369 yards and five touchdowns during the Grizzlies 7-4 season that included a sixth postseason berth in the last seven years.
He certainly took advantage of his proximity to a varsity single caller.
“Learning how to stay calm in high-pressure situations,” Morriston said during the Grizzlies Media Day at Memorial Stadium. “At quarterback you have to know what everybody else on the offense is doing. I talked to him after practice every day. I always have a question and he has always been good about coming up with the right answer and it’s helped me so far.”
There aren’t many differences between the brothers.
“Honestly, he’s probably a little quicker than I am but for the most part we are the same,” Morriston said. “I will utilize the run, but I can throw the ball around a little bit. But the run will be there for sure.”
Morriston is battling sophomore Coleton Hellems for the starting job heading into the opener at Oak Hill Aug. 25.
“There are some similarities (in Jaxson and his brother Brycen) as far as athleticism,” coach Gene Morris said. “He hasn’t been a quarterback for us yet, so he still has a pretty good learning curve about what defenses are presenting to him and what they can do. He’s probably getting a little bit help at home to get those things. But ability to throw the ball, ability to run the ball, he’s got a pretty good skill set as far as that goes.”
Morris said there are certain factors he is looking for in the next quarterback.
“We’ve got a pretty good competition for that spot, and I like that,” Morris said. “Somebody has got to move the team, somebody has got to guide the team, and somebody has got to be able to handle the adversity, especially with a young offense.”
He considers himself a leader as the quarterback and has a commanding presence in the huddle.
“I’ve always been like that,” Morriston said, “I wouldn’t say control freak, but I’ve always kind of had that trait. If somebody is doing something wrong you’ve got to let them know. If they have any questions, they can ask me or ask coach and we have to get that stuff ironed out.”
In addition to losing his brother, the Grizzlies lose all-state running back Kaleb Clark, first-team all-state lineman Roman Milan and Austin Alitizer and key skill players like Wes Hill and Alex Pritt, among others, from an outstanding senior class.
How do they replace that talent?
“Just coming out here every day and try to get better,” Morriston said. “Everybody has got their own individual jobs so it’s important that these guys understand they have to come out here every day and get better.”
He thinks this team can keep alive a streak that has seen the Grizzlies make the postseason in 13 of the last 16 seasons.
“We are capable of it but like I said we have got to get better throughout the season, week by week,” Morriston said. “It’s been pretty good so far.”
His brother is headed to WVU as a student this fall, but it won’t stop the brothers communicating.
But little brother is ready to take the mantle at quarterback.
“Since I started playing football this is what I’ve waited for, to be a senior playing football,” Morriston said. “Be a leader on the team. This is pretty much what I wanted my whole life.”
Coaches always look for the perfect game, knowing they will never find it.
But Independence coach John H. Lilly thinks he came close last year at Wheeling Island Stadium when the Patriots routed Herbert Hoover 42-7 to capture the Class AA state championship.
"I can say it,” Lilly said. “This is my 32nd year as a head coach, and I’ve always been in search of the perfect game. After watching that game a couple times that is about as close as I’ve come to a team playing a perfect game.”
Indeed, the numbers told the story.
Independence rushed for a record 494 yards, led by Judah Price setting a couple of records (yards rushing, 376, and longest run from scrimmage, 94) and held Herbert Hoover to just 137 yards, just 31 of that on the ground. It was a wholesale domination.
It was a learning curve, the tale of two seasons that made the difference, Lilly said.
“The only time I saw our team in 2021 get nervous at all was when we went to the state championship,” Lilly said. “It was almost too big for us. The next year, after being there, we didn’t spend the night, we got on the bus, we went up there and we won. And that’s what we wanted.”
Elijah Redfern has returned to the football field for his senior year.
The Woodrow Wilson rising senior, an all-state basketball player, took last year off but is back and there are no limitations to what he can do for the Flying Eagles.
As a sophomore Redfern caught 37 passes for 530 yards and four touchdowns and he also had two interceptions on defense.
He is in the mix at quarterback, receiver and will play on defense.
Coach Street Sarrett said Redfern has taken snaps at quarterback with prohibitive favorite Devin Richardson, Elijah Waller and Trey Hambrick, been in the backfield and also at his old stomping grounds, wide receiver.
“We’re excited to have him back,” Sarrett said. “Elijah Redfern is a heck of an athlete. He can play wide receiver, running back, is a good kick returner. I’m glad to have him. He’s grown a lot over the years. I think he is going to have a tremendous senior season for us this year, and it’s going to lead right into basketball for him. He’s been in our weight room getting stronger and I look for big things from him.”
Greenbrier East’s Border Battle scrimmage is moving to Hinton for the season because the installation of turf in Fairlea is not yet complete.
The scrimmage will start Friday, Aug. 11, and conclude the following day.
Summers County coach Josh Evans is excited to have it at Garten Stadium. According to Greenbrier East's Twitter, it will be the Spartans' first football game in Hinton since 1987.
There are two games Friday night, with host Summers County taking on Bath County, Va., at 5 p.m. and Midland Trail playing Pocahontas County at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Bluefield will take on Staunton, Va., at 11:30 a.m., Greenbrier East will face Graham at 1 p.m. and Greenbrier East will also play James Monroe at 3 p.m.
