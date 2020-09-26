Prep football notebook: Get ready for a busy Friday

Barring any Covid-19 spikes — not to mention further number tweaking and map scrubbing — there will be a full schedule of area football on Friday.
With a new approach to Covid metrics announced Wednesday, the weekly map released on Saturday revealed a whole lot of green. Thirty-nine of West Virginia's 55 counties are now in the green — including Monongalia, which had been red from the first day of football season on Sept. 4 until early this week.
That means plenty of high school football for the area, although much shifting was required Saturday evening.
Area games that were forced off the schedule were: Mingo Central (gold) at Greenbrier East, Summers County (gold) at Independence, Liberty at Wayne (orange), Greenbrier West at Meadow Bridge (gold), Midland Trail (gold) at Nicholas County and Oak Hill (gold) at PikeView.
Saturday's big winner was Fayette County, which got out of the orange and is able to finally play football for the first time. Fayette is now one of five gold counties, the caveat of course being that gold teams can only play intracounty or against teams from other gold counties.
All three Fayette teams are set to play Friday. Oak Hill announced it will host Mingo Central at 7 p.m., while Midland Trail and Meadow Bridge will try again at 7:30 p.m. in Meadow Bridge.
Summers County is also gold, leaving Summers County High School with few options for opponents since it is the county's lone high school. With the three Fayette teams and Mingo Central off the table, the Bobcats were left with only Logan and Marshall counties as possibilities. They were ultimately able to land a home game against Chapmanville Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Other rescheduled games are Greenbrier East at Berkeley Springs, Greenbrier West at Scott and James Monroe at Nicholas County. The Greenbrier West-Scott game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.; the others will start at 7 p.m.
Locally, Raleigh, Nicholas, Greenbrier and Monroe are green, and Wyoming County is yellow. Wyoming East will host River View, but Westside had two games already canceled after a staff member was diagnosed with Covid-19. The Renegades had been scheduled to host Independence on Monday and then go to Shady Spring on Friday.
Shady Spring has opted to take the week off.
At press time, Raleigh County rivals Independence and Liberty had yet to announce if they will schedule replacement games.
l l l
Through four games, Class AA No. 9 Liberty has shown it has the offensive weapons to be a force through the remainder of the regular season. Quarterback Isaac Atkins has the ability to run with the ball and has three targets in the passing game in Braden Howell, Logan Dodrill and Shawn Pennington. Junior running back Ryan Simms has been strong since his freshman season.
One thing that gets overlooked is the Raiders' defense, but that was not the case Friday night.
Liberty made a statement, blanking No. 5 Clay County 33-0. In addition to the shutout, Pennington had two more interceptions to give him four on the season.
Howell, who had nine picks last season, has three.
Head coach Mark Workman credits defensive assistant Mark Montgomery for the play on that side of the ball.
"Coach Montgomery does a fantastic job and he has them ready to play every week," Workman said. "These kids have responded to him and his game plan. We have always been this talented, they have just had to play since they were freshmen and sophomores. Now we have that experience and a little more body maturity and they are ready to go."
l l l
Woodrow Wilson will come off a bye week and travel to Preston on Friday. Preston was also off this week, but for a completely different reason.
According to WBOY in Clarksburg, the Knights' game against Lewis County was canceled following an internal investigation by Preston coaches and the Preston County Board of Education.
Superintendent Steve Wotring wrote in an email to WBOY:
“Some concerns were brought to my attention that I felt needed to be addressed. I worked closely with the head coach and the athletic directors to understand the nature of the concerns and to address them. I had opportunity to meet and talk with our team and several of our players individually. I felt it was best for our kids to pause the season and reflect on where we are. It is my intention that we use this time to learn and grow collectively.”
Lewis County received a forfeit victory.
Wotring said Friday's game against Woodrow will be played.
The Knights (0-3) have had a rough season. They were outscored 119-13 in their first three games.
