Prep football notebook: "Critter" gets his time to shine; Phalin big in Indy win

A lineman when he started his high school career at Marsh Fork in the early 1990s, Liberty coach Mark Workman became a weapon for the Bulldogs in the backfield.
A high school version of the Chicago Bears’ defensive lineman William “Refrigerator” Perry back in the 1980s, Workman was a goal line defense's worst nightmare, blasting into the end zone on short yardage situations. He was so good at it he became more of a full-time fixture at fullback.
As head coach at his pseudo alma mater, Marsh Fork having closed and merged into Liberty several years ago, Workman these days still relishes the memory. Or, rather, he every now and again relishes allowing one of his linemen to make his own touchdown memory.
Friday night at Westside was one such night.
Chris Mickey, guard by trade for the 4-1 Raiders, lined up almost right behind center on the play and instead of a direct snap to Logan Dodrill the snap came short to Mickey, who burst up the middle and into the end zone. It was hard to tell who was happier, Mickey, a guy they call “Critter,” or his teammates.
Workman, who had worked on the play for his lineman this week in practice, went to the call early, up 8-0 in the second quarter.
“I was always a lineman until later on in my career,” Workman said. “It’s always good to reward these guys for blocking. When we get the opportunities, I’m going to try to get them in the end zone.”
And he did.
Of the 361 yards Liberty ran for on the evening, those two meant the most to the guys who were piling up the numbers, Dodrill and Peyton Pettry.
“It was beautiful,” Dodrill said. “I think he honestly deserved it. He’s always out there working hard. He deserved some points. He was excited all week in practice. He knew it was coming.”
“I was so happy about that, I loved it,” Pettry said. “Critter, he was tickled to death to get that carry and get that touchdown. He was excited. He just bowled right through there, it was amazing.”
l l l
Independence coach John H. Lilly said after his team’s game at Midland Trail Friday that the Patriots’ passing game was still a “work in progress.”
Given quarterback Logan Phalin’s performance in Independence’s 60-21 victory, it’s got to be intimidating for opponents to think what it might look like as a finished product.
Phalin completed 9 of 20 passes for 271 yards in the victory, four going for touchdowns, two to big-play receiver Cyrus Goodson, two to Colten Caron.
That total is the most at Independence going back to 2014 and was just the fourth 200-yard passing game in that span. Phillip Spurlock threw for 240 yards against PikeView on Sept. 6, 2019, Isaac Duncan threw for 204 last season against Liberty and Tyler Haga threw for 200 against Roane on Nov. 4, 2016.
Phalin is fast becoming one of the area’s most versatile signal callers. Both teams were missing key players, in Trail’s case top linebackers Aden Isaacs and River Barnhouse, but it’s hard to overlook the 117 yards and two touchdowns put on the stat sheet by Phalin in the run game.
That’s 388 yards and six touchdowns accounted for by the Patriots lefty signal caller.
Phalin nearly doubled his rushing numbers of the season, and now has 240 rush yards and four touchdowns.
He is 27-of-51 passing for 674 yards and 12 touchdowns. The first-year starter has thrown just two interceptions, one Friday by Trail’s Robert Ruffner.
At this point last year Isaac Duncan, himself a one-year starter, was 27-of-43 for 742 yards but just eight touchdowns.
When the product is deemed finished, it’s going to be a site to behold.
Consider the play of Judah Price in the backfield. With Atticus Goodson at an important baseball event, Price rushed for a career-high 245 yards and three touchdowns.
The Patriots are blessed with a cadre of offensive weapons as deep as any team in the area.
l l l
Shady Spring’s last two trips to Wyoming County, in the last two weeks, have been, well, interesting. Pick an adjective out of a hat and you can find a way to make it work to describe what’s gone down.
First, they went to Clear Fork last week and took what looked to be a playoff-crushing 34-20 loss to Westside.
By Monday, the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission had been contacted and by Tuesday the Renegades were forced to forfeit the game for using ineligible players. Several members of the Westside squad had met all eligibility requirements but one, attending six weeks of school. It was determined the players attended 27 days of school, not the 30 required.
Ambiguity of the way the rule aside, the Tigers received a reprieve on their playoff hopes with a 3-2 record.
The Tigers made the return trip to Wyoming County to face Wyoming East Friday.
The Tigers earned a hard-fought 6-0 victory over a resilient Warriors squad, moving into good shape with a 4-2 mark.
However, there was a fracas during the contest and six players from Shady Spring and one from Wyoming East, according to Wyoming East coaches, were ejected.
That means the Tigers will be without the half-dozen when they host Mingo Central on Friday. The Miners must win out to have a shot sitting at 2-4 but coming off a 65-0 win against Tolsia.
l l l
James Monroe’s Cooper Ridgeway has been big for James Monroe since returning to the lineup after missing the opener, a 19-8 loss to Sherman.
While he didn’t get his customary two touchdowns, he did ring up a career-best 151 yards and a touchdown to help the Mavericks beat Greenbrier West 20-14, arguably the team’s biggest regular-season win since toppling Class AA No. 1 Nicholas County in 2016.
Ridgeway has 495 yards and seven touchdowns in the Mavericks’ four-game winning streak. They will play Midland Trail in a huge Class A game next week at Lindside.
l l l
Nicholas County’s Kaleb Clark made it 6-for-6 when he went over 100 yards again for the Grizzlies in a 57-13 win over Braxton County.
He had three touchdowns for the third straight game.
Clark has 955 yards rushing for the season, second in the area, and 13 rushing touchdowns, third in the area.
He also has three receiving touchdowns and is second overall in points.