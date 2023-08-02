How good was Greenbrier West’s defense in 2022?
Other than losses to James Monroe, one in the playoffs, the Cavaliers surrendered only 19 points in 10 other games. Eight were shutouts, including a 35-0 victory against South Harrison in the opening round of the Class A playoffs.
Greenbrier West allowed just 1,232 rush yards, an average of 102.7 per game and 2.8 yards per carry. Opponents scored 14 touchdowns, and 11 of those came against James Monroe. Takeaways were big, with West recovering 23 fumbles and picking off six passes.
“It was a perfect storm,” said first-year head coach Kelly Vaughan, a longtime assistant at his alma mater. “Usually, you don’t see (five straight shutouts or eight total). You don’t know when a team is going to get a pick-six, return a kick for a score, get a scoop-and-score. Everything just broke right for us to do that.”
Nine starters return to the defense, led by versatile defensive back-linebacker Ethan Holliday, who was a first-team all-state defensive utility pick in 2022. Holliday had 122 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 11 tackles for a loss and a blocked kick.
Vaughan said that 13 points is generally the goal he would like his defense to shoot for, not necessarily zeroes.
“We’ve always felt if you can hold a team to 13 or fewer points you are going to win a lot of games,” Vaughan said.
With the success of the team and a new turf field and a decorated alumnus coaching the team, the Cavaliers have welcomed 58 players to the roster in the first week of fall camp.
l l l
Pressuring the quarterback is key at any level of football.
An interesting stat from the 2022 season illustrates that point.
Westside had just one sack in 10 games last year and finished 3-7. Independence allowed just one sack and finished 13-0 and won the Class AA state title.
That’s why Westside coach Justin Cogar identified getting a pass rush as a priority this fall.
“We didn’t get any pressure on the quarterback,” Cogar said. “That’s No. 1 in high school football. If you can get pressure on the quarterback that changes a lot of things. We have to get pressure on the quarterback. We have to stop the run. We gave up way too many rush yards last year.”
Westside gave up 42.3 points per game last fall.
Cogar said that can change, but the Renegades will have to keep rising senior Ashton Reed healthy.
Reed, who has played everything from receiver to the offensive line, and even quarterback in his career, anchors the defensive front. He has been snakebit by injury during his career but possesses Division I potential because of his 6-foot-5, 270-pound frame.
“This is his senior year, and this is going to be his breakout year if all things stay right and he stays healthy,” Cogar said. “He’s got several Division I schools looking at him (as a defensive lineman). He will play on the defensive line for us, he’ll also play tight end stuff on offense and maybe some offensive line at times. He’s just a specimen. He’s played a little everything, from receiver to center.
“He’s going to demand a double team. If not he’s going to cause a lot of trouble for other teams,” said Cogar, a former defensive end himself. “With him back, along with a few others on the defensive line that’s going to help us.”
Chandler Cline and Braden Kenneda are back, along with Ashton Simpson.
“We have some older, mature guys on that defensive line and they will help,” Cogar said. “The offseason was great for them.”
l l l
Can Independence make it a three-peat in the running for the Kennedy Award?
It would be historic. The defending Class AA state champions have the last two winners in Judah Price (2022) and Atticus Goodson (2021).
No school has had three different players win it consecutively.
Only Martinsburg had three straight, when Brandon Barrett (2002-03) and Nate Sowers (2004) had a grip on the Kennedy.
“It’s so hard to win it and I’m not sure anybody would let you win three in a row,” Lilly said.
Who could do it for the Patriots?
You have the next man up for the Patriots, Tyler Linksweiler, who has waited his turn behind the two previous winners and has rushed for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns in two years biding his time. And there is dual-threat quarterback Trey Bowers, who set the school passing record a year ago with 1,622 yards and finished just 101 yards shy of being a 1,000-1,000 man on the state champion.
“I’ll tell you what, Trey Bowers could be the man,” Lilly said. “And Linskweiler, too. I think that once people see them, I’d be surprised if they weren’t in the mention. I’m not going to say they are the best players in the state. I’ve seen everybody so far with the camps and everything. But I think they are two of the best players.”
The one thing the duo won’t have is a plethora of all-state linemen who were in the trenches for the Patriots the last three years, but Lilly believes they will have a line with the talent to morph into that.
l l l
Richwood coach Todd Russell said that getting the ball in the hands of playmaker Tyler Barnhouse is going to be Job 1 this fall.
They weren’t able to do that last year, though he did have 202 receiving yards and 68 rushing yards and a score.
“We have got to get him involved in the offense and find a way to get the ball in his hands,” Russell said. “He is a playmaker, but it doesn’t help us if he isn’t touching the football. We will try some different things to get him the football. You might even see him in the backfield. He will be involved heavily in our offense.”
Russell said he might have to tone down his budding standout on Friday nights.
“We just need to get him to understand that he needs to be more like a Tavon Austin and not so much (former NFL fullback) Mike Alstott,” Russell said.
