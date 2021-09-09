Prep football: Fayette rivalry highlights Week 3

Following his team’s loss to Clay County in the season opener, Midland Trail coach Frank Isaacs said there was a silver lining.
“Josh Dickerson came out of nowhere to take over at quarterback and played very well,” Issacs said.
Indeed, he did, throwing for 124 yards in a 22-21 loss to the Panthers.
That play continued last week in a 34-20 victory against Tolsia when Dickerson completed 7 of 13 passes for 150 yards, including his first three career touchdown passes.
How far out of nowhere did Dickerson come?
“He hadn’t played football since he was in sixth grade, and I think he was a center and a guard then,” Isaacs said. “I think he came out just to be with his friends.
“We were getting ready to do individual drills the first week of practice and he said, ‘Where do you want me to go, coach?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, where do you play?’ He said, ‘I think I can play quarterback.’
“We noticed he had a pretty good arm. We thought we would start the season with Cody Harrell at quarterback but I kind of started liking the idea of having those two speed guys (Harrell and Ayden Simms) along with Dickerson on the field at the same time.”
A football situation that almost never happened with any real success has for the Patriots.
“It never happens,” Isaacs said. “He is a senior, hasn’t played high school football, the last snaps he played were in sixth grade and he was a lineman,” Isaacs said. “That’s a rarity.”
He certainly got the attention of Meadow Bride coach Dwayne Reichard, whose team plays Midland Trail in what is now the only Fayette County football rivalry left in a once proud football county.
“He made a really good play (against Tolsia) where he dropped the ball but was able to pick to up and throw the ball across his body to Simms, who took it in for a touchdown,” Reichard said after studying film of the Patriots' latest win. “If you drop the ball and have the awareness to scramble around and the awareness to know where the receiver is going to be and the arm strength to make that throw, it’s pretty impressive.”
Reichard has a good quarterback himself in veteran senior Dustin Adkins, who is coming off a 1,000-yard passing season a year ago and, in the Wildcats season-opening 26-14 win against Van, threw for just 86 yards (9 for 16) but three were for touchdowns.
“He’s been a student of the game since he came into the program, but he has also absorbed everything we have tried to teach him and he has improved,” Reichard said. “Last year I preached about not making the little mistakes and improving the interceptions-to-touchdown ratio and he did that. He’s really been good for us.”
Midland Trail has played behind a makeshift line, last week starting a third-string center in Ducatti Hurley, a junior.
While there were several center-quarterback exchange problems against Tolsia, Isaacs said it looked like that has been straightened out.
“We talked to him and got him ready to play and this week in practice, he did a good job, and he probably earned the start again this week,” Isaacs said. “He is a kid who we probably didn’t have in the plans early in the year, but he really has gone out and shown us what he can do. The kids have done a good job getting him ready to play as well, motivating him and telling him we need him.”
Simms is coming off a game in which he had two receiving TDs, a rushing TD and he had two interceptions. He has six touches for 169 yards and three scores this season.
Isaacs said he feels like his running back tandem of Robert Ruffner and Aden Isaacs will get untracked soon.
The two have combined for 199 yards on 40 carries and have scored four touchdowns.
“Aden has done some nice stuff for us in the passing game (five receptions, 96 yards, TD),” Isaacs said. “They haven’t gotten the yards we probably expected them to have but they are also playing behind a line that is a work-in-progress. Ruffner is one step from breaking a long one and we know he will.”
For Meadow Bridge, Reichard was hoping to get back on the field after an opening win to work on things he could fix.
“We had our plan together, we were going to work on the individual stuff prior to the Richwood game and Monday mid-day we get the word that we are going to remote learning,” Reichard said. “We didn’t get back to work Tuesday so we are on a short week. We’re just trying to get a plan together and we had to shelve the individual stuff we hoped to work on.”
Oak Hill (1-1) at Princeton (2-0)
The Red Devils ran and ran a little more last week in a 54-6 victory against Westside.
Leonard Farrow, the area’s leading rusher with 355 yards, had 183 and four touchdowns. Omar Lewis has 160 yards and three TDs.
The Red Devils did not attempt a pass in the game.
Ten different Red Devils players logged runs against Westside.
The going will be tougher against Princeton and a veteran, and huge, defensive front. The Tigers boast size on both lines and that has enabled the Tigers to be effective in the run game. After a 39-36 win against Bluefield, their first against the Beavers since 2016, the Tigers have run for 532 yards on 60 carries after rushing for 335 on 49 carries a year ago through two games.
Grant Cochran, one of Class AAAs top quarterbacks, hasn’t had as much opportunity to throw this season, but he his 13-of-22 on the season for 265 yards and three touchdowns. Cochran had 26 completions through two games last season for 414 yards but just two TDs.
Brodee Rice and Jacob Young both have 100-yard rushing games in the Tigers' first two games.
This will be the 68th meeting between the schools. Princeton leads the all-time series 38-27-2, but it was 25-25-2 until 1992 and Princeton is 13-2 in games since then.
Pocahontas County at Greenbrier West
The Cavaliers were scheduled to play James Monroe in this spot, but Covid intervened and through some shrewd scheduling the Warriors and Mavs switched spots so West is still on for Friday night.
West scored an impressive 20-8 win over Summers last week to erase a tough 21-20 opening-night loss to Buffalo the week before.
Ty Nickell had his first 100-yard game and touchdown after switching from offensive line to running back. Nickell had 121 against Summers and had 213 on the season.
Other games: Man (0-1) at Westside (0-2), RCB at Greenbrier East (2-0) and Woodrow Wilson (1-1) at Parkersburg South (1-1). South is coached by former Summers County coach Nate Tanner.
There are no reschedule dates for the two Saturday games that were postponed on Thursday – PikeView at Liberty and Summers at Shady Spring. It is homecoming at Shady and the parade will go on as scheduled Saturday at 10 a.m.
Wyoming East will now visit Nicholas County on Sept. 24, the previous open date for both. Richwood and Van, rescheduled for Tuesday, is off again. Richwood has yet to open the season and now has had three games postponed.
Poca at Independence is canceled.