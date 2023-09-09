Greenbrier East vs Bluefield

Greenbrier East’s Nathan Suttle tries to get past Bluefield players during Friday’s game in Fairlea. The start of the game was delayed nearly 1 1/2 hours because of lightning, then again was stopped by lightning at 10:21 p.m. with Bluefield leading 20-19 at the 9:02 mark of the third quarter. The game will be resumed Monday at 6 p.m.

 Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

FAIRLEA — Two lightning delays have forced Greenbrier East and Bluefield into some Monday night football.

The teams’ kickoff was delayed nearly an hour and a half, then a second lightning delay led officials to suspend the game Friday in Fairlea.

Bluefield was leading 20-19 with 9:02 left to play in the third quarter when the game was stopped. It will pick up there when the game resumes Monday at 6 p.m.

Greenbrier East will have the ball, third-and-16 at the Bluefield 17-yard line.

Greenbrier West 48, Pocahontas County 0

CHARMCO — Greenbrier West racked up 257 total yards in less than two quarters in beating Pocahontas County 48-0 Friday night.

The game was called because of lightning with 8:42 left in the second quarter.

Quarterback Cole Vandall was 4-of-5 passing for 98 yards and two touchdowns for the Cavaliers (3-0). His TDs went to Tucker Lilly (51 yards) and Ethan Holliday (24).

West ran the ball six times for 143 yards. Jake Pate had two carries for 78 yards and a touchdown, and Isaac Agee ran twice for 40 yards and a score.

The defense held Pocahontas County to 27 yards and picked off quarterback Logan Keatley twice.

The Cavaliers will visit Buffalo next Friday.

