Greenbrier East’s Nathan Suttle tries to get past Bluefield players during Friday’s game in Fairlea. The start of the game was delayed nearly 1 1/2 hours because of lightning, then again was stopped by lightning at 10:21 p.m. with Bluefield leading 20-19 at the 9:02 mark of the third quarter. The game will be resumed Monday at 6 p.m.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Prep football: Bluefield-Greenbrier East suspended by lightning; Cavaliers roll (With Gallery)
From staff reports
FAIRLEA — Two lightning delays have forced Greenbrier East and Bluefield into some Monday night football.
The teams’ kickoff was delayed nearly an hour and a half, then a second lightning delay led officials to suspend the game Friday in Fairlea.
The Greenbrier East marching band performs before the game against Bluefield.
Jenny Harnish, The Register-Herald
The Greenbrier East Spartans storm the field before the game against Bluefield.
Jenny Harnish, The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East cheerleaders perform before the home crowd.
Jenny Harnish, The Register-Herald
Fans watch the game between Greenbrier East and Bluefield Friday in Fairlea.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East’s Nathan Suttle runs for a touchdown in the first quarter of Friday’s game against Bluefield in Fairlea.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East’s Brayden Brown tries to stop Bluefield’s Sencere Fields during Friday’s game in Fairlea.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East’s Nathan Suttle is brought down by Bluefield’s Tyquise Powell during Friday’s game in Fairlea.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East’s Nathan Suttle tries to get past Bluefield’s Josiah Campbell (12) and Grady Woods (54) during Friday’s game in Fairlea.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East’s Brody Hamric (7) and Gage Blevins (54) react after a touchdown during Friday’s game against Bluefield in Fairlea.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
The Greenbrier East cheerleaders perform before the game against Bluefield’s in Fairlea Friday.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East’s Nathan Suttle is brought down by Bluefield’s Jaden Francisco during Friday’s game in Fairlea.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Greenbrier East fans react after a touchdown during Friday’s game against Bluefield in Fairlea.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Bluefield’s Josiah Campbell runs for a touchdown during Friday’s game against Greenbrier East in Fairlea.
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Bluefield was leading 20-19 with 9:02 left to play in the third quarter when the game was stopped. It will pick up there when the game resumes Monday at 6 p.m.
Greenbrier East will have the ball, third-and-16 at the Bluefield 17-yard line.
Greenbrier West 48, Pocahontas County 0
CHARMCO — Greenbrier West racked up 257 total yards in less than two quarters in beating Pocahontas County 48-0 Friday night.
The game was called because of lightning with 8:42 left in the second quarter.
Quarterback Cole Vandall was 4-of-5 passing for 98 yards and two touchdowns for the Cavaliers (3-0). His TDs went to Tucker Lilly (51 yards) and Ethan Holliday (24).
West ran the ball six times for 143 yards. Jake Pate had two carries for 78 yards and a touchdown, and Isaac Agee ran twice for 40 yards and a score.
The defense held Pocahontas County to 27 yards and picked off quarterback Logan Keatley twice.
