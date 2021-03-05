Tug Valley 75, Greenbrier West 73
CHARMCO — Class A No. 5 Tug Valley opened the season with a narrow 75-73 victory over Class No. 3 Greenbrier West Friday night.
Tug's Caleb May and West's Kaiden Pack were the stars of the show. May poured in 30 points in the win, while Pack led all scorers with 38. Tug's Easton Davis (18 points) and Ethan Coolegrave (17) points also scored in double figures in the win.
Greenbrier West will return to action Tuesday when it travels to Clay-Battelle for the first round of the West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament.
Tug Valley (1-0)
Justin Hall 3, Caleb May 30, Ian Reed 7, Easton Davis 18, Ethan Coolegrave 17.
Greenbrier West (0-1)
Kaiden Pack 38, Logan Shrewsberry 3, Chase McClung 6, Brandon Oscar 6, Gabe Medin 6, Evan McDade 2, Chase Boggs 7, Lawson Vaughn 5.
TV: 24 15 22 13 — 75
GW: 21 23 15 14 — 73
3-point goals — TV: 5 (Hall, May 2, Reed, Coolgrave); GW: 4 (Pack 3, Shrewsberry).
PikeView 68, Oak Hill 63
OAK HILL — Kobey Taylor-Williams scored 25 points and Dylan Blake 23 as PikeView won a close battle with Oak Hill, 68-63.
Kameron Lawson added 12 points for the Panthers.
Sammy Crist led Oak Hill with 21 points. Trey Foster followed with 12 and Cade Maynor 10.
The Red Devils will host Hurricane today at 4 p.m. PikeView will visit Independence at 7 p.m.
PikeView (1-0)
Kobey Taylor-Williams 25, Dylan Blake 23, Kameron Lawson 12, Jake Coalson 6, Ryan Pennington 2.
Oak Hill (0-1)
Sammy Crist 21, Trey Foster 12, Cade Maynor 10, Jacob Perdue 8, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 6, Omar Lewis 2, Jacob Ward 2, Camden Craddock 2.
PV 10 15 21 22 — 68
OH 9 15 16 23 — 63
3-point goals — PV: 7 (Taylor-Williams 3, Lawson 4); OH: 10 (Crist 3, Foster 3, Maynor 2, Perdue 2). Fouled out: OH: Lewis.
Herbert Hoover 63, Midland Trail 60, OT
HICO — Midland Trail was unable to hold on to a 29-24 lead and fell to Herbert Hoover 63-60 in overtime.
Aidan Lesher and Indy Eades scored 18 points apiece for the Patriots. John Paul Morrison added 17.
Trey Chapman led Hoover with 17 points, and Frank Early scored 14.
Trail will host Summers County on Monday.
Herbert Hoover (1-0)
Frank Early 14, Devin Hatfield 8, Trevor Rager 13, Christian Buckley 3, Eli Robertson 8, Trey Chapman 17.
Midland Trail (0-1)
Brendan Zackoski 2, Aidan Lesher 18, Aden Isaacs 2, John Paul Morrison 17, Indy Eades 18, Bo Persinger 3.
HH 13 11 21 14 4 — 63
MT 18 11 11 19 1 — 60
3-point goals — HH: 4 (Hatfield, Rager, Buckley, Robertson); MT: 10 (Lesher 2, Morrison 5, Eades 2, Persinger 2). Fouled out — MT: Lesher, Kincaid.
Princeton 64, Westside 44
PRINCETON — Jon Wellman led three players in double figures with 16 points as Princeton defeated Westside 64-44.
Chase Hancock finished with 14 and Lay Wilburn added 10 for the Tigers.
Ethan Blackburn and Shawn Adkins both scored nine to lead Westside.
The Renegades will host Nicholas County tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Westside (0-1)
Ethan Blackburn 9, Daniel Reed 8, Evan Colucci 6, Shawn Adkins 9, David Bledsoe 4, Jax Cogar 4, Mickey Newsome 2, Noah Lusk 2.
Princeton (1-0)
Garret Goins 7, Davon Edwards 3, Ethan Parsons 5, Chase Hancock 14, Lay Wilburn 10, Kris Joyce 9, Jon Wellman 16, Grant Cochran 2.
W 9 17 7 14 — 44
P 15 18 9 22 — 64
3-point goals —W: 4 (Blackburn, Reed 2, Colucci), P: 4 (Hancock 3, Joyce). Fouled out — W: Blackburn.
Webster County 78, Roane County 54
UPPER GLADE — After a slow start, Webster County outscored Roane County 43-23 in the second half for a 78-54 season-opening win.
Rye Gadd led the Highlanders with 20 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals. Carter Williams posted 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Connor Bell chipped in 17 points and eight boards. Kaden Cutlip poured in 18.
Roane got 27 points from Braden Miller.
Webster will visit Braxton County on Tuesday.
Roane County (0-1)
Wyatt Kinder 5, Braden Miller 27, Layne Epling 9, Luke Boggs 3, Carson Mealey 2, Blake Murray 8.
Webster County (1-0)
Kyan Gillespie 2, Kaden Cutlip 18, Carter Williams 12, Rye Gadd 20, Connor Bell 17, Dakota McMillion 4, Gage Groggs 3, Riley Clevenger 2.
RC 15 16 11 12 — 54
WC 12 23 23 20 — 78
3-point goals — RC: 7 (Kinder, Miller 2, Epling 3, Boggs); WC: 7 (Cutlip 2, Gadd, Bell 3, Groggs). Fouled out — none.