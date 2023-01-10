charleston — Zyon Hawthorne led four double-figure scorers with 18 points as Woodrow Wilson routed Capital 85-47 Tuesday night.
Jaylon Walton and Kellen Heffernan both scored 17 and Coby Dillon 13. Braydon Hawthorne had nine.
Woodrow shot 29 of 64, including 9 of 21 from 3-point range. The Flying Eagles were also 13 of 16 at the free throw line and outrebounded the Cougars 44-22.
Capital got 16 points from Demahjae Clark.
Woodrow will host Class AA No. 7 Wyoming East Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
James Monroe 85, Greenbrier West 60
LINDSIDE — James Monroe was too much for Greenbrier West, winning 85-60 on Tuesday.
Josh Burks scored 21 points, 18 from beyond the arc, Collin Fox had 21, with 15 from distance, Eli Allen added 12 for the Mavericks.
Brayden McClung was top scorer in the contest with 31 points to lead the Cavaliers.{/span}
James Monroe (9-2) travels to Tucker County Friday at 6 p.m. Greenbrier West (5-2) hosts Meadow Bridge Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier West (5-2)
Brayden McClung 31, Tanner Hagy 6, MAtthew Thomas 2, Isaac Agee 2, Dale Boone 7, Chris Davis 1, Asher Barclay 2, Michael Kanode 9
James Monroe (9-2)
Josh Burks 22, Cooper Ridgeway 10, Eli Allen 19, Collin Fox 21, Ethan Ganoe 2, Juan Hopkins 4, Owen Jackson 7
GW: 14 14 13 19 — 60
JM: 23 22 19 21 — 85
3-point goals: GW: 3 (McClung 2, Boone); JM: 12 (Burks 6, Allen 2, Fox 5, Jackson). Fouled out: None.
PikeView 59, Summers County 46
hinton — Nathan Riffe scored 25 point to lead the Panthers in
Braedon Harvey had 12 for PikeView.
Michael Judy scored 17 points to pace the Bobcats (4-5), also grabbing seven rebounds and collecting five steals while dealilng out three assists. He had 16 defected. Cruz Testerman was confined to seven points.
Summers County plays Wyoming East at home on Friday.
Girls
Woodrow Wilson 66, Capital 23
Abby Dillon scored 15 points and Josie Cross added 14 as Class AAAA No. 10 Woodrow Wilson defeated visiting Capital 66-23.
Donya Burton added 10 for the Flying Eagles (5-5), who will host Greenbrier East Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Capital got 10 from Malaysia Fore.
Capital
Kelya Davis 2, Josilynn Lyms 3, Ashlynn Puffer 6, Shaleena Dunlap 1, Malaysia Foye 10, Mi’Angel Davis 1.
Woodrow Wilson
Abby Dillon 15, Josie Cross 14, Lataja Creasey 8, Leiloni Manns 9, Madison Belcher 6, Taylor Gunter 2, Donya Burton 10, Mia Seiter 2.
C 3 3 11 6 — 23
WW 19 12 16 19 — 66
Three-point goals — C: 2 (Puffer); WW: 6 (Dillon 2, Creasey 2, Belcher 2). Fouled out — none.
Meadow Bridge 47, Montcalm 41
gardner — Lillian Hayes came off the bench to score 14 points as Meadow Bridge defeated Montcalm 47-41 at PikeView Middle School.
Kierston Rozell scored 16 for the Wildcats, who will travel to Covington, Va., on Thursday.
Montcalm got 16 from Summer Williams.
Meadow Bridge
Charity Reichard 5, Riley Roberts 8, Kierston Rozell 16, Kaitlyn Cooper 2, Abby Cooper 2, Lillian Hayes 14.
Montcalm
Madison Hudson 11, Taylor White 6, Haley Kendrick 3, Sizemore 5, Summer Williams 16.
MB 9 14 11 13 — 47
M 5 9 14 13 — 41
Three-point goals —MB: 4 (Hayes 4); M: 1 (Kendrick). Fouled out:— none.
Mercer Christian Academy 66, Victory Baptist 30
princeton — Mercer Christian Academy led 17-6 by the end of the first and cursed to a 66-30 win over Victory Baptist on Tuesday.
Kayley Trump led all scoring with 20 points and Ella Boots had 18 for Mercer Christian.
Landry Flohr had 12 points, all from beyond the arc, to lead Victory Baptist.
Victory Baptist (3-3) hosts Lewisburg Baptist on Friday.
Victory Baptist (3-3)
Emma Brush 2, Evie Dillon 7, Molly Ward 2, Landri Flohr 12, Grace Ward 5, Jada O’Neal 2
Mercer Christian Academy (5-2)
Karis Trump 9, Ella Botts 18, Bailee Martin 9, Kayley Trump 29, Peyton Lester 2
VB: 6 4 14 6 — 30
MCA: 17 26 16 7 — 66
3-point goals: VB: 4 (Flohr 4); MCA: . Fouled out: None.
