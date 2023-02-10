princeton — A little bit of endgame suspense aways spices up a rival basketball game. But it’s always best to have the last say on the final possession.
A last-second shot by EJ Washington lifted the Princeton boys basketball team to a thrilling 62-60 win over visiting Woodrow Wilson at Ralph Ball Gymnasium, on Friday night.
Washington distributed six assists to go with his five total points — including the game-winning buzzer-beater.
Koen Sartin scored 15 points for Princeton, also grabbing six rebounds. Chase Hancock scored 13 points and sorted out five assists while Kris Joyce scored 12 points and pulled down eight boards. Nik Fleming scored 15 points and pulled down three rebounds.
Elijah Redfern scored 22 points for the Flying Eagles, who led 17-13 after the first quarter but trailed 36-34 at intermission. Zion Hawthorned scored 13 points for Woodrow while Brayden Hawthorne chipped in a dozen points.
The Tigers play at Oak Hill on Tuesday. The Flying Eagles (7-10) travel to face Bluefield on Monday.
Shady Spring 62,
Greenbrier East 51
fairlea — Cam Manns hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points as Class AAA No. 1 Shady Spring defeated Class AAAA No. 6 Greenbrier East 62-51.
Braden Chapman added 17 and Ammar Maxwell 11. Cole Chapman scored 10.
Adam Seams and Bryson Brammer both scored 10 for the Spartans.
Shady (16-3) will take on Woodrow Wilson Thursday at 7:30 p.m. East (10-7) will visit Radford, Va., Saturday at 3:45 p.m.
Shady Spring
Braden Chapman 17, Ammar Maxwell 11, Cole Chapman 10, Jaedan Holstein 5, Khi Olson 2, Cam Manns 20.
Greenbrier East
Don Penn 1, Adam Seams 10, Monquelle Davis 9, Goose Gabbert 5, Hunter Humphries 2, Gabe Patton 8, Chris Sinclair 2, Kaiden Huffman 4, Bryson Brammer 10.
SS 18 16 9 19 — 62
GE 16 12 9 14 — 51
Three-point goals — SS: 8 (B. Chapman, Maxwell, C. Chapman 2, Manns 4); GE: 7 (Davis 3, Patton 2, Brammer 2). Fouled out — none.
Wyoming East 71,
Mercer Christian 40
new richmond — Jackson Danielson had 10 points and 13 rebounds in Class AA No. 6 Wyoming East’s 71-40 matinee victory over Mercer Christian.
Garrett Mitchell scored a game-high 23 points for the Warriors (13-6) and Cole Lambert added 10.
M.J. Patton led Mercer Christian with 13 points and Shayne Basham had 11.
The Warriors will take on county rival Westside Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Mercer Christian
MJ Patton 13, Shayne Basham 11, Sam Boothe 8, Briar Lucas 4, Gage Thompson 2, Chance Watkins 2.
Wyoming East
Garrett Mitchell 23, Cole Lambert 10, Jackson Danielson 10, Bryson Huff 8, Landon Hodges 5, Braxton Morgan 5, Jacob Howard 3, Corey Hall, Brayden Hoosier 2.
MC 9 9 9 13 — 40
WE 18 16 17 20 — 71
Three-point goals — MC: 4 (Boothe 2, Basham, Patton); WE: 10 (Lambert, Huff 2, Mitchell 4, Hunt, Hodges, Morgan). Fouled out — none.
Greenbrier West 60,
Summers County 53
charmco — In a game that was close throughout, Greenbrier West held on for a 60-53 win over Summers County.
Michael Kanode had 15 for the Cavaliers, while Tanner Hagy scored 14 and Brayden McClung 11.
Michael Judy’s game-high 17 led the Bobcats. Cruz Testerman added 13 and Ryan Oliver’s had 11.
Greenbrier West (8-12) will host Class A No. 1 James Monroe Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., while Summers hosts Meadow Bridge.
Summers County
Brandan Isaac 6, Ryan Oliveros 11, Cruz Testerman 13, Duke Dodson 2, Ethan Eerenberg 4, Michael Judy 17.
Greenbrier West
Brayden McClung 11, Tanner Hagy 14, Kadin Parker 1, Matthew Thomas 6, Dale Boone 8, Asher Barclay 5, Michael Kanode 15.
SC 9 14 11 19 — 53
GW 14 13 12 21 — 60
Three-point goals — SC: 2 (Testerman, Judy); GW: 5 (Hagy 3, Boone 2). Fouled out — SC: Isaac, Testerman.
Victory Baptist 72,
Grace Christian 69
Micah Thomas scored 25 points and Ethan Hunt had 21 as Victory Baptist held off Grace Christian for a 72-69 win.
Landon Cormican added 15 for the Saints, who will begin play in the West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament next week in Summersville.
Grace Christian
Luke Tanner 8, Caleb Romans 11, David Wiebe 17, Jonathan Holdaby 28, Brady Johnston 5.
Victory Baptist
Micah Thomas 25, Ethan Hunt 21, Noah Childers 3, Isaac Conaway 8, Landon Cormican 15.
GC 17 12 21 19 — 69
VB 14 20 17 21 — 72
Three-point goals — GC: 2 (Romans, Wiebe); VB: 4 (Hunt 2, Cormican 2). Fouled out — none.
Girls
Wyoming East 78, Bluefield 35
bluefield— Gabby Cameron scored nine points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked five shots as Class AA No. 2 Wyoming East defeated Bluefield 78-35.
Maddie Clark scored 10 points and had 10 assists, and Cadee Blackburn scored a game-high 24 points. Abby Russell had 11 points, and Kayley Bane scored nine to go with three steals.
Bluefield got 10 points from Arianna Dowell.
The Warriors (16-3) will play Princeton in their home finale Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Wyoming East
Maddie Clark 10, Kayley Bane 9, Abby Russell 11, Cadee Blackburn 24, Laken Toler 3, Abi Baker 2, Alivia Monroe 2, Charleigh Price 4, Kenna Price 2, Michaela Brooks 2, Gabby Cameron 9.
Bluefield
Cami Jackson 4, Melania Hayes 3, Krisalyn Dowell 3, Cara Brown 6, Adrienne Brown 9, Arianna Dowell 10.
WE 23 15 19 21 — 78
B 13 7 11 4 — 35
Three-point goals — WE: 9 (Russell 2, Toler 6, Baker); B: 3 (Hayes, K. Dowell, A. Brown). Fouled out — none.
Man 47, Meadow Bridge 36
rainelle — Jenna Baisden scored 17 points and Tori Honaker 14 as Man defeated Meadow Bridge 47-36.
Kierston Rozell scored 15 for Meadow Bridge (16-3), which will visit River View on Wednesday.
Man
Tori Honaker 14, Kami Anderson 6, Jenna Baisden 17, Jace Baisden 4, Megan McCoy 6.
Meadow Bridge
Charity Reichard 7, Sierra Simmons 5, Riley Roberts 4, Kiertson Rozell 15, Lilyan Hayes 5.
M 12 10 15 10 — 47
MB 8 9 8 11 — 36
Three-point goals — M: (Je. Baisden 2); MB: (Rozell 4, Hayes, Simmons, Reichard). Fouled out — none.
Grace Christian 54,
Victory Baptist 31
Victory Baptist led after the first quarter but could not hold off top-ranked Grace Christian 54-31.
Sydney Ciceras led the Soldiers with 22 points. Caitlyn Adkins added 11 and Carli Adkins 10.
Evie Dillon scored 15 and Molly Ward 10 to lead the Saints (6-9), who will host Beth Haven Christian on Monday.
Grace Christian
Jenna Turner 6, Heidi Adkins 5, Sydney Ciceras 22, Carli Adkins 10, Caitlyn Adkins 11.
Victory Baptist
Evie Dillon 15, Molly Ward 10, Brooke Daniels 4, Jada O’Neal 2.
GC 11 10 11 22 — 54
VB 13 6 6 6 — 31
Three-point goals — GC: 7 (Turner, Adkins, Ciceras 2, Cai. Adkins 3); VB: 0. Fouled out — VB: Landri Flohr.
